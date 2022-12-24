ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Jenkins’ Contract Contains Interesting Incentive

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJiK9_0jtEzsim00

Could Green Bay Packers guard Elgton Jenkins, who signed a contract extension on Friday, be the team’s future left tackle?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Having signed a contract extension, Elgton Jenkins knows the team for which he’ll be playing the next four seasons. He does not know the position.

“You don’t know what the future holds,” Jenkins said after Friday’s practice. “Right now, we’re at guard. We’ve got three games left and we’re going to get that done.”

Could that future be at left tackle?

“Yeah, for sure,” he said. “I wouldn’t limit myself at any position. Yeah, I do see myself being able to go back out there.”

After the group of reporters left his locker, Jenkins confirmed a tweet by Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus and Over the Cap that there is an incentive in his contract for earning All-Pro honors at … left tackle.

Of course, David Bakhtiari is the team’s left tackle. He is under contract through the 2024 season. As part of his contract, he has a $9.5 million roster bonus that’s due on the third day of the league-year.

However, a source said the incentive wasn’t a sign that Bakhtiari would be released at the end of the season so the team could avoid paying that bonus and create about $5.9 million of cap space. Rather, it would reward Jenkins if he were forced to move out to left tackle, as was the case in 2021, when Bakhtiari was coming off the knee injury that ended his 2020 season just before the playoffs.

It's been an adventurous few seasons for Jenkins. As a second-year pro in 2020, he was voted to the Pro Bowl team for his work at left guard. With Bakhtiari out to open the 2021 season, Jenkins moved to left tackle and delivered eight high-level starts before suffering a torn ACL of his own in Week 11 at Minnesota.

Jenkins made an impressive comeback from the injury. With minimal work at the end of training camp, Jenkins started at right tackle in Week 2. Pro Football Focus charged him with two sacks and 12 pressures in five starts at a new position.

For Week 7 at Washington, Jenkins moved back to left guard and has been tremendous. In seven starts heading into Sunday’s game at the Miami Dolphins, Jenkins allowed one sack and four pressures, according to PFF.

“You could kind of feel him on the practice field, you could feel him on the game field, just having a little bit more swagger out there, confidence,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I think confidence is a big thing in this league. I don’t care what position you’re playing. It’s a big thing in life in general, right?

Was it familiarity with the position? Working his way back into form following a major injury?

“It may be a combination of both,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, he’s got the most time on task at the left guard position, but I also think that these injuries, especially you’re talking about significant injuries, they take time to overcome. Although we’d all like to think that the guys, as soon as they’re back, are going to be exactly as they were when they got injured, many times that’s not the case and they need to work through it. He’s done a great job being diligent and taking advantage of the times when he’s on the field.”

With Christmas on Sunday and his birthday on Monday, the contract extension makes for a great gift. Especially in light of the road back from a major injury.

“This time last year, I was in a dark place,” Jenkins said. “Just coming off three seasons of playing good, playing well and then you hurt yourself in your third season. I could say I was in a dark place, but I just had to work, work, work my way through this.”

Through work, Jenkins was able to answer any doubts. Would he be as good as ever? Would he maximize his potential contract?

Yes and yes. The future is bright – whatever the position.

“I knew I was going to come back, but I didn’t know to what extent and how good I was going to be when I came back,” he said. “I knew I was going to get paid, but I didn’t know how much. Just coming back and then progressing throughout the season to where we’re at now and how I feel, I feel good.”

More Green Bay Packers News

Packers-Dolphins final injury report

Watch the Packers with SI Tickets

Elgton Jenkins signs extension with Packers

Know the foe: Packers at Dolphins

Keisean Nixon makes returns seem like child’s play

Packers at Dolphins: Video preview

Watch the Packers (and more) with SI Tickets

Packers RB AJ Dillon on concussion scare

Yes, Aaron Rodgers meets with the receivers

Robert Tonyan should be impact player vs. Dolphins

Packers at Dolphins: How to watch, bet, stream

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing

The Denver Broncos on Monday fired Nathaniel Hackett, who was in his first season as the team’s head coach. The firing came after the 4-11 squad got destroyed 51-14 by a 5-10 Los Angeles Rams team. The Broncos were arguably the biggest disappointment of the NFL season, with the poor play of Russell Wilson leaving... The post Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos potential head coach candidates revealed

The Denver Broncos are facing another head coaching search less than a year after concluding their previous one, and a list of potential candidates is already emerging. An initial list of potential candidates, via Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, includes frequent head coaching candidates, such as Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Kansas City... The post Broncos potential head coach candidates revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Officially Benched To Third String

A former top NFL Draft pick and starting quarterback has officially been put to the third string. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Monday that the team has decided to start Mike White moving forward. Wilson, who had started in his absence due to injury, has been benched. But...
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star

Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Chicago Bears Announce Starting QB For Final Two Weeks

At 3-12 on the season, the Chicago Bears aren't playing for much of anything anymore and have a bunch of injuries they're dealing with over these final 13 days of the regular season. Among those injuries is non-throwing shoulder issue for Bears quarterback Justin Fields. So will the Bears rest...
CHICAGO, IL
purplePTSD.com

Packers Media Grasping at Straws with Vikings Looming in Week 17

There is no denying that the Green Bay Packers have been bad in 2022. Aaron Rodgers watched his franchise trade away star wide receiver Davante Adams, and while they invested significant capital on the defense, their offense left plenty to be desired. Ahead of a divisional matchup on Sunday, the Vikings success has left the Packers media grasping at straws.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB

Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

‘GMF’ Host Sick of the Kirk Cousins Slander

Kirk Cousins is divisive. Even when his team is 12-3 through 15 games of a season, his performance is contentious. This time, it’s NFL analysts. And they’re not doing anything utterly sinful; they’re just not intermingling Cousins in legitimate MVP conversations. Cousins has 4,117 passing yards and 29 total touchdowns through Week 16, numbers that would generate MVP chatter for most men.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

A Longtime Brett Favre Record Was Snapped On Sunday

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has seen a lot of his all-time passing and longevity records snapped over the past few years. Yesterday, yet another record of his fell by the wayside. During Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, Packers kicker Mason Crosby broke the franchise record for most...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers coach Matt LaFleur on failed fake punt attempt vs Dolphins: 'That was all bad'

The Green Bay Packers ran one of the worst fake punt attempts you will ever see against the Miami Dolphins. During the second quarter, the Packers were still in their own territory and facing a 4th-and-2 when safety Dallin Leavitt took a direct snap that was stuffed for no gain. The Dolphins were gifted with great field position and ended up kicking a field goal to go up 10 points.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season

The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Reacts To Nathaniel Hackett Getting Fired

Nathaniel Hackett served as the offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers from 2019-21 under head coach Matt LaFleur. On Monday, Hackett was fired by the Broncos after only 15 games as head coach. He did not make it through one full season in Denver. Given how close LaFleur and...
GREEN BAY, WI
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy