The Best TV Episodes of 2022
As 2022 draws to a close, it provides a bittersweet opportunity to take stock of some of the best episodes of television that we saw this year. In a streaming landscape where even the creators of the shows themselves don’t know if they will vanish without warning, this type of reflection feels different from any other.
Scariest PG-13 Horror Movies
The natural response to hearing horror movie and PG-13 in the same breath is, most likely, skepticism. How scary can a movie honestly be when its rating is only a single step above Scooby-Doo? There's not much blood. Minimal swearing. No severed limbs. Yet, there's a treasure trove of films that make up for what they lack in R-rated horror tropes by doubling down with many, many scares. You see, PG-13 is not a death knell for a horror film. In fact, it opens up a wide berth of creativity in order to deliver scares without resorting to the tried and true of the slice and dice.
10 American Film Classics & Their International Counterparts
International films are usually so much fun; apart from exuding a different and refreshing vibe through the screen, they also offer audiences original and innovative storylines — some of them even inspired their somewhat more successful American counterparts. Because there are plenty of great flicks out there that aren't...
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’: How Does Jaskier Connect to the Main Series?
With The Witcher: Blood Origin, Netflix expands the universe of The Witcher into new and exciting directions, showing events that predate the main series by 1200 years. However, the issue with a prequel that takes place long before The Witcher is that Blood Origin cannot use any of the main characters fans love. And since a prequel is only remembered when it connects to the main story, creators Declan De Barra and Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich had to devise a clever solution. Their solution was to use Jaskier (Joey Batey) as a link between Blood Origin and the main series since the whole prequel is about the bard learning the story that led to the Conjunction of the Spheres.
The Worst Series Finales in TV
A series finale gives the creative team a chance to give the fans a heartfelt thank you for the time they’ve invested. M*A*S*H*, Friends, The Big Bang Theory, and recently DC's Stargirl, are all shows that went out on the right foot, not always giving the fans what they wanted, but all giving them what they needed to bring closure to their experience. Then there are the ones that give the fans a big royal bird, ending the show by leaving a sour taste that, in some cases, taints the entire run of the show with just how awful the finale is. Here are some of the worst TV series finales.
New ‘Scream VI’ Poster Shows Ghostface in New York for the Holidays
A special new Christmas-themed poster for the upcoming Scream VI has been unveiled. As we already know, the upcoming sixth installment in the long-running slasher franchise will take the action to New York City, a significant change in setting for the series, which has famously been restricted to the fictional town of Woodsboro. The Scream series began in 1996 with director Wes Craven’s acclaimed original, which introduced audiences to the unique brand of meta-horror that the franchise would become synonymous with. Craven returned to direct three more films in the series, before it was rebooted last year with Scream.
Top 10 Anthology Series to Stream On Netflix
Though the 1949 series Fireside Theater and others are often credited with being the first successful anthology series, anthology series began to gain popularity with shows like The Twilight Zone and The Outer Limits. These series frequently feature separate standalone stories and characters that may be thematically connected and are typically based on the horror or 'Sci-fi genres. Anthology shows are equally appealing to viewers who may not feel the need to commit to watching an entire series from beginning to end.
Top 10 Movies of 2022, According to IMDb
2022 is coming to a close, and it was quite the year for the film industry—especially after the COVID-19 pandemic and its lasting effects. The industry this year has had its ups and downs, trials and tribulations, and major wins and major losses. Some may say that 2022 was one of the best years in terms of new films in some time.
Watch the 'Yellowjackets' Cast Finish Each Others Iconic Lines
The cast of Yellowjackets is finishing each other's sentences in a new video released by Showtime. The new video, titled "The Hive Mindset," showcases starring cast members recreating each other's characters while reading some of the first season's most memorable lines. Ahead of Yellowjackets Season 2 —which is set to...
'Top Gun: Maverick' Becomes Most Watched Movie Globally on Paramount+
Following its impressive theatrical run, Top Gun: Maverick continues to soar to new heights as the year's biggest blockbuster has now become the most-watched film globally on Paramount+. Debuting on the streaming service earlier this month on December 22, the film broke Paramount's previous record held by Sonic the Hedgehog 2 by 60%.
'There Will Be Blood' Is a Stronger Drama Because It's So Funny
What quite possibly is the apex of cinema in the 21st century, There Will Be Blood, the drama from Paul Thomas Anderson, premiered 15 years ago. Referring to it merely as a "drama" is a discredit. To put it bluntly, the 2007 film is a marvelous, spellbinding, and towering achievement from a filmmaker who had already proven himself as an underground wunderkind with Boogie Nights and Magnolia. Upon the release of There Will Be Blood, though, Anderson joined the likes of Stanley Kubrick, Orson Welles, and Martin Scorsese as one of the great cinematic visionaries of all time. Labelling There Will Be Blood as a drama fails to capture the film's true magnitude. Many directors before and after Paul Thomas Anderson have told stories about complex anti-heroes as allegorical fables of the dangers of capitalism in America, but none have infused the flavor of strange, off-setting, and unnerving humor into their capital "S" serious dramas as remarkably as Anderson did in There Will Be Blood.
