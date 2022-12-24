ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Henrique helps Ducks knock off Golden Knights 3-2 in SO

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique had two goals, John Gibson made 49 saves in his return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday night. Trevor Zegras had two assists to pass 100 career points, and Troy Terry also had two assists. Each scored for Anaheim in the shootout. Gibson stopped Mark Stone’s try, and Reilly Smith shot wide for Vegas. Stone scored short-handed, Ben Hutton added a goal for the Golden Knights, who lost both games of a back-to-back against the Southern California teams. Vegas lost 4-2 at Los Angeles on Wednesday. Vegas’ Adin Hill was replaced in the first period after allowing two goals on five shots. Logan Thompson stopped 22 shots in relief.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

Bruins legends Bobby Orr, Zdeno Chara to make history at Fenway Park for Winter Classic

The Boston Bruins will host the 2023 NHL Winter Classic from Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox. And this year’s game will feature a very unique baseball-themed twist. The 2023 Winter Classic will kick off with a ceremonial puck throw, as confirmed by the NHL. Recently retired Bruins legend Zdeno Chara is set […] The post Bruins legends Bobby Orr, Zdeno Chara to make history at Fenway Park for Winter Classic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Maple Leafs’ Morgan Rielly injury update should leave Bruins looking over their shoulder

The Toronto Maple Leafs were fined earlier on Wednesday, but the news of the day wasn’t all bad. They are set to get one of their biggest pieces back in their lineup after nearly 40 days away. Defenseman Morgan Rielly is back at practice with the expectation of returning to play on Thursday, Maple Leafs […] The post Maple Leafs’ Morgan Rielly injury update should leave Bruins looking over their shoulder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest

The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog headline mixed bag of Avs injury updates

The Colorado Avalanche are dealing with a litany of injuries, and things don’t figure to get much better following the latest update from Jared Bednar. In what an optimist would describe as a mixed bag of injury updates, Bednar revealed that Nathan MacKinnon is skating again, before indicating that he didn’t have such positive news […] The post Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog headline mixed bag of Avs injury updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
212K+
Followers
128K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy