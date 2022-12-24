ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

Chuck Heaver Weather 122822

MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Blood donations needed after winter storm in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation needs your help!. The foundation is asking community members to register to give blood, especially if they are O+ or O-. Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental consent and weigh at least 110 lbs....
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Argos man dies in crash on U.S. 31

SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

VIDEO: Winter storm leaves St. Joseph Lighthouse covered in ice

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Well, the weather got a little cold up by the St. Joseph Lighthouse in Michigan this past weekend. This video comes from Mark Maxwell, at our Gray Sister Station at WNEM in Saginaw. It showcases the lighthouse with giant icicles surrounding it. Berrien County was...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

People get ready to celebrate a postponed Christmas as travel gets back to normal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A wicked winter storm this weekend caused multiple travel advisories to be issued and cancelled most if not every flight in and out of the Midwest. Now, flights from South Bend International Airport and the South Shore Line are, for the most part, running as scheduled, and Christmas is on for those that had their holiday plans postponed due to travel issues.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Woman injured after car, SUV collide in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Residents, businesses see pipes burst from the cold across Michiana

MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Studebaker National Museum acquires rare ‘Bonnie Doon’ race car

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a new set of wheels on display at the Studebaker National Museum!. The museum has recently acquired the “Bonnie Doon Special,” a Studebaker-powered Midget race car. This car was built by W.C. “Barney” Barnum of Mishawaka, Ind., in 1948 and sponsored by the Bonnie Doon Ice Cream Company. It campaigned extensively in the AAA Midget racing series in the late ‘40s and early ‘50s.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart railroad museum looks to expand, $20,000 price tag

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) — For over 30 years, the National New York Central Railroad Museum has been preserving Elkhart’s rich locomotive history—and now they’re hoping to expand. Since 1987, the National New York Central Railroad Museum in Elkhart has been preserving their city’s railroad history while...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

City of Elkhart reflects on warming center plan

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - With the worst of the cold behind Michiana for now, the City of Elkhart weighed in on its decision to designate one location, Faith Mission of Elkhart, as the municipal warming center. “Even some of our folks who are unhoused and are choosing to live outside,...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Blizzard Warning extended for part of Michiana, blowing snow still a concern

The Blizzard Warning has been cancelled for several counties in our region, however it has been extended into the evening for Berrien and Cass counties in SW MI. Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big issue for today. While winds are expected to back down a little today, wind gusts will still be around 35 mph. This will cause visibility to be reduced. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds will cause wind chills to be around -15 to -20 throughout much of the day.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Benton Harbor seeks $684,000 for upgrades at Jean Klock Park

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Upgrades could be coming to Benton Harbor’s Jean Klock Park. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, city leaders are applying for $684,000 to make improvements to the park’s restrooms and playground. The money would come from a Spark grant from the...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Tyler Buchner to start at QB in Gator Bowl

GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

19th annual Hunter Ice Festival headed to Niles in January

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Plans for the 19th annual “Hunter Ice Festival” in downtown Niles have been announced!. The festival will be held from Jan. 13 through 15, but the ice carving will start on the 9th! There will be fire and ice that Friday night, a frigid 5K run on Saturday morning, as well as ice and speed carving contests throughout the weekend.
NILES, MI
WNDU

Dowagiac woman hurt in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Dowagiac woman was hurt in a crash involving two vehicles Tuesday night in Cass county. It happened just after 6:05 p.m. on M-51 near Elm Street in Silver Creek Township. Police say Nicole Henslee, 46, of Dowagiac was stopped in the road with her turn signal on as she waited to turn into a driveway. That’s when police say a 62-year-old Dowagiac man was heading south and crashed into the back of Henslee’s vehicle.
DOWAGIAC, MI
abc57.com

Multiple children injured in two-vehicle crash

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on M51 Highway near Maple Street on Saturday around 6:10 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Investigators determined that a Niles woman and her daughter were driving south on M51 in a Kia Optima at the...
NILES, MI

