FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
peakofohio.com
16-year-old arrested on felony gun charge
A Columbus teen was arrested on a felony gun charge Tuesday afternoon just after 4 o’clock. Washington Township Police were on patrol on Route 33 when they observed a vehicle with fictitious registration commit a turn signal violation. A traffic stop was initiated in the Village Pantry parking lot,...
Police: Officer serving arrest warrant fires after juvenile suspect shows gun; 3 in custody, no injuries
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An officer serving an arrest warrant Tuesday night fired his weapon after one of three juvenile suspects they were attempting to take into custody displayed a firearm, police said. SWAT officers with the Columbus Division of Police were serving an arrest warrant for a 15-year-old in...
WSYX ABC6
Homicide suspect turns himself in to police a month after body found in pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of killing another man last month has turned himself in to police, ABC 6 has learned. Columbus police on Wednesday confirmed on its Twitter page that John Ferry "voluntarily surrendered" to authorities. Ferry is wanted in connection to the Nov. 23 discovery...
Police: Man threatens to shoot man, woman during attempted car theft
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said threatened to shoot a woman and a man while trying to steal their car Wednesday outside a store in the Franklinton section of the city. Police said that at approximately 1:02 p.m., a man and a woman, both 39, were in their […]
Crime Stoppers: Man ID'd, wanted for allegedly injuring 5 in northeast Columbus gentlemen's club shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who shot two and injured three others at a northeast Columbus gentlemen's club in September has been identified, according to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers. Brandon Jennings is wanted for attempted murder, felonious assault and grand theft of a firearm, a release from crime stoppers...
3 juveniles detained after shots are fired during Ohio SWAT arrest
According to Public Information Sergeant Jeffrey Mooney, the suspect was seen approaching a stolen vehicle with two other juvenile male suspects. CPD officers attempted to take the suspects into custody, when one displayed a firearm.
smithmountainlake.com
Indiana woman denied protective order days before dying in apparent murder-suicide, family says
COLUMBUS, Indiana (WLKY) -- The family of Julie Yow-Schmidtke says she was denied a restraining order from her estranged husband 10 days before she was killed in an apparent murder-suicide. "She was scared, very scared," her sister Lori Griffin said. "She started changing the locks on her doors, she started...
Columbus detectives testify rainbow fentanyl was found in Reynoldsburg storage units
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Detectives from the Columbus Division of Police testified in court Tuesday that they found rainbow fentanyl in the central Ohio area in a recent bust. 19 kilograms of fentanyl were found in storage units in Reynoldsburg, along with the residence of the three suspects earlier this month, Raymund Martinez-Mez, Jessica Delacruz Toscano and Ivan Torrese — some of it in the form of purple pills.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Drug Trafficker Arrested in New Holland
NEw Holland – One person was arrested after driving under the influence and under suspension in New Holland. According to New Holland Police department on 12/26/2022 at approximately 5pm an individual was stopped by The New Holland Police Department for expired tags on South East Street in the Village. The driver was found to be driving under suspension and smoking Marijuana while driving.
sciotopost.com
Hocking County – Man Cuts Catalytic Converters off Vehicles Parked at Head Start
Hocking – Logan Police department is asking for help in the ID of a man who stole two catalytic converters from vehicles in the local Head Start parking lot. According to Police, on December 16th, 2022 at approximately 4:00 AM, an unknown male subject entered the property of Logan Head Start and the Southeastern Ohio Food Bank on Norwood Avenue and cut the catalytic converters off 2 vehicles parked at the location.
5 women suspected of stealing more than $1,000 of products from northwest side store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a group of women who are suspected of stealing more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from a business on the northwest side of the city. Police said security footage from Halloween shows five women entering a business in the 3000 block of West Dublin-Granville […]
Police search for northeast Columbus bank robber
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police said a northeast Columbus bank was robbed Wednesday afternoon. According to Columbus police, a man entered the Chase Bank on the 5000 block of North Hamilton Road at approximately 1:13 p.m. Wednesday. The man waited in line for the next available teller, and then gave the teller a threatening demand […]
Police: 5 teens shot during 'pajama' party at Franklinton rental home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five teenage boys were injured in an overnight shooting at a rental property in the Franklinton neighborhood, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to a rental property in the 900 block of Bellows Avenue shortly after 12:45 a.m., following reports of a shooting.
cwcolumbus.com
Purple fentanyl found in Franklin Co. storage unit; feds say colors created to hook kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An alert for parents as Columbus police detectives testified that they found 19 kilograms of purple fentanyl in a storage unit in Reynoldsburg. According to federal agents, drug cartels are using colors to hook younger kids to the lethal substances. The Drug Enforcement Administration has found "rainbow fentanyl" in 26 states so far in the United States.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Indiana moms led police to baby, kidnapping suspect from Columbus
INDIANAPOLIS — A chance encounter at a gas station and two determined moms helped lead police to a kidnapping suspect and missing baby. On Monday, Columbus police and IMPD confirmed two Indiana women helped end a multi-state search for an Ohio woman accused of stealing a car and kidnapping twin babies.
NBC4 Columbus
Five women accused of stealing merchandise from northwest Columbus store
Five women accused of stealing merchandise from northwest …. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-28-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3IcBtED. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured …. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE. Better Business Bureau explains travelers’ rights …. As the nightmare drags...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Medflight Dispatched to Semi-Car Crash in Hocking County
Hocking County – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi in Hocking county. According to early reports around 6:45 pm, Hocking County fire departments were called to the scene in the area of 33 and 374 for the crash. When they arrived one person was reported entrapped and they shut down the roadway. Medical helicopters were called in for two people.
Police: 16-year-old killed in North Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating a shooting incident in the North Linden neighborhood that led to the death of a 16-year-old boy on Christmas Day. Police said they were called to the 700 block of Moon Road just after 3 p.m. Sunday. When officers...
WHIZ
Sheriff Lutz Looks Back on 2022
With 2022 coming to an end, it’s time to wrap up the year and look at what’s in store. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said a record was set in the detective bureau for the most arrests cleared off of cases. This year, 389 arrests were cleared. Just like every year, Sheriff Lutz said the primary focus was drug enforcement.
Rental property shootings draw neighborhood concerns; city responds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police say they are now searching for two shooters after Tuesday morning’s rental property shooting in the 900 block of Bellows in Franklinton that sent five teenagers in the hospital. The Department of Public Safety said the address had a short-term...
