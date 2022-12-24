Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MaineTed RiversMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
Sanford, Maine, Apartment House Fire Displaces Three Families
Firefighters battled a fire at a three-story home in Sanford early Wednesday morning that displaced three families. Heavy smoke and flames were coming out of the multi-family home on Elm Street as the first firefighters arrived around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday night, according to the Wells Fire Department, which responded to the fire. Temperatures were around 20 degrees at the time.
WMTW
Cumberland deputy provides much needed distraction after tree falls on family home
STANDISH, Maine — A Cumberland County deputy gave two young children a much-needed distraction after a tree fell on their home during Friday’s storm. The two children and their parents were home when a tree fell onto their Standish home late Friday morning. The sheriff’s office noted on...
mainepublic.org
Disaster declaration considered for southern Maine after storm
Last weekend's powerful storm has left York and Cumberland counties with damage that could qualify them for disaster declaration and reimbursement for repairs from the federal government. York County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Megan Arsenault says coastal and rural communities both suffered damage to public infrastructure such as roads...
penbaypilot.com
Thomaston ambulance mirror clipped by passing vehicle
A Thomaston ambulance needs a replacement of glass within the driver’s side mirror after being clipped by a vehicle passing in the opposite direction. On Thursday, Dec. 22, just prior to 6:30 p.m., the ambulance was transporting a patient to the hospital, non-emergency, following a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of High Street and Route 1, in Thomaston.
Police safely locate missing Buxton woman
BUXTON, Maine — A Buxton woman was reportedly found safe by police Tuesday evening after she was last heard from on Monday. The woman was reported missing early Tuesday morning, Interim Chief Kevin Collins of the Buxton Police Department said in a release. She was last seen Sunday night...
wabi.tv
Farmington Animal Control looking for abandoned dog’s owner
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Farmington Animal Control is looking for the owner of a dog that was left outside of the Franklin County Animal Shelter today. The driver of the car that dropped the dog is a male with facial hair and was driving a white Mitsubishi SUV. If you...
newscentermaine.com
Fire destroys multi-unit building on Elm Street in Sanford, displacing several
All residents of the building were able to safely evacuate the building on Elm Street. A firefighter who was hurt has been treated and released from the hospital.
WGME
'Just an unsettling thing:' Neighbors left with questions after death of Midcoast child
EDGECOMB (WGME)- A toddler’s death is under investigation on the Midcoast. For area residents, there are still a lot of questions. Lincoln County law enforcement initially responded to the call. It has since been turned over to the State Police Major Crimes Unit, which is standard protocol for a child death.
Eliot, ME Farmhouse Built in 1855 Damaged by Fire
Fire heavily damaged a farmhouse built in the 1800s in Eliot displacing a mother and her children on Christmas Eve. Firefighters working in frigid conditions at the home on Frost Hill Road brought the fire under control quickly, according to the South Berwick Fire Department which responded to the fire along with the Eliot Fire Department.
Christmas Day Death Of Maine Toddler Ruled A Homicide
Earlier this week, we learned that a three year old child from Edgecomb had died on Christmas Day. Now, we are learning more about the child's passing. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, following an autopsy and investigation, three year old Makinzlee Handrahan's death has been ruled a homicide.
mainepublic.org
More than 84,000 residents are without power on this frigid holiday morning
More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning. At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 178 calls for service for the period of Dec. 20 to Dec. 28. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,581 calls for service. Michael E. Benner, 33, of Brunswick was issued a summons Dec. 20 for Driving to Endanger, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Detective Jared Mitkus.
UPDATE: Silver Alert Canceled for Vassalboro Man
Waterville Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old Vassalboro man with cognitive issues. UPDATE: Maine State Police say William Whitley has been safely located. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says William Whitley of Vassalboro was last seen on Tuesday, December 27th at 6:12 pm at the Shaw's Supermarket on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville. Officials say Whitley suffers from cognitive issues.
WMTW
Lincoln County 3-year-old's Christmas Day death ruled homicide
EDGECOMB, Maine — Maine State Police have ruled the death of a child in Edgecomb on Christmas Day as a homicide. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: Investigation into death of Lincoln County toddler. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home on Route 1 in Edgecomb after a 911 call...
WMTW
Freeport family cleans up after ‘Grinch Storm’ knocks out fence
FREEPORT, Maine — It was a storm unlike anything many of us have ever seen. Heavy rains battered Maine as the powerful storm moved through and left behind a wake of damage ahead of Christmas. Roads had to be closed due to flooding.Wicked winds came at the height of the storm with gusts as fast as 70 mph along the coastline.
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
NECN
Police Investigating Death of 3-Year-Old in Maine on Christmas Morning
Maine State Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child on Christmas morning in the town of Edgecomb. Shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, state police said the Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call from a residence on Route 1 in Edgecomb about a child who was not breathing. Rescue crews and sheriff's deputies responded to the residence and took the child to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta, where they were pronounced dead.
Maine State Police Say a 3-year-old Child Died on Christmas
Maine State Police are investigating after a child died in the town of Edgecomb. The Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call just after 7:30 Christmas morning about a 3-year-old child who was not breathing. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says rescue workers and members of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department responded to the home on Route 1. The child was transported to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta, where the child was pronounced dead.
wabi.tv
Update: Vassalboro man who had been missing found safe
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Vassalboro man Tuesday night. Police say 79-year-old William Whitley was last seen around 6pm on December 27th at the Shaw’s Supermarket on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville. Whitley is driving a gold, Toyota Camry with Maine...
WMTW
A different kind of stargazing in Litchfield, Maine
LITCHFIELD, Maine — Angela Archer was doing a different kind of stargazing Christmas weekend when unique formations formed in the ice on Sand Pond in Litchfield. They are called "ice stars" or "lake stars," but are also known to some as "windshield cracks." According to UAF Geophysical Institute, these...
Comments / 0