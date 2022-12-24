Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grand Island Salvation Army headquarters closed due to pipe burst
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Bursting water pipes at the Grand Island Salvation Army's headquarters have left the building closed for the time being. According to the Salvation Army, leadership received word early Monday morning of flooding while they were away from the office for the Christmas holiday. Extensive flooding...
Grand Island temporary casino open at Fonner Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Central Nebraska's first casino since voters approved gambling is now open. The Grand Island Casino Resort held a ribbon cutting Tuesday. Multiple local state senators, and representatives from Fonner Park, Elite Casino Resorts, Grand Island Casino Resorts, and the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission (NRGC) gave short speeches about the new business in town.
Holdrege takes well offline due to high level of nitrate
HOLDREGE, Neb. — The City of Holdrege said they're no longer pumping water from a well that showed a high level of nitrate. Officials posted a drinking water notice Tuesday. The nitrate level exceeded the standard of 10 milligrams per liter, measuring at 13 on December 7 and 21.
Homeless shelter evacuated Christmas night due to broken sprinkler line
HASTINGS, Neb. — A homeless shelter had to be evacuated Christmas night after officials discovered a broken sprinkler line inside. Hastings Fire and Rescue said they responded to an alert around 9 p.m. Sunday at Crossroads Mission Avenue. Responders discovered a broken sprinkler line in the main electrical room inside the building. Officials determined it was not safe to provide electrical service and disconnected the power. They said without power conditions were unsafe and the building was evacuated.
Kearney woman sentenced in meth case
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney woman has been sentenced for distributing meth. According to officials, Tammie Young, 53, was sentenced to four and a half years in federal prison on a meth distribution charge. In September and October of last year, investigators said they bought around three ounces of...
Two charged in Grand Island hotel robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two Grand Island men have been charged following a hotel robbery last week. Marcos Perez, 32, is charged in Hall County Court with robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substance and theft by unlawful taking. Joseph Rivera,...
Two vehicle crash sent one to emergency room
AXTELL, Neb. — According to the Kearney County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a two vehicle crash at the Highway 6 and 44 junction just after 8:15 p.m. Friday. They said an SUV that was driven by 46-year-old Lisa Stone of Naponee, was stopped at a stop sign...
Officials investigating Harlan County semi crash
HARLAN COUNTY, Neb. — The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a semi hit the guardrail on the bridge over the Republican River in Harlan County and went off the roadway Sunday. Authorities said the crash occurred around 6 p.m. on Highway 183 on the south end...
Archway remains closed due to broken water pipe
KEARNEY, Neb. — A broken water pipe is to blame for the temporary closure of the Archway in Kearney. The Archway said it will stay closed until a repair can be made.
UPDATE: One seriously injured after Tuesday morning crash involving two semis
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — One person suffered serious injuries following a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 80 near Odessa. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers were called around 9:35 a.m. to mile marker 262 eastbound -- one mile west of the Odessa exit to a crash between two semis. NSP said the crash involved two semis and one rear-ended the other. The semi to the rear then jack-knifed and went into the ditch.
