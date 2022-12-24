Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Winston-SalemTed RiversWinston-salem, NC
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
North Carolina victims become examples of celebratory gunfire dangers
As you welcome in the new year with a bang, police urge that bang not be in the form of gunfire.
WXII 12
Greensboro police look for hit-and-run suspect
GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of West Friendly Avenue between Radiance Drive and Westover Terrace in Greensboro are closed due to a hit-and-run. Greensboro police said someone drove into a utility pole there early Wednesday morning, downing power lines into the roadway. When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found the car that was involved empty.
Greensboro woman graduates college at 19 while working as EMT
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman is a great example of “if you put your mind toward something, you can achieve it.” Sarah Bishop has accomplished a lot in 19 years, including starting college at the age of 15. She’s now a college graduate, certified EMT and has a new goal set for herself all […]
Greensboro woman reported missing on Christmas found dead in McLeansville
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video above is about Greensboro Police launching a new tool to better understand the community. Guilford County Sheriff's Office has confirmed Tatyana Childress, 21, was found dead at Huffine Mill Road in McLeansville. Childress was reported missing by her mother to GPD on...
Man charged for tampering with power meter causing fire in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County deputies responded to Norris Trail in Burlington in reference to a building fire next to a house on the same property Tuesday. While assisting the E.M. Holt Fire Department and the County Fire Marshall with the investigation, deputies discovered that the power meter appeared to have been tampered with.
Pursuit through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem ends with 3 arrests
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are accused of leading troopers on a chase through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem on Wednesday. State Highway Patrol Sergeant Robert Reavis said they got notified early Wednesday morning about a stolen rental truck after it was “pinged” by Enterprise Rental. Reavis said the truck was being used by a […]
WXII 12
"We need him to come home. This isn't like him," mother said trying to find her missing son
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A mother says she is looking for her 20-year-old son, Nicholas Snead, who went missing two days before Christmas. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Nicole Snead said she last talked with him on Friday, through Facetime just...
wfmynews2.com
Strange Crime: Officials are searching for a suspect who shot a horse with an arrow in Reidsville
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — It's been nearly two weeks since a horse was shot in the back with an arrow in Reidsville with no one in custody yet. Prim is boarded up in Rockingham County at the home of Jillian William’s mother. On December 15th, Williams said she got...
Authorities: Rowan Co. fugitive identified by neck tattoo, arrested in Connecticut
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A wanted fugitive is in the Rowan County jail awaiting trial after a multi-agency search led to her arrest. Deputies said it all started with a drive-by shooting on Ellis Loop Road in August. They said they interviewed Savannah Maria Queen, 26, because she was inside the home at the time.
Greensboro man becomes first $250,000 winner in holiday game
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Rufus Wallace of Greensboro tried his luck on a $20 ticket and won the top prize on a holiday scratch-off. Wallace bought his lucky Holiday Spectacular ticket from Kennedy’s Korner on Friendship Church Road in McLeansville. Wednesday, Wallace went to collect his prize and...
Guilford County official warns homeowners of possible real estate scam
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County leader is raising a big red flag about a possible real estate scam. Three states have already filed lawsuits against Florida-based MV Realty's Homeowner Benefit Program. The program offers cash in exchange for the right to list your home over the next 40 years.
Greensboro police are searching for 20-year-old Nicholas Snead who went missing a day before Christmas Eve
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad mother is praying for her son's safe return after he went missing the day before Christmas Eve. According to Greensboro police, a Missing Persons Report was filed for 20-year-old Nicholas Snead. Nicholas Snead is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds....
Guilford County lawmaker pushes for TikTok ban on North Carolina's state-owned devices
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Republican House Majority Whip Jon Hardister of Guilford County and his colleague from Lincoln County, Jason Saine, just sent a letter to Governor Roy Cooper calling for him to ban TikTok on state owned devices. They are concerned about the popular app being owned by a Chinese company.
High Point man arrested, facing charges in stepfather's death
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 21-year-old man from High Point is facing charges in the death of his stepfather, according to High Point police. Tyshaune Risaiah Bethea was arrested and is facing charges for second-degree murder in the death of Keith Mcauthor Brown, 40. Police responded to Westgate Drive...
Greensboro LGBTQ non-profit loses $40,000 in PayPal scam
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bad guys don't care who they rip off, no one is safe. Even nonprofits are targeted, like Greensboro's Alternative Resource of the Triad (ART). The group said they got tricked out of 40,000 dollars. ART hosts events like the Greensboro Pride Festival. They said what initially...
Man charged in Christmas Eve double homicide in North Carolina
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been taken into custody in regard to a Christmas Eve double homicide investigation, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:55 p.m. on Christmas Eve, deputies responded to the 5700 block of Riverdale Drive in Jamestown regarding a homicide, according to Sheriff Danny Rogers. Investigators have […]
Young NC woman reported missing found dead, sheriff’s office says
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A young woman reported missing by her family has been found dead. According to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Tatyana Childress was found dead on Huffine Mill Road in McLeansville around 1 p.m. She had been reported missing on Sunday by her mother. The sheriff’s office says that no […]
‘Very frustrating’: Greensboro family left without water for days after pipe breaks
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Due to the freezing temperatures, a Greensboro family is left without running water in their home because of a broken water pipe and no one to call for help. Tameka Kane said they were instructed by Village Park property management via email on what to do to avoid frozen pipes during […]
High Point mother concerned about son who went missing while shopping two days before Christmas
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for a missing 20-year-old from High Point. The family of Nicholas Snead said he went shopping two days before Christmas and hasn't been seen since. WFMY News 2's Sydni Moore spoke with his mother, Nicole Snead, who is hoping her son...
Organization that hosts Greensboro Pride loses $40k in PayPal scam, nonprofit says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A local nonprofit was hit with a damaging scam. According to a media release, Alternative Resources of the Triad, the group that puts on Greensboro’s annual Pride festival, fell victim to a PayPal fraud scheme, which resulted in the theft of around $40,000. They have reported this theft to the authorities […]
