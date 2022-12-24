Read full article on original website
Surging wind gusts up to 55 mph whip Tri-Cities, Eastern WA
More flights were canceled because Tuesday night’s wind.
Wind Storm impacts Washington Tuesday night
SPOKANE, Wash. — A powerful low-pressure region spinning off the coast of Washington is creating high winds across the state, with the strongest impacts yet to come for the Spokane and Pullman areas. High Wind Warnings were issued for Pullman and southeastern Washington from 3 p.m. Tuesday to 7...
Chronicle
Warm Washington Weather Should Make Ice Storm Mostly a Bad Memory
Lots of work from transportation crews as well as warmer temperatures allowed Snoqualmie Pass to reopen Christmas Day, and with a warm front moving through, post-holiday highway travel should continue to improve. "Hopefully it's a return to normal after a very active weather week before the Christmas holiday," said meteorologist...
KUOW
Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather
After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
koze.com
High Wind Warnings for the Region
SPOKANE, WA – Tonight into Wednesday morning will be windy across much of the Inland Northwest. The National Weather Service has issued High Wind Warnings for gusts as high as 50 to 60 mph. They are in effect for the Washington and Idaho Palouse as well as the Pomeroy, Dayton, and Walla Walla areas.
kptv.com
First Alert Weather Day: High winds & rain causing widespread issues in Oregon, Washington
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Tuesday, Dec. 27 is a First Alert Weather Day for northwestern Oregon and southwestern Washington due to high winds, power outages and flooding issues. Power outages are expected to continue throughout the day. 9:39 PM: U.S. 26 remains closed between the junction with OR 35 near...
KUOW
A hard wind is gonna blow: Today So Far
Heavy weather is likely to knock out power throughout Western Washington. Be prepared. More electric substations have been vandalized, burglarized, or attacked. Whatever to call it, unknown people are knocking out service. 80 cars per day were stolen in Pierce County last month. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today...
nbcrightnow.com
Power outages affect hundreds in Eastern Washington
EASTERN WASHINGTON - Pacific Power is reporting several power outages throughout Eastern Washington due to adverse weather conditions. Over 200 people were affected by an outage in Ronald that has been cut down to a few dozen people. Downed lines have been cleared from the Lakeview and Dumbarton intersection, although there are others throughout the county. There is no estimation for when power will return.
Strongest winds to arrive Tuesday evening in western Washington
SEATTLE — The active weather pattern continues with another, stronger storm system moving into western Washington today. This strong low pressure system is expected to bring higher than normal tides, heavy rains, exacerbating flooding concerns and increasing the risk for mud and landslides as the soils are saturated. The saturated soils will also increase the risk for potentially widespread power outages as trees could give way to the high wind gusts over the next few nights.
Deaths, flooding as storm hit Oregon and Washington state
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A winter storm that brought powerful wind gusts to Oregon on Tuesday caused at least two fatal car accidents that left four people dead, preliminary police investigations have found. Weather conditions also appeared to have contributed to a third fatal crash that killed one person and injured another, police said. Three people were killed, including a 4-year-old girl, when severe weather caused a large tree to fall on their pickup truck as they were driving on U.S. 26 about 15 miles east of the coastline, Oregon State Police said in a news release. The passengers were...
4 dead, including child, when strong winds topple trees onto vehicles in Oregon
Oregon State Police say four people were killed in two separate crashes occurring during a storm that brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday.
Travel woes ongoing in Washington state amid winter storm
Freezing rain, ice and snowy conditions complicated road and air travel in Washington state, where mountainous portions of two major roadways were closed in both directions Saturday afternoon, officials said. Interstate 90 was closed along more than 70 miles (113 kilometers) because of freezing rain and avalanche danger, state transportation...
Storm impacts: Homes, businesses flooded across western Washington
SEATTLE — After freezing temperatures and snow impacted western Washington ahead of the Christmas weekend, it is heavy rains and winds that are creating issues for communities across Puget Sound. A strong storm system is expected to bring heavy rains Tuesday that will exacerbate flooding concerns and increase the...
KHQ Right Now
Freezing rain coats roadways in solid ice, crews work to keep cross-state travel open
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a night of freezing rain across the region, many roads are solid sheets of ice, especially in the mountain passes. Despite the holidays, road crews have been working through the night and morning to ensure cross-state travel is possible. Washington Pass Conditions. Courtesy: WSDOT. Mountain pass...
Melting Snow and Rain Could Cause Flooding of Area Creeks into Wednesday
LEWISTON - The National Weather Service says the combination of rain and melting snow will produce rises on creeks and streams in southeast Washington and the central and southern Idaho Panhandle starting Tuesday. The NWS predicts the warmest and wettest day of the week will occur on Tuesday, and several...
Post Register
The strong storm off the coast is pointed at Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A significant storm along the west coast will move into Idaho Tuesday. This storm is packed with subtropical moisture. That means two things; first of all, the precipitation in the valley will be rain. Secondly, the temperatures will be very mild. Look for lows tonight in the upper 30's. Highs will warm into the upper 40's! This will be about 10 degrees above normal. There will be snow, but, the snow levels will rise to 6,500'. Only the tops of our ski resorts will see snow. As the front approaches tomorrow, we'll see some gusty winds out of the southeast. Then, as the front moves through the valley in the afternoon, there will be a change in the wind. This could bring snow levels down to about 4,000' later in the day.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ODOT: Central Oregon snowplow was passed by van doing 70 mph during storm
The winter storm that paralyzed many roads in Oregon, including large stretches of Interstate 84, had moved away as of Monday. But not before it made Christmas travel unbearable and, for some, impossible. The Portland area got hit first and the trouble moved east into the Columbia River Gorge. “It...
Wind advisories in place as gusts up to 60 mph are expected Tuesday around Western Washington
Strong winds and heavy rain are causing power outages across western Washington Monday morning. At around 9 a.m., more than 89,000 customers were without power. Here’s a breakdown of which utility companies are seeing outages. Puget Sound Energy: 69,250 customers. Seattle City Light: 9,611 customers. Snohomish PUD: 6,364 customers.
Fatal crashes, power out as waves, winds batter Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Monster waves, high tides and strong winds battering western Oregon and Washington led to fatal crashes, power outages and flooded homes on Tuesday. Oregon State Police said multiple people died when their car hit a tree on U.S. 26 east of Cannon Beach, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Investigators are determining whether the tree fell on the roadway before the car hit it or if the tree crushed the vehicle when it fell, police said. The exact number of people killed wasn’t immediately known. Another motorist was killed when a tree fell and struck their vehicle while driving farther east on U.S. 26, KATU reported, citing Oregon State Police. More than 50 miles (80 kilometers) of the the highway was shut down because of that crash, downed trees and high winds — from Rhododendron to Warm Springs, state transportation officials said.
