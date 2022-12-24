ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Plummeting temperatures cause Code Blue activation

By Madonna Mantione
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YfqH9_0jtEyXUG00

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The single digits, combine that with the wind, and it’s a dangerous mixture.

A Code Blue is in effect in both Wilkes-Barre and Scranton.

Code Blues are initiated when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 20 degrees or below, or when there is an expected snowfall of 12 inches or more.

Tens of thousands without power in PA

Eyewitness News stopped by Keystone Mission’s Emergency Code Blue Shelter in Wilkes-Barre this afternoon. It’s where we found workers setting up and getting ready to help the homeless escape the dangerous, bone-chilling conditions.

Keystone Mission coordinates with both the mayors of Scranton and Wilkes-Barre to alert the public and make it known that a warm place to go is available.

“The building itself is used for a transformation center, where we have a long-term program for 10 residents but when it’s not being used for that we kind of clear away the programming area and use the open space for the shelter for Code blue. So we have temporary cots that we can set up, blankets and things like that, we have coffee going,” said Scott Wills, programmer of the Keystone Mission.

Wilkes-Barre and Scranton have both declared Code Blue.

Wilkes-Barre’s Code Blue began Friday and goes through Wednesday. The shelter is being offered at Keystone Mission from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

In Lackawanna County, Scranton’s shelter will be open from Monday through Wednesday. Shelter will be provided at the Weston Field House from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Scranton shelter remains closed after pipe burst

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County homeless shelter will remain temporarily closed due to a pipe burst, leaving many people out in the cold. On Monday, December 26, a pipe burst in a building operated by Catholic Social Services. This building housed Saint Anthony’s Haven emergency homeless shelter, and Saint James Manor, a […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Washing the salt off in the mild weather

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Business is booming at local car washes due to the unseasonably mild temperatures this week here in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. A long line wrapped around Orloski’s car wash and lube shop in Wilkes-Barre Township. That’s because everyone here had the same idea to wash the salt off in […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Wyoming Area Regional Police Coverage Begins this Weekend

WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A new regional police force will start servicing multiple communities within Luzerne County this weekend. FOX56's Jake Sarwar, spoke with the incoming Chief earlier on Tuesday. The new police force combines the police departments of Exeter, Exeter Township, Wyoming, West Wyoming, and West...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Winter weather helps counties going through drought watch

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The recent winter weather has impacted travel, yet it helped some counties in the area experiencing a drought. Rain, snow, and a wintry mix: Conditions that swept across NEPA last week, leaving a blanket of Winter weather in its path. Although the storm caused a messy travel weekend during the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Celebrating the New Year safely

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Celebrate safely, a message we hear a lot during the holiday season. Wednesday, the US Department of Transportation, along with PennDOT, put out statistics about impaired driving in Pennsylvania as an effort to lower the number of accidents that occur every year around New Years. A woman who lost her son […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Route 199 reconstruction project in Bradford County continues

BRADFORD COUNTY, EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a four-year reconstruction project on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens in Bradford County is set to continue on Wednesday. The reconstruction project, which spans for 2.6 miles, runs from just north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Beloved farm market and country store in Northampton County to find new home in 2023

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A longtime spot for local eggs, produce and livestock feed in the Slate Belt will have a new home in the new year. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store selling local food, home decor, lawn and garden supplies and more, on Dec. 24 held its "official last day" of business at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, owner Sarah Gately-Wilson said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Senior citizen apartment faces cockroach infestation

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents of a senior citizen apartment building in Luzerne County say they are being inundated with cockroaches and say their calls for help to property management are being ignored. They reached out to the I-team for help. Nearly three dozen seniors live in the three-story building. They say they […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Scranton's street sign replacement effort to continue in 2023

Scranton will continue replacing weathered or missing street and marked traffic signs in 2023, having allocated $200,000 in next year’s budget for the work. Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti’s administration also continues to search for grants to offset the cost of sign replacement, city Business Administrator Larry West, the acting Department of Public Works director, noted in a recent memo to city council.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Red Cross teams up with church for blood drive

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Red Cross teamed up with a church in the Poconos to hold a blood drive. The Red Cross is always in need of blood donations and sets up drives like this all over the area. Long-time donor Howard Frank of Stroudsburg tells Eyewitness News that he has donated […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WOLF

Amanda Miller Benefit

LUZERNE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The benefit for the passing of Nescopeck mother Amanda Miller who died in a car accident on December 5th was held on Friday. It was held at the Love at First Sight 3D from 8 AM to 8 PM. The community gathered in support...
NESCOPECK, PA
WBRE

Most popular New Year’s resolution in Pennsylvania for 2023

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — What’s the most popular New Year’s resolution in Pennsylvania heading into 2023? Surprisingly, it’s not going to the gym or losing weight — it’s another kind of health. While things like going to the gym, losing weight, saving for a vacation, or a big purchase are pretty common, none of them […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Fire breaks out at Muncy Township veterinary clinic

Muncy, Pa. — A fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wolf Run Veterinary Clinic on Route 220 in Muncy Township. Flames could be seen through the roof of the clinic, as several area fire departments responded, according to Union County Fire Wire. The veterinary clinic was still open at the time. Smoke could be seen along Route 220. Wolf Run posted a notice a short time later on...
MUNCY, PA
Newswatch 16

Hazle Township house burns for hours

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Crews in Luzerne County began Christmas Day battling a fire. Authorities don't yet know what started a fire along Pardeesville Road in Hazle Township. The call came in just before 5 a.m. on Sunday. It took hours to get this fire under control. No injuries...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Thousands in Pa. still without power on Christmas Eve morning

Friday’s high winds downed trees, wires and more across Pennsylvania, knocking out power to tens of thousands. As of 8 o’clock Saturday morning, the number of those without electricity in the state is down to about 26,000, stretching from west to east. PPL says it has 6,570 customers without power. First Energy’s site says about 20,000 are affected.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy