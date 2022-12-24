BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — One person suffered serious injuries following a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 80 near Odessa. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers were called around 9:35 a.m. to mile marker 262 eastbound -- one mile west of the Odessa exit to a crash between two semis. NSP said the crash involved two semis and one rear-ended the other. The semi to the rear then jack-knifed and went into the ditch.

ODESSA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO