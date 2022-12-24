ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

cleveland19.com

Driver crashes into Willoughby police cruiser, nearly hits officer

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Willoughby officer was nearly hit in a Christmas Day crash, according to Willoughby police. A release from the department states that the officer was assisting a driver on SR-2 eastbound who was in a single car accident due to road conditions around 11:16 a.m. He...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
cleveland19.com

13 people die on Ohio roads over Christmas, troopers say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of 13 people were killed in seven accidents from midnight on Dec. 23 to midnight on Dec. 26. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said 56 impaired drivers were removed from the roads. Troopers added 14 drivers were cited for distracted driving and 21 for...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTOL-TV

Names released of victims killed in 46-vehicle crash on Ohio Turnpike

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified three of the four people killed in a devastating 46-vehicle pileup on the Ohio Turnpike on Friday. Bernard M. Bloniarz, 59, of Napoleon; Emma L. Smith, 19, of Webberville, Mich.; and Julie E. Roth, 37, of Toledo, were killed in the crash, an OSHP spokesperson said Sunday night.
TOLEDO, OH
Cleveland.com

Police respond to a three-car crash: Medina Police Blotter

Police were called to a three-car crash at North Court Street and Reagan Parkway at 11:26 a.m. Dec. 24. There were no injuries reported or any further information available at the time of the report. Domestic disturbance, Sunhaven Drive. A woman was arrested for domestic violence at 8:08 p.m. Dec....
MEDINA, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland mother of 3 murdered after possible hostage situation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old woman was found murdered inside a home in the city’s Cudell neighborhood and police said the suspect remains on the loose. Cleveland police said officers were called to a home in the 8700 block of Willard Ave. around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 23 after a person called 911 reporting a possible hostage situation with shots fired.
CLEVELAND, OH

