Plummeting temperatures cause Code Blue activation

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The single digits, combine that with the wind, and it’s a dangerous mixture.

A Code Blue is in effect in both Wilkes-Barre and Scranton.

Code Blues are initiated when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 20 degrees or below, or when there is an expected snowfall of 12 inches or more.

Eyewitness News stopped by Keystone Mission’s Emergency Code Blue Shelter in Wilkes-Barre this afternoon. It’s where we found workers setting up and getting ready to help the homeless escape the dangerous, bone-chilling conditions.

Keystone Mission coordinates with both the mayors of Scranton and Wilkes-Barre to alert the public and make it known that a warm place to go is available.

“The building itself is used for a transformation center, where we have a long-term program for 10 residents but when it’s not being used for that we kind of clear away the programming area and use the open space for the shelter for Code blue. So we have temporary cots that we can set up, blankets and things like that, we have coffee going,” said Scott Wills, programmer of the Keystone Mission.

Wilkes-Barre and Scranton have both declared Code Blue.

Wilkes-Barre’s Code Blue began Friday and goes through Wednesday. The shelter is being offered at Keystone Mission from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

In Lackawanna County, Scranton’s shelter will be open from Monday through Wednesday. Shelter will be provided at the Weston Field House from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