Why 'Gossip Girl's Reboot Needs to Continue Exploring Its Moral Conflicts
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Gossip Girl. HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot, following a new slew of students from Constance and St. Jude’s private school, like Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander), had put a modern twist on being a teenager in the renaissance age of social media. Along with Julien, the series follows counterparts of the original gang — her sister Zoya (Whitney Peak), frenemy Monet (Savannah Smith), best friend Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) with her boyfriends Aki (Evan Mock) and Max (Thomas Doherty), on-and-off-again boyfriend Obie (Eli Brown), and confidant Luna (Zión Moreno) — who all play a starring role in the new era of the notorious gossip Queen that ruled New York with an iron fist not even a full decade prior. Their privilege makes their secrets front-page news, making life for these teenagers even more complex. When the Gossip Girl reboot was announced, it was difficult to see how the series would bring back the infamous and anonymous gossip that had been laid to rest by creator Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) after he revealed his story in the series finale of the original show. However, the Gossip Girl reboot finds a surprising new way to make this story work, which is teachers Kate (Tavi Gevinson), Jordan (Adam Chanler-Berat), and Wendy (Megan Ferguson) actively leading the charge against their own students as the new and improved Gossip Girl. Still, the question remains: Can one maintain their morality while running one of the most nefarious sources of gossip to ever exist?
What the Scrapped 'Star Trek: TOS' Sequel Series Would've Looked Like
In 1977, fans of the original Star Trek series received the best "incoming transmission" they could hope for. Even though NBC had canceled creator Gene Roddenberry's ambitious venture after three seasons of disappointingly low ratings, the show had gained a large and active cult following in the interim thanks to syndicated re-runs; Paramount executives knew an opportunity when they saw one.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin': Who Is the First Witcher?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Witcher: Blood Origin. While there’s a lot to love in Netflix’s The Witcher, it’s no secret that one of the series’ main selling points is the fantastic monsters Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) has to slay in each episode. So, it’s not surprising that The Witcher: Blood Origin also finds a way to feature a thrilling battle against a creature coming from a different dimension. And while Blood Origin takes place 1200 years before the main series and a few centuries before the order of the Witchers is founded, the spinoff prequel does have a prototype monsters slayer that works as the first Witcher in the Continent.
New 'Babylon' Featurette Highlights the Ensemble Cast From Margot Robbie to Brad Pitt
The Damien Chazelle-directed epic period film, Babylon, follows the tale of the rise and fall of several ambitious dreamers during a time of uncontrolled excess and wickedness in 1920s Hollywood. With a film tackling early Hollywood, it's reasonable that the director chose well-known names from the modern era, boasting ensemble casts like Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Tobey Maguire, who—in retrospect—don't need much introduction for some to become familiarized with. The film undoubtedly boasts the largest cast, and Paramount Pictures has recently released a new featurette that captures the entire opulent cast in a two-minute clip.
'National Treasure: Edge of History' Clip Sees the Return of Justin Bartha and Teases Page 47
2022 has been another killer year for television. One of the biggest surprises on the small screen has been National Treasure: Edge of History. The Disney+ series that continues the popular adventure franchise, once led by Nicolas Cage, debuted earlier this month. In just three episodes so far, it proved this long-forgotten treasure hunting series still has a lot of life in it. It has the fun, adventurous spirit of the original, the new cast is delightful, and the series retains the film's underrated musical score. However, one of the coolest parts of the series thus far has been seeing all the connections to the larger NT universe. There have been countless nods and Easter eggs to make any fan want to gleefully go on a treasure hunt of their own. However, the next episode has the series’ biggest connection yet and his name is Riley Poole, played by Justin Bartha. To build anticipation for episode 4, Disney released a new clip teasing Bartha’s return, and it has a connection to NT’s biggest mystery. What’s on "Page 47"?
'The Pale Blue Eye': Scott Cooper on the Evolution of His Edgar Allan Poe Origin Story
When one thinks about Edgar Allan Poe, odds are, they’re not picturing a warm and witty young man with a big heart and passion for poetry. But, that’s how the literary iconic is presented in Scott Cooper’s adaptation of Louis Bayard’s The Pale Blue Eye because the film is an Edgar Allan Poe origin story.
From Kraglin to Kirk, Sean Gunn Brings Annoying Yet Charming Characters To Life
There’s often this one particular character in a show or film that’s considered an annoying or pesky being who creates unnecessary chaos — someone who pops up here and then just to rile up the main characters. These types of characters aren’t really that bad because they’re usually there as comic relief, as a breather in between serious situations. However, playing an annoying person while still being bearable is not that easy to pull off. There’s a delicate balance when it comes to playing this character. This is where Sean Gunn comes into play.
New 'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 Image Shows Genya in Distress
The first season of Shadow and Bone became an instant hit when it first premiered on Netflix, notably among the fans of Leigh Bardugo's YA novel series. Based on the author's best-selling novels, the Netflix fantasy series merged Bardugo's "Grisha" trilogy and "Six of Crows" duology into one series, adding a variety of beloved characters and a more complex plot. With the announcement that the popular series will return for Season 2, fans are—of course—thrilled to see how the saga of Alina Starkov, the Darkling, and the Crows will proceed. Scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform on March 16 of next year, TVLine has released an exclusive first look at the upcoming Shadow and Bone season, showing Genya furious about something.
‘Mandy’ Reinvigorates 1970s Legacy in Psychedelic Horror Movie
Mandy (2018) is a difficult film to pin down: part revenge film, part visual art piece, it is a film that has continued to defy attempts to categorize it. Despite this, or perhaps because of it, it has built up a cult following since its release, and started what this author has lovingly termed the Cageissance, for lead actor Nicolas Cage, much like the McConaissance did for Matthew McConaughey post True Detective and Dallas Buyers Club. Mandy is a neon-drenched nightmare that takes on themes of revenge, misogyny and psychedelic reality shifts. Although this film is a contemporary one, and is set in the early 1980s, the turbulent legacy of the 1970s is evident in the dynamics between all the main characters and in the tense, uneasy questions the film poses about our right to live on our own terms, and the lack of protection from those who would do us harm.
