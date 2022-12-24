Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNDU
Schools, businesses and homes deal with burst pipes from the cold in Michiana
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s about that time when we start to see the damage of the sub-zero temperatures brought to Michiana over the weekend. And even though some are still handling car headaches after winter road conditions, many are now dealing with burst pipes from the cold.
WNDU
Chuck Heaver Weather 122822
Goodwill Industries of Michiana receives aid to help pregnant women, children. Goodwill Industries of Michiana is getting funding to help fight the maternal and infant mortality crisis. Updated: 36 minutes ago. Since it began, law enforcement has conducted 2,020 check-ins with felony offenders. Woman injured after car, SUV collide in...
WNDU
Blood donations needed after winter storm in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation needs your help!. The foundation is asking community members to register to give blood, especially if they are O+ or O-. Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental consent and weigh at least 110 lbs....
WNDU
Argos man dies in crash on U.S. 31
City of South Bend offering free Christmas tree recycling for residents. Christmas trees will be collected on the same day as trash pickup for residents who submit a request a request for it. Strike continues at LaPorte plant after union rejects latest contract proposal. Updated: 1 hour ago. Since Nov....
WNDU
VIDEO: Winter storm leaves St. Joseph Lighthouse covered in ice
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Well, the weather got a little cold up by the St. Joseph Lighthouse in Michigan this past weekend. This video comes from Mark Maxwell, at our Gray Sister Station at WNEM in Saginaw. It showcases the lighthouse with giant icicles surrounding it. Berrien County was...
WNDU
People get ready to celebrate a postponed Christmas as travel gets back to normal
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A wicked winter storm this weekend caused multiple travel advisories to be issued and cancelled most if not every flight in and out of the Midwest. Now, flights from South Bend International Airport and the South Shore Line are, for the most part, running as scheduled, and Christmas is on for those that had their holiday plans postponed due to travel issues.
WNDU
Woman injured after car, SUV collide in Cass County
Goodwill Industries of Michiana receives aid to help pregnant women, children. Goodwill Industries of Michiana is getting funding to help fight the maternal and infant mortality crisis. Updated: 10 minutes ago. Since it began, law enforcement has conducted 2,020 check-ins with felony offenders. Crews extinguish fire at Bertrand Township home.
WNDU
Residents, businesses see pipes burst from the cold across Michiana
Goodwill Industries of Michiana receives aid to help pregnant women, children. Goodwill Industries of Michiana is getting funding to help fight the maternal and infant mortality crisis. Updated: 36 minutes ago. Since it began, law enforcement has conducted 2,020 check-ins with felony offenders. Woman injured after car, SUV collide in...
WNDU
Studebaker National Museum acquires rare ‘Bonnie Doon’ race car
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a new set of wheels on display at the Studebaker National Museum!. The museum has recently acquired the “Bonnie Doon Special,” a Studebaker-powered Midget race car. This car was built by W.C. “Barney” Barnum of Mishawaka, Ind., in 1948 and sponsored by the Bonnie Doon Ice Cream Company. It campaigned extensively in the AAA Midget racing series in the late ‘40s and early ‘50s.
WNDU
Elkhart railroad museum looks to expand, $20,000 price tag
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) — For over 30 years, the National New York Central Railroad Museum has been preserving Elkhart’s rich locomotive history—and now they’re hoping to expand. Since 1987, the National New York Central Railroad Museum in Elkhart has been preserving their city’s railroad history while...
WNDU
City of Elkhart reflects on warming center plan
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - With the worst of the cold behind Michiana for now, the City of Elkhart weighed in on its decision to designate one location, Faith Mission of Elkhart, as the municipal warming center. “Even some of our folks who are unhoused and are choosing to live outside,...
22 WSBT
Storm Alert: Blizzard Warning extended for part of Michiana, blowing snow still a concern
The Blizzard Warning has been cancelled for several counties in our region, however it has been extended into the evening for Berrien and Cass counties in SW MI. Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big issue for today. While winds are expected to back down a little today, wind gusts will still be around 35 mph. This will cause visibility to be reduced. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds will cause wind chills to be around -15 to -20 throughout much of the day.
WNDU
Benton Harbor seeks $684,000 for upgrades at Jean Klock Park
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Upgrades could be coming to Benton Harbor’s Jean Klock Park. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, city leaders are applying for $684,000 to make improvements to the park’s restrooms and playground. The money would come from a Spark grant from the...
WNDU
Tyler Buchner to start at QB in Gator Bowl
Goodwill Industries of Michiana receives aid to help pregnant women, children. Goodwill Industries of Michiana is getting funding to help fight the maternal and infant mortality crisis. Updated: 23 minutes ago. Since it began, law enforcement has conducted 2,020 check-ins with felony offenders. Woman injured after car, SUV collide in...
WNDU
19th annual Hunter Ice Festival headed to Niles in January
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Plans for the 19th annual “Hunter Ice Festival” in downtown Niles have been announced!. The festival will be held from Jan. 13 through 15, but the ice carving will start on the 9th! There will be fire and ice that Friday night, a frigid 5K run on Saturday morning, as well as ice and speed carving contests throughout the weekend.
Multiple cars stuck in snow drifts in Allegan County, road crews say
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Many county roads in the South Haven and Allegan County areas have become impassable due to blizzard conditions and drifting snow. Christmas Eve morning, South Haven Area Emergency Services crews spotted multiple cars stuck and snowed in. Allegan County road crews have a huge plow...
WNDU
Dowagiac woman hurt in Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Dowagiac woman was hurt in a crash involving two vehicles Tuesday night in Cass county. It happened just after 6:05 p.m. on M-51 near Elm Street in Silver Creek Township. Police say Nicole Henslee, 46, of Dowagiac was stopped in the road with her turn signal on as she waited to turn into a driveway. That’s when police say a 62-year-old Dowagiac man was heading south and crashed into the back of Henslee’s vehicle.
Lake effect snow pounds Northwest Indiana, causing dangerous blizzard conditions
There were blizzard conditions in Porter and LaPorte Counties, in Northwest Indiana, making travel treacherous. Drivers experienced white out conditions, where roads are snow-packed and Indiana State Police dealt with numerous crashes.
Look: Stranded deer rescued from ice-covered Indiana pond
Firefighters in Indiana came rescued a deer that wandered out onto the ice covering a pond and found itself unable to walk on the slippery surface.
abc57.com
Multiple children injured in two-vehicle crash
HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on M51 Highway near Maple Street on Saturday around 6:10 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Investigators determined that a Niles woman and her daughter were driving south on M51 in a Kia Optima at the...
Comments / 0