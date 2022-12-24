Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Williamson scores career-high 43, Pelicans top Timberwolves
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson ducked and smiled as celebrating New Orleans Pelicans teammates poured bottles of water over him. Moments later, Trey Muprhy III pretended to place a crown on Williamson's head — a fitting gesture after a memorable game which, by the end, had coronation-type energy about it.
Citrus County Chronicle
DeRozan scores 42 points, Bulls beat Bucks 119-113 in OT
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan compared the Chicago Bulls' success this season against the Eastern Conference's best teams to being chased by a dog. They know they they have to keep going and can't slow down.
Citrus County Chronicle
Three players ejected as Pistons-Magic scuffle in first half
DETROIT (AP) — Orlando’s Moritz Wagner appeared to briefly get knocked out by a punch to the back of the head after starting a fight in the first half against the Pistons that led to three ejections Wednesday night in a scene that triggered memories of an ugly brawl in Detroit 18 years ago.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jordan Poole has 26 points, Warriors rally past Jazz
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Just weeks ago, the Golden State Warriors might not have pulled off a win like this without their superstars on the court. The backups are making big strides for the defending champions.
Citrus County Chronicle
49ers' McCaffrey, Cowboys' Lamb among best bets to score
We’re in the thick of the fantasy playoffs, so getting into the end zone is paramount. These are my best bets to reach the end zone at the running back and wide receiver positions in Week 17.
Citrus County Chronicle
McDavid, Oilers score on late power play to beat Flames 2-1
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored his NHL-leading 31st goal on a power play in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Tuesday night. Tyson Barrie, with his 100th career goal, also scored for Edmonton.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bergeron breaks late tie, NHL-leading Bruins beat Devils 3-1
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 4:08 remaining in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Wednesday night. Trent Frederic and Pavel Zacha also scored to help NHL-leading Boston improve to 28-4-3. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves.
Citrus County Chronicle
Tagovailoa out again with Dolphins' playoff hopes teetering
MIAMI GRDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol again, and the Miami Dolphins may not be able to weather his absence this time. Tagovailoa missed two games earlier this season after he was knocked out on a scary hit in Week 4 at Cincinnati. Miami lost that game and two that Tagovailoa missed. Then he came back and Miami won five straight, improving to 8-3 and moving into first place in the AFC East.
Citrus County Chronicle
Andrei Vasilevskiy earns 11th straight win over Canadiens
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves to beat Montreal for the 11th consecutive time, Brayden Point had two goals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Canadiens 4-1 on Wednesday night. Vasilevskiy is the third goaltender in NHL history to earn a victory in 11 consecutive...
Citrus County Chronicle
Walman scores in OT to lift Red Wings past Penguins, 5-4
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Walman scored at 2:13 of overtime and the Detroit Red Wings overcame an early four-goal deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night. Walman, off the rush, tipped a rebound behind goaltender Casey DeSmith for his second goal of the season. He then...
Citrus County Chronicle
T.J. Hockenson proves perfect fit for Vikings' offense
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When tight end Irv Smith Jr. injured an ankle in Week 8, the Minnesota Vikings quickly added T.J. Hockenson in a trade with Detroit. Smith got hurt two days before the trade deadline, but Minnesota knew the importance of the tight end spot and identified Hockenson’s availability and potential to fill a pivotal role.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jets' White feeling good, ready for 'tremendous opportunity'
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White's phone was flooded the past two weeks with texts from his friends with silly internet memes featuring “doctors” who could clear the New York Jets quarterback to play. Dr. Evil from “Austin Powers” was a popular pick. So was Dr....
Citrus County Chronicle
Jaguars playing starters at Texans, going 'full steam ahead'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson insists there’s no such thing as a meaningless football game. So Pederson has his Jacksonville Jaguars going “full steam ahead” as they prepare to play at rival Houston on Sunday, a game that means little to the team’s postseason chances.
Citrus County Chronicle
Maple Leafs fined $100K for traveling during holiday break
NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league's mandated Christmas break. The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game...
Citrus County Chronicle
Higbee meshing with Mayfield, setting TE records for Rams
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Even though Tyler Higbee has spent his entire NFL career in one helmet, he didn't take a direct route to become the most prolific tight end in Rams franchise history. Higbee's production has risen and fallen wildly over his seven seasons depending on his...
Citrus County Chronicle
Chargers S James ejected after 2 personal fouls in 3 plays
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James was ejected from Monday night’s game late in the first half after drawing two personal foul calls in three plays against the Indianapolis Colts. The three-time Pro Bowler drew a facemask penalty when Michael Pittman Jr.'s helmet came off...
Comments / 0