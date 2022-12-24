ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Brunson seemingly walks back retirement talk: “4 fights in 2023 LFG”

UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson is planning on being active next year. The 38-year-old has been out of action since his showdown with Jared Cannonier at UFC 271 in February. For his part, the latter was coming off a decision win over Kelvin Gastelum in August 2021. For the middleweight clash in February, there were some high stakes.
Cain Velasquez reflects on “uncomfortable” wrestling match with Brock Lesnar: “It was very different”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has opened up on his wrestling match with Brock Lesnar. In October 2010, the two met at UFC 121 with the heavyweight title on the line. For his part, Lesnar was attempting to establish a new record for title defenses, with three. Meanwhile, Velasquez was coming off a knockout win over Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira earlier that year.
VIDEO | Marcus Aurelio scores absurd TKO win after driving Hidenori Ebata into moat

There is truly nothing like MMA in Japan, as evidenced by today’s Inoki Bob-Ba-Yae x Ganryujima event. The event served as a tribute to the late Antonio Inoki. A noted fan of professional wrestling as well as MMA, he fought Muhammad Ali in a mixed-rules bout. Their 1976 draw is considered one of the earliest MMA contests, and a precursor to the rise of the UFC.
“That could have been me,” John Dodson reflects on Henry Cejudo winning the flyweight title after he left the UFC

John Dodson is on a mission to prove he’s still one of the best in the world in his weight class. The TUF 14 winner will return to action at Rizin 40 to help launch the promotion’s flyweight division when he takes on Hideo Tokoro. The New Year’s Eve bout will be a homecoming of sorts for ‘Magic,’ who first fought in Japan back in 2004.
Doo Ho Choi set to return to the Octagon in February 2023

Doo Ho Choi is set to return to the Octagon in February 2023. It will be over 3 years since Doo Ho Choi has fought in the Octagon. ‘The Korean Superboy’ after being on a 12 fight winning streak, lost 3 fights in a row. Choi, 31, last fought Charles Jourdain (13-6 MMA) in December of 2019 where he lost via TKO at 4:32 of Round 2.
Alex Volkanovski is oozing confidence ahead of Islam Makhachev title fight at UFC 284: “I’m already twice the fighter I was”

Alex Volkanovski is oozing confidence ahead of the Islam Makhachev title fight at UFC 284. UFC 284 takes place on February 12th, 2023, at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The much anticipated main event lightweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) and Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) will see ‘The Great‘ perform in his home country.
