Peoria, IL

Extreme winter weather keeping local tow companies busy

By Demetrios Sanders
 5 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The harsh winter weather is keeping local tow companies busy this week.

Brett Ragon, owner of Inabit Towing and Recovery in Peoria, said his company has seen a large volume of calls for car accidents and jump starts during the winter storm.

Ragon said a majority of the car crashes have been on the interstate. He also said Inabit has received more calls for battery jump starts on Thursday than the entire last month.

Drivers are being advised to keep items like blankets in their vehicles in case they experience car problems.

“You could end up waiting for 45 minutes, you know, for a tow truck to get there. So if your car is disabled and your heater stops, it’s just you,” Ragon said. “Say your glass, your window breaks, you’ve got 40 mph winds blowing in. If you don’t have an extra blanket or an extra coat or anything in your car, it could be a while unless somebody stops.”

Ragon said that drifts are causing problems for drivers, due to quickly changing road conditions.

