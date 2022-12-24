Read full article on original website
Jonathan Huberdeau breaks tie in 3rd, Flames beat Kraken 3-2
Jonathan Huberdeau broke a tie with eight minutes left in the third period and the Calgary Flames beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Wednesday night
Henrique helps Ducks knock off Golden Knights 3-2 in SO
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique had two goals, John Gibson made 49 saves in his return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday night. Trevor Zegras had two assists to pass 100 career points, and Troy Terry also had two assists. Each scored for Anaheim in the shootout. Gibson stopped Mark Stone’s try, and Reilly Smith shot wide for Vegas. Stone scored short-handed, Ben Hutton added a goal for the Golden Knights, who lost both games of a back-to-back against the Southern California teams. Vegas lost 4-2 at Los Angeles on Wednesday. Vegas’ Adin Hill was replaced in the first period after allowing two goals on five shots. Logan Thompson stopped 22 shots in relief.
Bruins legends Bobby Orr, Zdeno Chara to make history at Fenway Park for Winter Classic
The Boston Bruins will host the 2023 NHL Winter Classic from Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox. And this year’s game will feature a very unique baseball-themed twist. The 2023 Winter Classic will kick off with a ceremonial puck throw, as confirmed by the NHL. Recently retired Bruins legend Zdeno Chara is set […] The post Bruins legends Bobby Orr, Zdeno Chara to make history at Fenway Park for Winter Classic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Maple Leafs’ Morgan Rielly injury update should leave Bruins looking over their shoulder
The Toronto Maple Leafs were fined earlier on Wednesday, but the news of the day wasn’t all bad. They are set to get one of their biggest pieces back in their lineup after nearly 40 days away. Defenseman Morgan Rielly is back at practice with the expectation of returning to play on Thursday, Maple Leafs […] The post Maple Leafs’ Morgan Rielly injury update should leave Bruins looking over their shoulder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest
The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog headline mixed bag of Avs injury updates
The Colorado Avalanche are dealing with a litany of injuries, and things don’t figure to get much better following the latest update from Jared Bednar. In what an optimist would describe as a mixed bag of injury updates, Bednar revealed that Nathan MacKinnon is skating again, before indicating that he didn’t have such positive news […] The post Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog headline mixed bag of Avs injury updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Maple Leafs HC Sheldon Keefe responds to $25K fine for ‘demeaning conduct’ toward refs
The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-4 in overtime on Tuesday night. However, their trip to St. Louis cost them a pretty penny a day later. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was hit with a fine, the NHL announced on Wednesday. The league fined Keefe $25,000 for “demeaning conduct directed at the officials.”
