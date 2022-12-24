Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has always been one of the hardest workers in the entire NBA. Antetokounmpo did not become the player he is today without putting in a lot of effort into honing his talent and polishing his skills. This has allowed him to become more than the sum of his physical gifts. However, Antetokounmpo still knows that the improvement grind never stops following the Bucks’ overtime loss to the DeMar DeRozan, who had 42 points on the night, and the Chicago Bulls.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO