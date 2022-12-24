Girard scores in OT to lead Avalanche over Predators 3-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Samuel Girard scored at 4:17 of overtime to give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday night.

Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist and J.T. Compher also scored for Colorado, winners of four straight. Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves.

“I liked the second half of the game a lot,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “We’re fortunate to come out with a win after not playing very well for the first 27 minutes of the game. (Georgiev) was great in goal again.”

Juuse Saros made a season-high 43 saves for Nashville, and Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene scored. The Predators had won two in a row.

“I thought we started out pretty good,” Johansen said. “I liked our first period and just got away from it a little bit. Kind of made self-inflicted mistakes, gave them some momentum and some offense.”

In overtime, skating down the left side on a 2-on-1, Girard took a pass from Evan Rodrigues and beat Saros.

With Colorado down a goal late in the third, Compher redirected Artturi Lehkonen’s shot by Saros with 4:55 remaining.

“We just continued to do the things we were doing the last period and a half,” Rodrigues said. “Even after we scored, we didn’t want to even want to get it to overtime. We thought we had the momentum and could win in regulation. We didn’t do so, but we got the two points.”

SUCCESS AGAINST NASHVILLE

Rantanen has four goals and two assists in three games against the Predators this season. In his career, he has averaged more than a point per game against Nashville, with 10 goals and 11 assists in 20 games.

NICHUSHKIN SIDELINED

Colorado winger Valeri Nichushkin did not return for the third period due to a lower-body injury. Nichushkin saw 13:31 of ice time through two periods, with his last shift concluding with 17 seconds remaining in the period.

Bednar did not have an update on Nichushkin following the game.

Predators: Host Dallas on Tuesday night.

Avalanche: At Arizona on Tuesday night.

