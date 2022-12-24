Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CCPD searching for near 60-year-old man with a limp
CCPD officials said he did not seem to have a weapon on him. He left the bank in a silver SUV with a spare tire on the back.
CCPD investigate robbery at Prosperity Bank on South Staples Street
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers were called to the Prosperity Bank located on South Staples Street in Parkdale Plaza at 12:30 p.m. in regards to a robbery. Corpus Christi patrol officer Kirk Stowers said that the suspect left the scene before law officials arrived. The suspect is described as...
CCPD responds to shooting near Rosedale Drive
Officials tell KRIS 6 News it started as a "fight in progress" and later turned into a shooting.
Bishop police find dead man in car
The Kingsville Police Department is searching for 90-year-old Ralph Sparks who was last seen on Dec. 23 at 4:09 p.m. in Kingsville.
Silver Alert discontinued after car found near Bishop with body inside
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Silver Alert out of Kingsville has been discontinued after the car at the center of the alert for a missing Kingsville man was found Monday with a dead body inside, according to Nueces County Prescient 3 Constable Jimmy Rivera. Police were called to the...
Year-in-Review: Ten stories that made headlines in Corpus Christi in 2022
An attorney arrested for human smuggling, the largest liquid fentanyl bust in the nation and Harbor Bridge woes-- here are the 10 most clicked stories of 2022. From an attorney being arrested for human smuggling to the largest liquid fentanyl bust in the nation and Harbor Bridge woes-- here are our top 10 stories of 2022.
Corpus Christi dog training facility under investigation after 10 dogs found outside alone in freezing temps
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 10 dogs were removed from a Corpus Christi dog training facility after they were found outside alone in freezing temperatures without food, water or shelter, Corpus Christi Animal Care Services (CCACS) said. CCACS arrived to the 7000 block of Terrier Street on Dec. 23 to...
Live Oak man dies in IH-37 rollover crash on Christmas Eve
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Live Oak man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the evening of Dec. 24 in San Patricio County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred at 7:47 p.m. on IH-37 at MP-22. 33-year-old Christopher George Carrington was traveling in a red Ford F-150 in the northbound left lane of IH-37 when he overcorrecting to the right and entered a grassy shoulder. Carrington's vehicle then proceeded into a side-skid, which caused the vehicle to rollover multiple times before coming to a rest on IH-37 at MP-22.
Texas Business Icon Allen Samuels Left Ongoing Gift of Charity in Aransas Pass
, , , , SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: ALLEN SAMUELS CHRYSLER-DODGE-JEEP-RAM – ARANSAS PASS Gone almost two years, the late Allen Samuels’ face, voice, and motto became well known throughout Texas where the entrepreneur built a successful motor vehicle dealership empire, including the Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram showroom and lot at 877 S. Hwy. 35 Bypass in Aransas Pass. They occupy 13 acres. “Come by, let’s be friends,” is a phrase he uttered countless times. Staff that run the business now, including current CEO and President – his wife, Donna, underscore the value and importance of giving back to each of the communities they serve. The...
Corpus Christi tamale shop goes mobile, sees increase in business
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You can spot food trucks just about anywhere in town and there are even festivals dedicated to them. For the Huerta family, the decision to go mobile with their tamale business ended up being their saving grace. The family told 3NEWS they are generating more sales now than when they had their brick and mortar store front.
Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homeless
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. - On Monday, December 19th, a devastating fire destroyed the home of Daniel Pena and his family in Corpus Christi. When granddaughter Jasmine Lopez opened her door to investigate a loud boom, she saw the house engulfed in flames. Taking off running and screaming for her grandparents to leave, she was relieved to find them safely outside.
KIII TV3
Corpus Christi family loses home in a house fire
Seven people lived in the house and currently are staying with a family member. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Coast Guard rescues six stranded near Port Mansfield in 21-degree weather
PORT MANSFIELD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued six migrants near Port Mansfield Friday. The Coast Guard Corpus Christi Sector received a call relayed from Willacy County from six migrants who stated they were stranded north of the jetties on Padre Island, a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard stated. “The individuals […]
KIII TV3
Wednesday coastal water and surf forecast for Corpus Christi, Texas
Rising swells in the Gulf of Mexico by Thursday. Wave Forecasts are 4-6 ft with strong onshore flow. Chance for offshore winds by Saturday.
Returns, exchanges, and after Christmas sales bring crowds to La Palmera mall
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Stores were back open for business Monday, and shopping centers were once again packed with people searching for Christmas sales and even starting returns. Shoppers at La Palmera mall were seen in droves taking advantage of the post-Christmas sales. "there's a lot of good sales,...
All Southwest flights at Corpus Christi airport canceled Tuesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After canceling 70% of their flights on Monday, Southwest has canceled all flights leaving and coming into Corpus Christi International Airport on Tuesday, according to the airport's website. Three flights were scheduled to leave for Houston-Hobby and two were scheduled to arrive. Southwest in a...
KIII TV3
3Star Student: Ryan
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ryan Torres is our 3Star Student for the week!. He is a 4th grader at Metro E School of Design and is always on the "A" honor roll. His favorite subjects are reading and math. Ryan said he enjoys all school activities and has been awarded a citizenship award!
Up to 3,800 gallons of light crude oil spills into Corpus Christi Bay from cracked pipeline
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi pollution responders are monitoring an oil spill in the La Quinta Channel in Corpus Christi Bay. Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard said around 3,800 gallons of light crude oil spilled into the water from a cracked pipeline near the Flint Hills Ingleside facility over the holiday weekend.
Comments / 1