Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Gossip Girl. HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot, following a new slew of students from Constance and St. Jude’s private school, like Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander), had put a modern twist on being a teenager in the renaissance age of social media. Along with Julien, the series follows counterparts of the original gang — her sister Zoya (Whitney Peak), frenemy Monet (Savannah Smith), best friend Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) with her boyfriends Aki (Evan Mock) and Max (Thomas Doherty), on-and-off-again boyfriend Obie (Eli Brown), and confidant Luna (Zión Moreno) — who all play a starring role in the new era of the notorious gossip Queen that ruled New York with an iron fist not even a full decade prior. Their privilege makes their secrets front-page news, making life for these teenagers even more complex. When the Gossip Girl reboot was announced, it was difficult to see how the series would bring back the infamous and anonymous gossip that had been laid to rest by creator Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) after he revealed his story in the series finale of the original show. However, the Gossip Girl reboot finds a surprising new way to make this story work, which is teachers Kate (Tavi Gevinson), Jordan (Adam Chanler-Berat), and Wendy (Megan Ferguson) actively leading the charge against their own students as the new and improved Gossip Girl. Still, the question remains: Can one maintain their morality while running one of the most nefarious sources of gossip to ever exist?

