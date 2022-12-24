ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Girard scores in OT to lead Avalanche over Predators 3-2

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25yCJl_0jtEy1ZV00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Samuel Girard scored at 4:17 of overtime to give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday night.

Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist and J.T. Compher also scored for Colorado, winners of four straight. Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves.

“I liked the second half of the game a lot,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “We’re fortunate to come out with a win after not playing very well for the first 27 minutes of the game. (Georgiev) was great in goal again.”

Juuse Saros made a season-high 43 saves for Nashville, and Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene scored. The Predators had won two in a row.

“I thought we started out pretty good,” Johansen said. “I liked our first period and just got away from it a little bit. Kind of made self-inflicted mistakes, gave them some momentum and some offense.”

In overtime, skating down the left side on a 2-on-1, Girard took a pass from Evan Rodrigues and beat Saros.

With Colorado down a goal late in the third, Compher redirected Artturi Lehkonen’s shot by Saros with 4:55 remaining.

“We just continued to do the things we were doing the last period and a half,” Rodrigues said. “Even after we scored, we didn’t want to even want to get it to overtime. We thought we had the momentum and could win in regulation. We didn’t do so, but we got the two points.”

SUCCESS AGAINST NASHVILLE

Rantanen has four goals and two assists in three games against the Predators this season. In his career, he has averaged more than a point per game against Nashville, with 10 goals and 11 assists in 20 games.

NICHUSHKIN SIDELINED

Colorado winger Valeri Nichushkin did not return for the third period due to a lower-body injury. Nichushkin saw 13:31 of ice time through two periods, with his last shift concluding with 17 seconds remaining in the period.

Bednar did not have an update on Nichushkin following the game.

Predators: Host Dallas on Tuesday night.

Avalanche: At Arizona on Tuesday night.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Maple Leafs fined $100K for traveling during holiday break

NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league’s mandated Christmas break. The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game the following day against the Blues. The CBA stipulates no team activities are allowed from Dec. 23-26. The Philadelphia Flyers were fined an undisclosed amount for a similar violation in 2014. According to flight tracking information, the Maple Leafs left Toronto Pearson International Airport at 10:18 p.m. EST Monday and landed in St. Louis at 10:45 p.m. CST.
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

Friberg scores 21 as Belmont knocks off Bradley 63-60

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drew Friberg’s 21 points helped Belmont defeat Bradley 63-60 on Wednesday night. Friberg had six rebounds for the Bruins (9-5, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Keishawn Davidson scored 15 points and added five assists. Ben Sheppard shot 4 for 15, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points. Rienk Mast led the way for the Braves (9-5, 2-1) with 12 points. Malevy Leons added 11 points for Bradley. Friberg scored nine points in the first half and Belmont went into halftime trailing 38-34. Belmont outscored Bradley by seven points in the second half. Friberg led the way with 12 second-half points.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Williamson scores career-high 43, Pelicans top Timberwolves

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored a career-high 43 points, capping it with New Orleans’ final 14 points in the last 2:44 of the game, and the Pelicans narrowly outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. “I love winning. This team loves winning. This organization loves winning,” Williamson said, crediting teammate CJ McCollum for urging him on in the final minutes. “CJ looked at me and said, ‘You want to be great, this is the moment to do it.’ He didn’t call me out, he just called me up.” Anthony Edwards, who scored 27 for Minnesota, missed a baseline fade for the win as time expired on a game in which the Wolves led most of the way, and by as many as 11 points, before losing their fourth straight.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Okani scores 18, UIC takes down Illinois State 55-51

CHICAGO (AP) — Toby Okani’s 18 points helped UIC defeat Illinois State 55-51 on Wednesday night. Okani also had seven rebounds and seven blocks for the Flames (9-5, 1-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Jace Carter scored nine points and added seven rebounds. Filip shot 2 for 6 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points. Darius Burford finished with 10 points for the Redbirds (6-8, 1-2). Malachi Poindexter added nine points for Illinois State. Seneca Knight also had eight points. Okani scored seven points in the first half for UIC, who led 33-17 at halftime. UIC was outscored by 12 points in the second half but hung on for the victory. Okani led the way with 11 second-half points.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Roberts, No. 3 Houston roll past Tulsa 89-50

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — J’Wan Roberts scored 15 points, Tramon Mark and Emanuel Sharp added 14 each, and No. 3 Houston routed Tulsa 89-50 on Wednesday night in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams. The Cougars (13-1) missed five of their first seven shots as Tulsa took an early 8-5 lead, but were deadly thereafter and finished the game shooting 59% (36 of 61). “Our spacing was good, ball movement was good and the team is unselfish,” Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. “We have multiple guys who can make shots and they don’t care who scores as long as we score.” Mark left the game with 17:51 remaining because of an apparent leg injury and did not return.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

House, Mashburn lead No. 22 New Mexico over Colorado State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jaelen House scored 26 points and Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 19 to lead No. 22 New Mexico to an 88-69 win Wednesday over Colorado State in the Mountain West opener for both teams. Morris Udeze added a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Lobos (13-0), who remained one of three unbeaten teams in the country. John Tonje and Patrick Cartier each scored 16 for the Rams (8-6). After the Rams got out to a 5-0 lead, New Mexico responded with a 16-0 run fueled by four 3-pointers, including two from House, who had eight points in the span.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Associated Press

Ridgnal's 24 lead Missouri State past Northern Iowa 79-67

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Dalen Ridgnal’s 24 points helped Missouri State defeat Northern Iowa 79-67 on Wednesday night. Ridgnal also contributed 11 rebounds for the Bears (6-7, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Kendle Moore scored 15 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Damien Mayo Jr. finished 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 13 points. Chance Moore also had 13. Bowen Born led the way for the Panthers (5-8, 1-2) with 23 points. Tytan Anderson added 15 points and six rebounds for Northern Iowa. Michael Duax also put up 10 points. Missouri State led Northern Iowa 40-29 at the half, with Moore (11 points) the high scorer before the break. Ridgnal scored 16 points in the second half to help lead the way as Missouri State went on to secure a victory, outscoring Northern Iowa by one point in the second half.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
604K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy