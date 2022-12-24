The Bruins will travel to New Jersey for their final road game of 2022. Boston will hope to rebound from a shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators in the second leg of a back-to-back against the Devils. The Black and Gold remain atop the NHL standings with 57 points, and the Devils have fallen to second in the Metropolitan Division with 46 points after losing seven of their last eight games.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO