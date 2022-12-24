Read full article on original website
Henrique helps Ducks knock off Golden Knights 3-2 in SO
Adam Henrique had two goals, John Gibson made 49 saves in his return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout
Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Shootout Loss To Senators
The Bruins emerged from their holiday break Tuesday night with just one point after a 3-2 shootout loss to the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Boston came back in the third period to tie the game but couldn’t get the job finished thanks in part to a stellar 49-save performance from Cam Talbot for Ottawa.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Devils Lines, Pairings
The Bruins will travel to New Jersey for their final road game of 2022. Boston will hope to rebound from a shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators in the second leg of a back-to-back against the Devils. The Black and Gold remain atop the NHL standings with 57 points, and the Devils have fallen to second in the Metropolitan Division with 46 points after losing seven of their last eight games.
How Danny Ainge Felt About Celtics Owner Rejecting Joe Mazzulla Request
Will Hardy wasn’t the only coach who Danny Ainge wanted to pluck from the Celtics over the offseason. Hardy, an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, left Boston in order to become the new head coach of the Utah Jazz. And as Ainge retooled Utah’s coaching staff in wake of Quin Snyder’s departure, he was hoping to interview Joe Mazzulla, another assistant on Udoka’s staff who was quickly making a name for himself as an up-and-coming coach.
Ex-Celtics Big Ejected, Appears To Be Knocked Out In Magic-Pistons Scuffle
Celtics fans may not remember too much about Moritz Wagner’s nine-game stint in Boston, but if they do it probably has something to do with his propensity for stirring the pot. It doesn’t seem as though things have changed during his tenure with the Orlando Magic. Wagner was...
Joe Mazzulla Made Late Scratch ‘Minutes’ Before Celtics-Rockets
The Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to three games Tuesday, knocking off the Houston Rockets at TD Garden. They had to do so without their interim head coach, however. Joe Mazzulla was scratched from the game just minutes before tipoff with what the team described as “eye irritation.” Mazzulla...
Boston Legends Will Drop Puck At Bruins-Penguins Winter Classic
The NHL Winter Classic is inching closer and some Red Sox and Bruins fan-favorites and legends will be on hand to drop the puck. Boston will host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park on Jan. 2 for the annual event. The weather, as of Dec. 28, looks unseasonably warm with temperatures reaching close to 50 degrees. Plus with how the Bruins have started the 2022-23 season, those in attendance probably will be pretty pumped up.
Linus Ullmark, Jeremy Swayman Inspire Goalie Hug Trend In Boston
The Boston Bruins goalies have started a special tradition. Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman got to do their signature goalie hug after the Black and Gold defeated the New Jersey Devils Friday night. Not only is the hug a fan-favorite, but it has inspired players on the Boston Pride to...
Bruins Wrap: Boston Drops Shootout Battle To Ottawa
The Boston Bruins dropped yet another game to the Ottawa Senators, falling 3-2 in overtime Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre. The Bruins fell to 27-4-3, while the Senators improved to 15-16-3. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Senators have had a disappointing start to their season, but...
Robert Williams Addresses Bench Role With Celtics Since Return
Last season, Robert Williams started in all 61 games played for the Boston Celtics. Now, recovering from knee surgery, the team has taken a cautious approach and the defensive anchor himself has no issue with it. Since Williams made his 2022-23 season debut on Dec. 16 against the Orlando Magic,...
Jaylen Brown Explains Christmas Day Scuffle With Giannis Antetokounmpo
Not all was merry between Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo on Christmas Day. With the Celtics well on their way to a 139-118 victory at TD Garden, Brown and Antetokounmpo got into a heated on-court tussle late in the fourth quarter. Antetokounmpo took exception...
