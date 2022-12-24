ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

1 man dead in shooting in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police are looking for the alleged shooter who shot and killed a man outside an eastside bar. The shooting happened in front of the 11/11 Bar at 1441 N. Zaragoza around 2 a.m. Wednesday. A man who had been shot was found...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 shot during fight involving several people in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A shooting that happened in a Socorro neighborhood is under investigation. It happened at 366 Citadel Drive in Socorro around 3:18 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a gunshot victim. Several individuals were involved in a fight in front...
SOCORRO, TX
KFOX 14

Southwest under scrutiny after wave of storm cancellations, including in El Paso

The U.S. Department of Transportation says it will look into flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines that have left travelers stranded at airports across the country amid an intense winter storm that has killed dozens of people. Many airlines were forced to cancel flights due to the weather, but Southwest was by far the most affected. Of the 2,890 flight cancellations in the U.S. early Tuesday, 2,522 were called off by Southwest, according to the tracking website FlightAware. A Southwest spokesman says cancellations snowballed as the storm moved from the eastern to the western U.S., leaving flight crews and planes out of place.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Strong winds arrive Wednesday

A winter storm will be bringing in quite a bit of wind to the Borderland. Strong winds are set to arrive Wednesday afternoon. We are expected to see winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts of up to 40 to 50 mph. Expect gusts of up to 60 to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man in custody after prompting a SWAT situation in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department and Special Weapons and Tactics team (SWAT) responded to the 2200 block of Tierra Bonita near Tierra Este in far east El Paso. Officers initially responded to a family assault in progress at 12:30 a.m., according to police. The...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An investigation into a shooting that happened along a cul-de-sac in east El Paso continued into the next day. El Paso police responded to a report of a shooting in the 12200 block of Kira Christel Lane around 6:40 p.m. on Monday. A man...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Shipping containers added to US-Mexico border in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Shipping containers were placed next to the Rio Grande in El Paso in hopes of diverting people crossing. In El Paso, the state of Texas lined up new shipping containers. The improvised border barrier was seen Tuesday. The container blockades are meant to stop...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Fan Fiesta event moved to Fort Bliss Freedom Crossing

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As the Tony the Tiger Fan Fiesta presented by El Paso LIVE was cancelled due to the humanitarian efforts that are currently being held in the El Paso Convention Center, the Sun Bowl Association is now hosting the Battle of the Bands and other events from the Fan Fiesta at Freedom Crossing beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Boy donates proceeds from hot cocoa stand to El Paso food bank

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A boy living in El Paso donated money he raised from a hot cocoa stand to a food bank. Jarvis McCulley donated proceeds he collected from his cocoa stand to the Kelly Center for Hunger Relief. McCulley set up his stand in the Eastridge...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

College teams to play at 89th annual Sun Bowl arrive in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The college football teams set to play at the 89th annual Sun Bowl are arriving in El Paso. On Christmas Day, the Pittsburgh arrived at the El Paso International airport. Tony The Tiger was there to welcome them to the Sun City as the...
EL PASO, TX

