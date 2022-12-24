ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

No. 9 story of 2022: Righetti seniors Dominic Mendez and Matthew Rodriguez make wild runs at state meet

By Kenny Cress kcress@santamariatimes.com
syvnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
syvnews.com

Twelve football recruits sign with Cal Poly

A local standout offensive lineman who's transferred from UCLA, a running back who ran for 303 yards and seven touchdowns in one game and a safety who made history in the Division 1 state championship game are among the 12 football players who signed with Cal Poly last week. The...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
syvnews.com

VOTE: Choose from 11 for Player of the Week

There are 11 candidates in the field for the area Player of the Week selection for the week ending Dec. 24. Here is a rundown on the 11 and their accomplishments. Readers can vote online at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. The poll will close on Friday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m.
SANTA MARIA, CA
KGET

4-year-old Deisy Herrera reported missing from Bakersfield 35 years ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been 35 years since a 4-year-old vanished from her East Bakersfield home and has not been seen since. Deisy Herrera disappeared from her home while playing hide and seek outside her home on Virginia and Washington streets on Dec. 28, 1987. Deisy’s mother, Eva Hernandez, died without knowing what […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Adventure Awaits at Bakersfield coffee shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Need to write a term paper? Behind on a work assignment? Order a cafecito at Paper Plane Coffee Shop and you’ll finish the paper, catch up on work and still have enough energy to clean the house, too. Paper Plane — soon to be renamed Adventure Awaits — is currently serving […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
syvnews.com

One of two winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Santa Maria

No one won the jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, but one of the two top winning tickets was sold at the Mobil station on East Betteravia Road at Highway 101, according to the California Lottery website. Two tickets picked five of the five main numbers, not including...
SANTA MARIA, CA
legalexaminer.com

Gardening Truck Driver Struck in Fog on Coffee Rd in Bakersfield

A tragic accident in thick fog claimed a gardening truck driver’s life on Monday morning in western Bakersfield. The Bakersfield police department says the collision occurred on Coffee Road north of the Brimhall Road intersection on December 26, 2022. KGET-TV reports the tragic accident unfolded shortly before 7 a.m....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kclu.org

Umbrella time! Rain could drench Tri-Counties through mid-week

There’s a soggy few days in the forecast for the Tri-Counties. A storm system fueled by an atmospheric river could being significant rainfall to the region. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties could see 1-3” of rain from late Monday night into Tuesday evening. Some mountain areas could really get soaked, with 2-5” of rain possible.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy