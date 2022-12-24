Read full article on original website
WLOX
Happening Now: Kwanzaa Celebration in Gulfport
Twelfth Night celebrations to kick off Carnival season in South Mississippi. The Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum and the City of Biloxi are excited to announce a Twelfth Night Celebration Thursday, January 5.
WLOX
WLOX blood drive provides life line for recipients
WLOX
Pascagoula lifts citywide boil water notice; water safe for use
WLOX
Gulf Coast Kwanzaa Coalition holds 30th annual celebration
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulf Coast Kwanzaa Coalition hosting its 30th annual Kwanzaa Celebration Wednesday. Kwanzaa is the Swahili word for “First Fruits.” The tradition is observed over seven days, starting Dec. 26 and ending Jan. 1. Visitors focused on Ujima, meaning “collective work and responsibility.”. During...
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Patio 44
WLOX
Discussing digestive issues with Dr. Jordan Roussel
WLOX
Preparations underway for BSL Oyster Drop on New Year's Eve
Surrounded by family, friends and beautiful lights, one man popped the "big question" at Gulfport's Harbor Lights Festival Monday night.
WLOX
Don’t let after-Christmas trash target you for crime
WLOX
WATCH: Man pops the big question at Gulfport's Harbor Lights Festival
People will flood the streets of Bay St. Louis New Year's Eve for live music, fireworks and the annual 'Oyster Drop' at 200 North Beach Restaurant and Bar.
WLOX
Homeless community in need of permanent shelter
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While there have been multiple talks about breaking ground for a permanent homeless shelter in Harrison County, not much progress has been made. Now, the recent arctic blast has some pointing to this need again. In an email of thanks, Back Bay Mission Executive Director the...
WLOX
LIVE REPORT: WLOX Holiday Blood Drive happening all this week
Showers coming Friday, Friday night, and Saturday. Then, perhaps raindrops coming to an end just in time for Saturday night's fireworks and festivities.
WLOX
Give the gift of life this week at the WLOX Holiday Blood Drive
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - At this time of year there is always a critical need for blood. That’s why we’re holding the WLOX Holiday Blood Drive all this week, giving South Mississippians multiple opportunities to give the gift of life. This year’s drive kicks off Tuesday at the...
WLOX
Edgewater Mall to usher in new year with changes of its own
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Some big changes are coming to Edgewater Mall in Biloxi for the new year. Work is moving along on the new Sky Zone location. The 24,000 square foot site will become a trampoline park with a zip line and climbing wall and will be ready for business by spring 2023.
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Mississippi Donuts
Homeowner Thomas Brown told WLOX that his family of five was home at the time when the smoke detector sounded: he, his wife, their daughter and two granddaughters.
WLOX
UPDATE: Gulfport family survives house fire, officials attribute space heater
Investigators looking into a woods fire off Hwy 67 in Harrison County Tuesday believe it was intentionally started.
WLOX
Neighbor helps rescue Gulfport family from burning home
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport family is picking up the pieces left behind by a fire, Monday. It happened the day after Christmas at a home on South Street. When neighbor Tommy Armstrong, Jr. first saw the fire, he jumped into action to help rescue his friends. “I saw...
WLOX
Gulfport family rescued from house fire on South Street
It was another beautiful day, and the rest of the night will be quiet. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s overnight tonight with a mostly clear sky. A few more clouds will move through on Wednesday, and it’s going to be warmer. Most of us will reach the mid to upper 60s, and there’s a small chance for a stray shower or two. We're going to see more rain on Friday. Here's the latest forecast.
WLOX
Paige Roberts looks ahead to 2023 in Jackson County
Showers coming Friday, Friday night, and Saturday. Then, perhaps raindrops coming to an end just in time for Saturday night's fireworks and festivities.
WLOX
Children learn while playing at the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center’s ‘Winter Break Camp’
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -School is out, and kids are home enjoying winter break. For some little ones, spending their vacation learning is more fun than staying home. Lynn Meadows Discovery Center is hosting “Winter Camp” while kids are off from school. Education Director Sandra Norris said it’s always exciting to watch kids learn while having fun.
WLOX
BSL gears up for annual Oyster Drop on New Year’s Eve
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Preparations are taking place for Bay St. Louis’s fourth annual Oyster Drop downtown. The 8-foot oyster sculpture will be hoisted up by a hand crank and dropped as the clock strikes 12. The festivities are happening for a fourth year in and outside...
