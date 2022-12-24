ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

peakofohio.com

16-year-old arrested on felony gun charge

A Columbus teen was arrested on a felony gun charge Tuesday afternoon just after 4 o’clock. Washington Township Police were on patrol on Route 33 when they observed a vehicle with fictitious registration commit a turn signal violation. A traffic stop was initiated in the Village Pantry parking lot,...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus detectives testify rainbow fentanyl was found in Reynoldsburg storage units

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Detectives from the Columbus Division of Police testified in court Tuesday that they found rainbow fentanyl in the central Ohio area in a recent bust. 19 kilograms of fentanyl were found in storage units in Reynoldsburg, along with the residence of the three suspects earlier this month, Raymund Martinez-Mez, Jessica Delacruz Toscano and Ivan Torrese — some of it in the form of purple pills.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Drug Trafficker Arrested in New Holland

NEw Holland – One person was arrested after driving under the influence and under suspension in New Holland. According to New Holland Police department on 12/26/2022 at approximately 5pm an individual was stopped by The New Holland Police Department for expired tags on South East Street in the Village. The driver was found to be driving under suspension and smoking Marijuana while driving.
NEW HOLLAND, OH
sciotopost.com

Hocking County – Man Cuts Catalytic Converters off Vehicles Parked at Head Start

Hocking – Logan Police department is asking for help in the ID of a man who stole two catalytic converters from vehicles in the local Head Start parking lot. According to Police, on December 16th, 2022 at approximately 4:00 AM, an unknown male subject entered the property of Logan Head Start and the Southeastern Ohio Food Bank on Norwood Avenue and cut the catalytic converters off 2 vehicles parked at the location.
LOGAN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police search for northeast Columbus bank robber

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police said a northeast Columbus bank was robbed Wednesday afternoon. According to Columbus police, a man entered the Chase Bank on the 5000 block of North Hamilton Road at approximately 1:13 p.m. Wednesday. The man waited in line for the next available teller, and then gave the teller a threatening demand […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Purple fentanyl found in Franklin Co. storage unit; feds say colors created to hook kids

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An alert for parents as Columbus police detectives testified that they found 19 kilograms of purple fentanyl in a storage unit in Reynoldsburg. According to federal agents, drug cartels are using colors to hook younger kids to the lethal substances. The Drug Enforcement Administration has found "rainbow fentanyl" in 26 states so far in the United States.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Indiana moms led police to baby, kidnapping suspect from Columbus

INDIANAPOLIS — A chance encounter at a gas station and two determined moms helped lead police to a kidnapping suspect and missing baby. On Monday, Columbus police and IMPD confirmed two Indiana women helped end a multi-state search for an Ohio woman accused of stealing a car and kidnapping twin babies.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Five women accused of stealing merchandise from northwest Columbus store

Five women accused of stealing merchandise from northwest …. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-28-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3IcBtED. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured …. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE. Better Business Bureau explains travelers’ rights …. As the nightmare drags...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Medflight Dispatched to Semi-Car Crash in Hocking County

Hocking County – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi in Hocking county. According to early reports around 6:45 pm, Hocking County fire departments were called to the scene in the area of 33 and 374 for the crash. When they arrived one person was reported entrapped and they shut down the roadway. Medical helicopters were called in for two people.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
10TV

Police: 16-year-old killed in North Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating a shooting incident in the North Linden neighborhood that led to the death of a 16-year-old boy on Christmas Day. Police said they were called to the 700 block of Moon Road just after 3 p.m. Sunday. When officers...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Sheriff Lutz Looks Back on 2022

With 2022 coming to an end, it’s time to wrap up the year and look at what’s in store. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said a record was set in the detective bureau for the most arrests cleared off of cases. This year, 389 arrests were cleared. Just like every year, Sheriff Lutz said the primary focus was drug enforcement.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH

