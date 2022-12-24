Read full article on original website
Khamzat Chimaev wants to return at UFC 285 but can’t find a willing opponent: “Nobody wants to fight”
Khamzat Chimaev wants to return at UFC 285 but can’t find a willing opponent. UFC 285 will take place on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The 28 year old Chimaev (12-0 MMA), last fought in September of this year at UFC 279 where he defeated Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA) via submission.
Charles Oliveira opens up on UFC title loss to Islam Makhachev: “There’s no real explanation”
Charles Oliveira is opening up on his UFC title loss to Islam Makhachev. It was Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) vs Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) this past October at UFC 280 where ‘do Bronx’ lost via submission at 3:16 of Round 2. It was a battle for the 155-pound belt which was vacant at the time, giving the Russian the new found title.
Derek Brunson seemingly walks back retirement talk: “4 fights in 2023 LFG”
UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson is planning on being active next year. The 38-year-old has been out of action since his showdown with Jared Cannonier at UFC 271 in February. For his part, the latter was coming off a decision win over Kelvin Gastelum in August 2021. For the middleweight clash in February, there were some high stakes.
Tracy Cortez opens up about her struggles with mental health following UFC Orlando withdrawal
Tracy Cortez plans on prioritizing her mental before returning to the octagon. On Monday, Cortez provided her followers with an update on her state of mind after withdrawing from her scheduled bout with Amanda Ribas at UFC Orlando on Dec.3. At the time, the UFC labelled the withdrawal as a medical issue. Since then, neither Cortez nor the promotion has cleared it up until now.
Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero scrapped from Bellator 290, current champion added to co-main event slot
Bellator 290’s main card has lost a champion but gained another. On February 4th, Fedor Emelianenko will fight for the final time against Ryan Bader. The bout is actually a rematch of their prior encounter at Bellator 214. In their January 2019 fight, ‘Darth’ scored a first-round knockout win over the legend.
“99.9 percent probability” Jose Aldo will make boxing debut in 2023 at Hardcore Boxing event
Jose Aldo will be making his boxing debut in 2023. After Aldo lost to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 he announced his retirement from MMA. However, he was vocal in saying he was done with MMA but would like to take a boxing fight if possible. “I’m trying to see...
Forrest Griffin announces he’s the “head catcher” of Power Slap
Forrest Griffin has a new job. Since retiring from MMA, the former UFC light heavyweight champion has been working with the promotion and helping out at the PI. Now, he has added another title as he will be the head catcher of Power Slap, he revealed to TMZ Sports. Power...
Belal Muhammad reveals he’s willing to face Leon Edwards in street-fight rematch: “We can show out there too”
UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad is willing to face Leon Edwards in the cage, or the street. ‘Remember the Name’ is fresh off his bout with Sean Brady at UFC 280 in October. There, Muhammad moved his unbeaten streak to nine fights by knockout. In the process, he also handed Brady his first-ever professional defeat.
Cain Velasquez talks about time spent in jail: “You’ve got a lot of alone time with yourself”
Cain Velasquez has opened up about his time in jail. Velasquez was arrested in February but was granted bail on November 8, which also let him take part in a Lucha Libra wrestling event. Yet, he did spend 253 days in jail and the former UFC heavyweight champion spoke on the Keepin’ It 100 podcast and talked about his time in jail.
Kevin Lee calls out Khamzat Chimaev for his return to the UFC: “Don’t act like everybody scared of the man”
Kevin Lee is eyeing a return to the UFC to face Khamzat Chimaev. Lee was released from the UFC back in 2021 after back-to-back losses and signed with Eagle FC. He made his promotional debut with a decision win over Diego Sanchez in March of 2022 but has yet to fight since.
Cain Velasquez reflects on “uncomfortable” wrestling match with Brock Lesnar: “It was very different”
Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has opened up on his wrestling match with Brock Lesnar. In October 2010, the two met at UFC 121 with the heavyweight title on the line. For his part, Lesnar was attempting to establish a new record for title defenses, with three. Meanwhile, Velasquez was coming off a knockout win over Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira earlier that year.
VIDEO | Marcus Aurelio scores absurd TKO win after driving Hidenori Ebata into moat
There is truly nothing like MMA in Japan, as evidenced by today’s Inoki Bob-Ba-Yae x Ganryujima event. The event served as a tribute to the late Antonio Inoki. A noted fan of professional wrestling as well as MMA, he fought Muhammad Ali in a mixed-rules bout. Their 1976 draw is considered one of the earliest MMA contests, and a precursor to the rise of the UFC.
Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis booked for UFC 285
Derek Brunson will look to return to the win column at UFC 285. According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Brunson is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 285 on March 4 against Dricus Du Plessis. The event is expected to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
“That could have been me,” John Dodson reflects on Henry Cejudo winning the flyweight title after he left the UFC
John Dodson is on a mission to prove he’s still one of the best in the world in his weight class. The TUF 14 winner will return to action at Rizin 40 to help launch the promotion’s flyweight division when he takes on Hideo Tokoro. The New Year’s Eve bout will be a homecoming of sorts for ‘Magic,’ who first fought in Japan back in 2004.
Ben Rothwell eyes return at KnuckleMania, says he doubts Greg Hardy will ever fight in BKFC
Ben Rothwell couldn’t have had a better BKFC debut. Rothwell made his promotional debut at BKFC 30 and scored a 19-second knockout win over Bobo O’Bannon. Heading into the fight, the longtime UFC veteran was confident he would have success in BKFC but didn’t expect his debut to go that well.
Doo Ho Choi set to return to the Octagon in February 2023
Doo Ho Choi is set to return to the Octagon in February 2023. It will be over 3 years since Doo Ho Choi has fought in the Octagon. ‘The Korean Superboy’ after being on a 12 fight winning streak, lost 3 fights in a row. Choi, 31, last fought Charles Jourdain (13-6 MMA) in December of 2019 where he lost via TKO at 4:32 of Round 2.
Sean Strickland scolds fighters for paying tribute to UFC legend Stephan Bonnar
Sean Strickland is scolding fighters for paying tribute to UFC legend Stephan Bonnar. UFC Hall of Famer, Stephan Bonnar passed away Thursday, December 22nd at the age of 45. Bonnar is survived by his wife, Andrea Brown and one son, Griffin Brandon. Bonnar (15-9 MMA) died from ‘presumed heart complications...
Alex Volkanovski is oozing confidence ahead of Islam Makhachev title fight at UFC 284: “I’m already twice the fighter I was”
Alex Volkanovski is oozing confidence ahead of the Islam Makhachev title fight at UFC 284. UFC 284 takes place on February 12th, 2023, at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The much anticipated main event lightweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) and Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) will see ‘The Great‘ perform in his home country.
Forrest Griffin pays tribute to Stephan Bonnar: “I’ll always miss you, brother”
Forrest Griffin has paid tribute to his former opponent Stephan Bonnar. Bonnar passed away on Thursday from presumed heart complications while at work. The news shocked many in the MMA community as he was only 45 years old. Since Bonnar passed, many in the community offered their condolences and on...
Paulo Costa and Belal Muhammad chime in on Khamzat Chimaev’s claim that nobody wants to fight him
Paulo Costa and Belal Muhammad have both laughed off Khamzat Chimaev’s claim that nobody wants to fight him. It’s no secret that Khamzat Chimaev is one of the scariest fighters in mixed martial arts. He’s unbeaten in the UFC and, in the eyes of many, has the potential to become a two-weight UFC champion.
