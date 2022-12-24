Effective: 2022-12-28 20:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-30 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 24.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CST Wednesday was 24.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 21.6 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.4 Wed 9 am CST 23.8 23.1 22.3

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO