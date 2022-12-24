ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Two people killed after shooting in east Wichita

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q7qqk_0jtEyBJW00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting in east Wichita has killed two people.

Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms a shooting in the 900 block of S. Mission Rd. in Wichita. The call came in around 9:45 p.m. Friday.

According to a spokesperson with the Wichita Police Department, a man and a woman died. They were found inside an apartment where police say there had been a house party.

Police also say two men, ages 22 and 42, suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but they are expected to survive. Investigators say they were found outside of the apartment and are not cooperating with police.

No arrests have been made in the case.

KSN will continue to follow updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Suspect arrested for attempted murder in NE Wichita shooting Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police say they’ve arrested a suspect in a shooting that critically injured that left a 23-year-old man and a 17-year old girl with life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning. Tmori Wright, a 24-year-old from Wichita, was arrested on two counts of attempted murder after the shooting...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

17-year-old, 23-year-old critically injured in NE Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 1:10 p.m.: Wichita Police say a 23-year-old man and 17-year-old girl, both from Wichita, were critically injured in Tuesday morning’s shooting. Officers reached the scene of the shooting at around 5:55 a.m. and found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds. They were both hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and remain in critical condition after undergoing surgery.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita Police release video of unsolved shots-fired incident this month

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding an aggravated assault that took place on Dec. 10 near 17th Street N. and N. Oliver in Wichita. At around 4:20 p.m. that day, Wichita Police officers responded to a suspicious character with a weapon in the...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Victims uncooperative after east Wichita shooting

Two people were hospitalized but are expected to be OK, after a shooting in east Wichita on Christmas morning. Officers were called to the 7700 block of Killarney Ct. around 4 a.m., and found an injured 18 and 20-year-old. They were transported with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police arrest suspect accused of shooting man, teen

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have arrested a suspect in the shootings of a man and teenager on the city's northeast side early Tuesday morning. Sedgwick County Jail records show 24-year-old Tmori Kyle Wright was booked at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday for two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita man gets 2 years probation in connection to 2020 shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Koby Fisher has been sentenced to 24 months of probation in connection to a west Wichita shooting that killed two people in 2020. Police at the time stated that two Wichitans, Keion Whyte and William Pottorff, died as a result of the shooting in the 5900 block of W Kellogg.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

17-Year-Old Girl and 23-Year Old Man Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries in East Wichita Shooting

Wichita Police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl in east Wichita. Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1100 block of N. Harding. There they found the man and girl with multiple gunshot wounds. They were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy