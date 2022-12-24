Read full article on original website
Tulsa police give $36k worth of gifts as part of department's 'Random Acts of Kindness'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department gave back this holiday season through their initiative, "Random Acts of Kindness." The department said it had a total of 42 officers across Tulsa giving out $36,000 worth of gifts to random people as well as several specific families in need.
Longtime Owasso residents reflect on town’s growth over decades
OWASSO, Okla. — You wouldn’t know by driving through, but Owasso residents said that back in the 1970s there were no businesses on the east side of U.S. Highway 169. “There was nothing east of 169 but dairy farms and open land,” said longtime Owasso resident Marilyn Hinkle. “When you stop to think that the high school was out in the middle of nowhere … In fact when the school was first opened, they didn’t have the city water out to it yet. They had porta-pottys for the first month.”
Stitt to feature Oklahomans at upcoming inaugural ball events
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said his campaign had a lot of options to choose from when it comes to musical acts performing at his three upcoming inaugural balls next week, but in the end, they are using the event to highlight rising local artists. At the...
Train hits stalled RV in Claremore
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore Police say an RV stalled on the train tracks near Lynn Riggs and 9th Street Wednesday afternoon. The accident caused several intersections to shut down as the train came to a stand still just after 2:30 p.m. The Ross Team Pembrook Realty Group sent FOX23...
Train hits broken-down RV in Claremore
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Claremore Police Department, a train hit an RV Wednesday afternoon. Police say a 40-foot RV broke down on train tracks near West Ramm Road and Route 66 in Claremore. All occupants of the RV were able to safely exit and no injuries...
Furnace out at midtown Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The stove is on in Dennis Ruffin's apartment but it's not because he's getting ready to cook dinner. "I don’t have no heat," he said. And he's not alone, management told us upwards of 40 people at Old South Apartments near 51st and Yale are also impacted by a broken furnace.
Bixby-native Corey Kent headlines Tulsa's Inaugural Ball
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the 2023 inauguration schedule for the swearing-in of Governor Kevin Stitt’s second term and all statewide elected officials. The inaugural events will take place across Oklahoma from Jan. 6 through Jan. 9. The inaugural ceremony will take place on...
Tulsa detectives solve roughly 95% of 2022 homicides
TULSA, Okla. — Out of the 68 homicides Tulsa police investigated in 2022, Lt. Brandon Watkins said only three remained unsolved. Data from the past few years shows the homicide rate is on pace with the past few years. Despite that, Watkins said 2022 has been unlike any other.
Tulsa Housing Solutions warming shelter serves over 140 people
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Housing Solutions reported that is served over 140 people during the stretch of below freezing temperatures. THS served more people than it expected to, but says thanks to help from volunteers, they were able to serve everyone who came through the doors. However, the...
Owasso police searching for larceny suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department says they are seeking assistance in identifying the pictured individuals. They are allegedly related to a larceny from a retailer. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS or email Det, Gray at kgray@cityofowasso.com. When calling...
Bartlesville Trash Schedule
There will be no trash collection on Monday, January 2nd. The makeup day is Wednesday, January 4. The city's recyling center, which is normally open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, will be open Friday, December 31 and will be closed Monday, January 2. The Bartlesville City Council meeting will be...
Chick-Fil-A donates more than 600 meals to patients at St. Francis over Christmas weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Over the Christmas weekend, over 600 Chick-Fil-A meals were donated to patients at Saint Francis Health System. Chick-Fil-A Eastside Market Operator Arthur Greeno and his team spent their Christmas Eves serving patients, families, and staff. Greeno has donated meals to St. Francis for the past...
Bartlesville organization holds annual Christmas lunch for those in need
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Bartlesville organization Friends in Deed hosted their 19th annual Christmas lunch at Adams Boulevard Church of Christ. George Halkiades with Friends in Deed said the lunch is always open to anyone, young or old, rich or poor. Halkiades said, “Instead of them being home, eating...
Route 66 Christmas Chute brings economic boost to Sapulpa businesses
The Route 66 Christmas Chute started as an opportunity to draw in more customer traffic to Sapulpa businesses and the idea has surpassed all expectations.
Muscogee Creek Nation Council approves agreement for south Tulsa, Jenks low water dam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Creek National Council approved an agreement Wednesday representative of approximately $8.2 million for the South Tulsa/Jenks low water dam project. The Nation said the agreement is an important step forward in joint plans between the City of Tulsa, City of Jenks, Indian Nations...
Development resumes at Tulsa Premium Outlets, grand opening projected for 2024
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Simon has announced that development on the new Tulsa Premium Outlets will resume this year. A projected grand opening date is also set for 2024. The new mall will be located in Jenks near I-75 along Riverside Parkway. The center will measure approximately 330,000 square...
Tulsa's new Murph 2.0 recycling facility takes on first holiday rush since 2021 fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — City workers have some extra help cleaning up Christmas across Green Country. This is the first for the new and improved Murph 2.0 Recycling Facility since a fire shut down operations for several months in 2021. Thanks to the new equipment, it is even easier...
Tulsa's Bruce Springsteen tickets some of country's cheapest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tickets to see Bruce Springsteen in Tulsa are some of the cheapest in the country – depending on where you look. The Boss is scheduled to play the BOK Center on February 21st. NewsChannel 8 spoke to Tulsans at Winterfest, held in the shadow of the arena, to see how much they paid for their last concert tickets.
Tulsa Zoo celebrates 50th birthday for all 3 Asian elephants
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is celebrating a huge milestone for its elephant herd. Sneezy, Booper, and Sooky are all turning 50 years old. Elephants are the largest land mammal on Earth and have an average life expectancy of 47-and-a-half years, according to the Tulsa Zoo. Caring...
Oklahoma Santa spreading message of diversity and inclusion during Christmas
TULSA, Okla. — There’s a high demand for African American Santas says Santa Blair. Representation is important he says. “It’s almost like we’re unicorns,” Blair says. Blair’s been a Santa for almost 20 years and says it’s important for families that they have a Santa...
