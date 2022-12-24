Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Driver crashes into Willoughby police cruiser, nearly hits officer
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Willoughby officer was nearly hit in a Christmas Day crash, according to Willoughby police. A release from the department states that the officer was assisting a driver on SR-2 eastbound who was in a single car accident due to road conditions around 11:16 a.m. He...
cleveland19.com
13 people die on Ohio roads over Christmas, troopers say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of 13 people were killed in seven accidents from midnight on Dec. 23 to midnight on Dec. 26. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said 56 impaired drivers were removed from the roads. Troopers added 14 drivers were cited for distracted driving and 21 for...
‘Devastating loss’: Victims in Ohio Turnpike pileup identified
One of the four people killed in a massive pileup along the Ohio Turnpike on Friday, Dec. 23, was a 37-year-old Toledo woman expecting a child. Three of the victims have been identified.
thevillagereporter.com
Ohio Turnpike & Infrastructure Commission Chairman Issues Statement On Multi-Vehicle Crash Incident On December 23
BEREA, Ohio (Dec. 24, 2022) – Jerry N. Hruby, chairman of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, issued the following statement concerning the multi-vehicle crash that occurred on the Ohio Turnpike at milepost 106.4 in Erie and Sandusky counties on Dec. 23, 2022:. “Our deepest sympathy goes to those...
WTOL-TV
Names released of victims killed in 46-vehicle crash on Ohio Turnpike
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified three of the four people killed in a devastating 46-vehicle pileup on the Ohio Turnpike on Friday. Bernard M. Bloniarz, 59, of Napoleon; Emma L. Smith, 19, of Webberville, Mich.; and Julie E. Roth, 37, of Toledo, were killed in the crash, an OSHP spokesperson said Sunday night.
Police respond to a three-car crash: Medina Police Blotter
Police were called to a three-car crash at North Court Street and Reagan Parkway at 11:26 a.m. Dec. 24. There were no injuries reported or any further information available at the time of the report. Domestic disturbance, Sunhaven Drive. A woman was arrested for domestic violence at 8:08 p.m. Dec....
Survivor of Ohio Turnpike crash shares firsthand experience
ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Days after a massive 46-car pile-up on the Ohio Turnpike took the lives of four, one of the survivors of the accident shared a firsthand account of the scene. Tom Hanus, a 40-year retired tool and die maker from Sylvania, was taking the turnpike...
WTOL-TV
Expectant mother killed in Ohio Turnpike pileup
Julie Roth, from Toledo, was one of the four victims who died in a 46-vehicle crash in Sandusky and Erie counties Dec. 23, 2022. Her third child was due in spring.
4 killed in pileup on turnpike, state patrol confirms
The crashes happened along I-80 eastbound between Route 53 and State Route 4 in Sandusky County.
Three people dead, 46 vehicles involved in crash on Ohio Turnpike across Sandusky, Erie counties; crews on scene
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, turnpike personnel and first responders from several agencies remain on the scene hours after a multi-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike left three dead and many injured Friday afternoon. The crash happened eastbound between State Route 53 and State Route...
Man dies after crash involving plow truck
A man has died from a crash involving a plow truck during blizzard conditions on Friday afternoon.
Toledo family ‘devastated’ by loss of mother, unborn child in Ohio Turnpike crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — The names of the four victims killed in a miles-long crash on the Ohio Turnpike have been released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. On Monday, the family of one of the victims shared more about the beloved wife and mother of two, with another on the way.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland mother of 3 murdered after possible hostage situation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old woman was found murdered inside a home in the city’s Cudell neighborhood and police said the suspect remains on the loose. Cleveland police said officers were called to a home in the 8700 block of Willard Ave. around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 23 after a person called 911 reporting a possible hostage situation with shots fired.
72-year-old assisted living resident believed to have died outside, stuck in frigid weather
A 72-year-old resident of an assisted living facility was found dead outside the building, and is believed to have died while stuck outdoors in frigid temperatures.
UPDATE: I-80 WB reopens after 4 confirmed dead from nearly 50-vehicle pileup on Ohio Turnpike
ERIE COUNTY — Update at 3:50 a.m. ET, Dec. 24:. Nearly 50 vehicles crashed in a pileup, including 15 commercial trucks, that left four dead and multiple injured, causing the Ohio Turnpike to close Friday afternoon. News Center 7 initially reported that Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the...
Stolen car found abandoned on I-480: Independence Police Blotter
Police investigated an abandoned car parked on a highway berm at 10:03 a.m. Dec. 6. The Kia SUV has a missing rear window and the steering column was peeled. The SUV had been reported stolen out of Cleveland, was towed from the scene and the owner was notified. Theft, Brecksville...
Hole in ductwork above female locker room at Toledo fire station found; two investigations underway
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Fire Department and Toledo Police Department are conducting two investigations after a hole in the ductwork above Station 13's female locker room was discovered Monday, a TFRD spokesperson said Tuesday. The hole in the ductwork has been repaired and TFRD is in the process...
Unhappy resident reports neighbor made fraudulent claims with county: Brooklyn Police Blotter
Fraud, Rockland Drive: On Dec. 7, a Rockland Drive resident came to the police after discovering she was the victim of fraud. An arriving officer talked to the woman, who said fraudulent claims were being made against her. She stated a neighbor was making false reports about her to Cuyahoga...
Three stolen vehicles not located passing through villages: Gates Mills Police Blotter
Chester police reported at 2 a.m. Dec. 19 that three vehicles that had just been stolen from Junction Auto in Chardon were passing into the village at a high rate of speed. Officers responded to the area but did not locate the vehicles. Disturbance: Hillcreek Road. Officers responded to a...
1 killed in Medina County house fire: Investigators
Fire officials are investigating what led to a deadly house fire in Medina County Christmas evening.
