Sapulpa, OK

KRMG

Longtime Owasso residents reflect on town’s growth over decades

OWASSO, Okla. — You wouldn’t know by driving through, but Owasso residents said that back in the 1970s there were no businesses on the east side of U.S. Highway 169. “There was nothing east of 169 but dairy farms and open land,” said longtime Owasso resident Marilyn Hinkle. “When you stop to think that the high school was out in the middle of nowhere … In fact when the school was first opened, they didn’t have the city water out to it yet. They had porta-pottys for the first month.”
OWASSO, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Stitt to feature Oklahomans at upcoming inaugural ball events

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said his campaign had a lot of options to choose from when it comes to musical acts performing at his three upcoming inaugural balls next week, but in the end, they are using the event to highlight rising local artists. At the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Train hits stalled RV in Claremore

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore Police say an RV stalled on the train tracks near Lynn Riggs and 9th Street Wednesday afternoon. The accident caused several intersections to shut down as the train came to a stand still just after 2:30 p.m. The Ross Team Pembrook Realty Group sent FOX23...
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

Train hits broken-down RV in Claremore

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Claremore Police Department, a train hit an RV Wednesday afternoon. Police say a 40-foot RV broke down on train tracks near West Ramm Road and Route 66 in Claremore. All occupants of the RV were able to safely exit and no injuries...
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

Furnace out at midtown Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The stove is on in Dennis Ruffin's apartment but it's not because he's getting ready to cook dinner. "I don’t have no heat," he said. And he's not alone, management told us upwards of 40 people at Old South Apartments near 51st and Yale are also impacted by a broken furnace.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bixby-native Corey Kent headlines Tulsa's Inaugural Ball

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the 2023 inauguration schedule for the swearing-in of Governor Kevin Stitt’s second term and all statewide elected officials. The inaugural events will take place across Oklahoma from Jan. 6 through Jan. 9. The inaugural ceremony will take place on...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa detectives solve roughly 95% of 2022 homicides

TULSA, Okla. — Out of the 68 homicides Tulsa police investigated in 2022, Lt. Brandon Watkins said only three remained unsolved. Data from the past few years shows the homicide rate is on pace with the past few years. Despite that, Watkins said 2022 has been unlike any other.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Housing Solutions warming shelter serves over 140 people

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Housing Solutions reported that is served over 140 people during the stretch of below freezing temperatures. THS served more people than it expected to, but says thanks to help from volunteers, they were able to serve everyone who came through the doors. However, the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Owasso police searching for larceny suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department says they are seeking assistance in identifying the pictured individuals. They are allegedly related to a larceny from a retailer. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS or email Det, Gray at kgray@cityofowasso.com. When calling...
OWASSO, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Trash Schedule

There will be no trash collection on Monday, January 2nd. The makeup day is Wednesday, January 4. The city's recyling center, which is normally open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, will be open Friday, December 31 and will be closed Monday, January 2. The Bartlesville City Council meeting will be...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

Tulsa's Bruce Springsteen tickets some of country's cheapest

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tickets to see Bruce Springsteen in Tulsa are some of the cheapest in the country – depending on where you look. The Boss is scheduled to play the BOK Center on February 21st. NewsChannel 8 spoke to Tulsans at Winterfest, held in the shadow of the arena, to see how much they paid for their last concert tickets.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Zoo celebrates 50th birthday for all 3 Asian elephants

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is celebrating a huge milestone for its elephant herd. Sneezy, Booper, and Sooky are all turning 50 years old. Elephants are the largest land mammal on Earth and have an average life expectancy of 47-and-a-half years, according to the Tulsa Zoo. Caring...
TULSA, OK

