No. 9 story of 2022: Righetti seniors Dominic Mendez and Matthew Rodriguez make wild runs at state meet

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Related
syvnews.com
No. 7: Nipomo softball, Arroyo Grande water polo team earn Central Section divisional titles
The 2022 season was a golden one for the Nipomo softball and Arroyo Grande boys water polo teams. The Nipomo softball squad beat Orcutt Academy 5-0 in the semifinals before blasting Arvin 16-3 to win the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Division 6 championship. No. 1 Arroyo Grande played...
syvnews.com
Twelve football recruits sign with Cal Poly
A local standout offensive lineman who's transferred from UCLA, a running back who ran for 303 yards and seven touchdowns in one game and a safety who made history in the Division 1 state championship game are among the 12 football players who signed with Cal Poly last week. The...
syvnews.com
VOTE: Choose from 11 for Player of the Week
There are 11 candidates in the field for the area Player of the Week selection for the week ending Dec. 24. Here is a rundown on the 11 and their accomplishments. Readers can vote online at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. The poll will close on Friday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m.
syvnews.com
Former LUSD superintendent Trevor McDonald hired by Vista Del Mar Union School District
Former Lompoc Unified School District Superintendent Trevor McDonald has been named chief business officer at Vista Del Mar Union School District in Gaviota, according to the staff directory on the school's official website. The details of McDonald's contract are unknown as multiple attempts to reach Superintendent/ Principal Bree Valla, and...
4-year-old Deisy Herrera reported missing from Bakersfield 35 years ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been 35 years since a 4-year-old vanished from her East Bakersfield home and has not been seen since. Deisy Herrera disappeared from her home while playing hide and seek outside her home on Virginia and Washington streets on Dec. 28, 1987. Deisy’s mother, Eva Hernandez, died without knowing what […]
kclu.org
First in trio of storms drops significant rain in parts of Tri-Counties
The first in a trio of storm systems to hit the Tri-Counties dropped one to two inches of rain in the region, with more expected before New Year’s Day. San Luis Obispo had 1.7” of rain, and Arroyo Grande had 1.8”. In Santa Barbara County, Solvang recorded...
syvnews.com
Tuesday’s storm dropped less than 2 inches on Santa Barbara County
The storm that coasted through Santa Barbara County on Tuesday dropped less than 2 inches of rain in most areas, even in mountain areas where forecasters predicted 2 to 4 inches could fall, and less than 1 inch in several locations. But after a short break Wednesday and an even...
BEST EATS: Adventure Awaits at Bakersfield coffee shop
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Need to write a term paper? Behind on a work assignment? Order a cafecito at Paper Plane Coffee Shop and you’ll finish the paper, catch up on work and still have enough energy to clean the house, too. Paper Plane — soon to be renamed Adventure Awaits — is currently serving […]
Infiniti of Bakersfield to close down temporarily, find new location
Infiniti customers in Bakersfield will have to find a new location for parts and services. According to the family that owns Infiniti of Bakersfield, they will no longer be selling vehicles.
syvnews.com
One of two winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Santa Maria
No one won the jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, but one of the two top winning tickets was sold at the Mobil station on East Betteravia Road at Highway 101, according to the California Lottery website. Two tickets picked five of the five main numbers, not including...
Single car rollover on highway 101 north in Pismo Beach
California Fire San Luis Obispo urges drivers to use caution while on Highway 101 north and Mattie Road in the Pismo Beach area after a vehicle rollover in the area. The post Single car rollover on highway 101 north in Pismo Beach appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Mega Millions lottery tickets with five matching numbers sold in Santa Maria
One of the two tickets sold in the Mega Millions lottery that held five matching numbers was sold in Santa Maria. The post Mega Millions lottery tickets with five matching numbers sold in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
MISSING: Faith Makayla Turner, 16
The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a first time runaway teen.
Tanner "The American Psycho" Marlow one of 2 men identified in double homicide
The names of the two men involved in a double homicide on Snowdon Avenue on Christmas Eve were released by the Kern County Coroner's Officer on Wed, Dec 28th.
After 28 years, Mo's Smokehouse BBQ closes in San Luis Obispo
Mo's Smokehouse BBQ in downtown San Luis Obispo closed its doors for good Monday. The restaurant took to its Facebook to announce the closure.
legalexaminer.com
Gardening Truck Driver Struck in Fog on Coffee Rd in Bakersfield
A tragic accident in thick fog claimed a gardening truck driver’s life on Monday morning in western Bakersfield. The Bakersfield police department says the collision occurred on Coffee Road north of the Brimhall Road intersection on December 26, 2022. KGET-TV reports the tragic accident unfolded shortly before 7 a.m....
CHP responds to several spinouts along the Central Coast during the rain
California Highway Patrol responded to several crashes in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County as the rain began to fall Tuesday morning.
Popular SLO barbecue restaurant closes doors after ‘almost 3 decades of amazing times’
The restaurant closed suddenly on Monday.
kclu.org
Umbrella time! Rain could drench Tri-Counties through mid-week
There’s a soggy few days in the forecast for the Tri-Counties. A storm system fueled by an atmospheric river could being significant rainfall to the region. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties could see 1-3” of rain from late Monday night into Tuesday evening. Some mountain areas could really get soaked, with 2-5” of rain possible.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Dec. 12-18
On Dec. 12, Ernesto Cerbantes Flores, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. for providing false identification to a police officer. On Dec. 12, Brian Vargas, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 28th St. for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Comments / 0