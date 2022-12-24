North Smithfield heads into holiday break with win over Juanita Sanchez
NORTH SMITHFIELD (WPRI) — The North Smithfield boys basketball team protected home court, defeating Juanita Sanchez 80-59 on Friday night. Aidan Bienvenue and Alvendez Viera-Dones each had 13 points to help the Northmen to a win.
