Frigid Friday temperatures provide coldest of Arctic air, but Christmas Eve/Christmas Day will be the coldest since 1983

Significant warmup expected as lead into New Year weekend

FRIGID, ARCTIC AIR ENCOMPASSES MUCH OF THE COUNTRY

Friday high temperatures — how much below normal?

GUSTY WINDS TO START THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND — SLOWLY SUBSIDE CHRISTMAS DAY

Wind chills to stay below zero through the weekend

SATURDAY PEAK GUSTS

SUNDAY PEAK GUSTS

SATURDAY “MINIMUM” WIND CHILL

SUNDAY “MINIMUM” WND CHILL

FRIGID CHRISTMAS WEEKEND

Upcoming Christmas holiday not a record breaker but will qualify as the city’s coldest in nearly 4 decades

TEMPERATURES TO RISE NEXT WEEK

Cold Christmas weekend to be followed by much warmer New Year weekend

HIGHEST AREA WIND GUSTS

Powerful gusts added to Friday’s miserably cold temps along with patchy blowing/drifting of the snow

8-14 DAY TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK

Outlook calls for warmer end to 2022 and start to 2023 east of the Rocky Mountains

— Dec. 31, 2022 to Jan. 6, 2023

STEADY INCREASE IN TEMPERATURES TO FOLLOW FRIGID HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Forecast and normal maximum temperatures for O’Hare Airport

December 24 to December 30

