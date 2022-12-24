ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frigid Friday temperatures provide coldest of Arctic air, but Christmas Eve/Christmas Day will be the coldest since 1983

By Jennifer Kohnke, Mark Carroll, Bill Snyder
 5 days ago

Significant warmup expected as lead into New Year weekend

FRIGID, ARCTIC AIR ENCOMPASSES MUCH OF THE COUNTRY

Friday high temperatures — how much below normal?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RpueY_0jtEyD4y00
CLICK TO ENLARGE

GUSTY WINDS TO START THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND — SLOWLY SUBSIDE CHRISTMAS DAY

Wind chills to stay below zero through the weekend

SATURDAY PEAK GUSTS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RRUcZ_0jtEyD4y00

SUNDAY PEAK GUSTS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45guP7_0jtEyD4y00

SATURDAY “MINIMUM” WIND CHILL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZvkf_0jtEyD4y00

SUNDAY “MINIMUM” WND CHILL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oQ4ZR_0jtEyD4y00

FRIGID CHRISTMAS WEEKEND

Upcoming Christmas holiday not a record breaker but will qualify as the city’s coldest in nearly 4 decades

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10SDvI_0jtEyD4y00

TEMPERATURES TO RISE NEXT WEEK

Cold Christmas weekend to be followed by much warmer New Year weekend

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ehqQs_0jtEyD4y00

HIGHEST AREA WIND GUSTS

Powerful gusts added to Friday’s miserably cold temps along with patchy blowing/drifting of the snow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XnXrb_0jtEyD4y00

8-14 DAY TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK

Outlook calls for warmer end to 2022 and start to 2023 east of the Rocky Mountains
— Dec. 31, 2022 to Jan. 6, 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lHBg5_0jtEyD4y00

STEADY INCREASE IN TEMPERATURES TO FOLLOW FRIGID HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Forecast and normal maximum temperatures for O’Hare Airport
December 24 to December 30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M3fZ7_0jtEyD4y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CZhwy_0jtEyD4y00
CLICK TO ENLARGE
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

