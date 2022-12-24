ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

WLOX

Happening Now: Kwanzaa Celebration in Gulfport

Happening Now: Kwanzaa Celebration in Gulfport
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

WLOX blood drive provides life line for recipients

WLOX blood drive provides life line for recipients
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula lifts citywide boil water notice; water safe for use

Pascagoula lifts citywide boil water notice; water safe for use
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Gulf Coast Kwanzaa Coalition holds 30th annual celebration

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulf Coast Kwanzaa Coalition hosting its 30th annual Kwanzaa Celebration Wednesday. Kwanzaa is the Swahili word for "First Fruits." The tradition is observed over seven days, starting Dec. 26 and ending Jan. 1. Visitors focused on Ujima, meaning "collective work and responsibility.". During...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Patio 44

In the Kitchen with Patio 44
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Discussing digestive issues with Dr. Jordan Roussel

Discussing digestive issues with Dr. Jordan Roussel
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Preparations underway for BSL Oyster Drop on New Year's Eve

The WLOX Holiday Blood Drive is happening all this week. Tuesday, we're in Pass Christian. Amber Spradley is there and joins us live. Surrounded by family, friends and beautiful lights, one man popped the "big question" at Gulfport's Harbor Lights Festival Monday night. Updated: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:00 AM...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Don’t let after-Christmas trash target you for crime

Don't let after-Christmas trash target you for crime
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Homeless community in need of permanent shelter

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While there have been multiple talks about breaking ground for a permanent homeless shelter in Harrison County, not much progress has been made. Now, the recent arctic blast has some pointing to this need again. In an email of thanks, Back Bay Mission Executive Director the...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

LIVE REPORT: WLOX Holiday Blood Drive happening all this week

Showers coming Friday, Friday night, and Saturday. Then, perhaps raindrops coming to an end just in time for Saturday night's fireworks and festivities. Paige Roberts looks ahead to 2023 in Jackson County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The countdown to 2023 is on. Jackson County Chamber of Commerce President...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Give the gift of life this week at the WLOX Holiday Blood Drive

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - At this time of year there is always a critical need for blood. That's why we're holding the WLOX Holiday Blood Drive all this week, giving South Mississippians multiple opportunities to give the gift of life. This year's drive kicks off Tuesday at the...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Edgewater Mall to usher in new year with changes of its own

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Some big changes are coming to Edgewater Mall in Biloxi for the new year. Work is moving along on the new Sky Zone location. The 24,000 square foot site will become a trampoline park with a zip line and climbing wall and will be ready for business by spring 2023.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Mississippi Donuts

In the Kitchen with Mississippi Donuts
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Neighbor helps rescue Gulfport family from burning home

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport family is picking up the pieces left behind by a fire, Monday. It happened the day after Christmas at a home on South Street. When neighbor Tommy Armstrong, Jr. first saw the fire, he jumped into action to help rescue his friends. "I saw...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport family rescued from house fire on South Street

It was another beautiful day, and the rest of the night will be quiet. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s overnight tonight with a mostly clear sky. A few more clouds will move through on Wednesday, and it's going to be warmer. Most of us will reach the mid to upper 60s, and there's a small chance for a stray shower or two. We're going to see more rain on Friday. Here's the latest forecast.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Paige Roberts looks ahead to 2023 in Jackson County

Paige Roberts looks ahead to 2023 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

BSL gears up for annual Oyster Drop on New Year’s Eve

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Preparations are taking place for Bay St. Louis's fourth annual Oyster Drop downtown. The 8-foot oyster sculpture will be hoisted up by a hand crank and dropped as the clock strikes 12. The festivities are happening for a fourth year in and outside...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS

