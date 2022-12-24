ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Frozen pipes plague Lowcountry over holiday weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An arctic front that brought bitterly cold temperatures to the Charleston area in time for the Christmas holiday caused significant issues with many homes suffering frozen or burst pipes from the unusually cold temperatures. The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory with ‘feels like’ temperatures reaching single digits for […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Local kids host fundraiser in support of neighbor and Charleston Animal Society

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of kids gathered in Mount Pleasant to raise money for two important foundations on Wednesday. The children raised just over $350 in support of their three-year-old neighbor with an extremely rare genetic disorder, known as Bardet Biedl Syndrome. Some of the money will also be donated to the Charleston Animal Society.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Colleton Medical hosts supply, blood drives for animal shelter

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton Medical Center will host a drive to raise money and supplies for the Colleton County Animal Shelter next week while also collecting much-needed blood donations. The hospital is partnering with The Blood Connection and Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter for the drive on Jan....
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Sick dog abandoned, animal society and police search for answers

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the abandonment of a sick dog at the Charleston Animal Society. Officials say three unknown people in a pickup left a sick French Bulldog in a box behind the front gate of the Charleston Animal Society on Dec. 22 around 9:30 p.m.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston officer rescues blue heron from pluff mud

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say one of their animal control officers recently came to the rescue of a blue heron reported to be in distress. Officer Courtney Bayles had to complete a pluff mud dive rescue to save the heron. It was then safely taken to the Center...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Winter giveaway happening Monday in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center in North Charleston will distribute hot meals and winter clothes on Monday. Louis Smith with the Community Resource Center says the goal of the event is to aid the homeless community during the Holiday season’s low temps. Community members will have the opportunity to navigate various […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Officials: Water main break causes outage for N. Charleston buildings

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Water is flowing again at dozens of North Charleston buildings after a water main break caused neighbors to be without running water for a day. Residents at the Hidden Lakes Apartment Complex off Midland Park Road said they resorted to using bottled water to flush their toilets. They said the water went out at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
CHARLESTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate man turns water into snow

Staying joyful during the holidays can be difficult sometimes. The largest food bank in South Carolina is under pressure after major cold weather caused the water pipes to burst over the holiday weekend at the Upstate branch. Cold weather causing pipe problems. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
counton2.com

Family displaced by fire on Stratton Drive

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) responded to a Monday afternoon fire on Stratton Drive. According to Charleston County Dispatch, the call came in around 2:15 p.m. for a structure fire in a single-story home. The fire was out and crews prepared to clear...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Local pharmacies navigating shortage of children’s cold and flu medicine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Amid a strong cold and flu season, many parents are struggling to find medication specifically for their children. In the Lowcountry, some local pharmacies say they have noticed the shortage but aren’t completely out of stock. At Plantation Pharmacy, James Island Pharmacy Technician and Manager...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Authorities looking for missing North Charleston teen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Police say Kiarra Holt, 17, was last seen leaving her North Charleston residence on Dec. 20. She was wearing black pants, a black Dunkin Donuts work shirt and her hair was in a ponytail, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Charleston PD searching for missing juvenile last seen in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are working to locate a missing 12-year-old girl. Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) are looking for Janae Brown, who was last seen in the West Ashley area on Monday, Dec. 26. She was reported as a runaway through the Department of Social...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Blotter: Quit while you’re ahead

The Blotter is taken from reports filed Dec. 9 to Dec. 16 with area police departments. Blotter of the week: A combative, drunken patient at Roper Hospital Diagnostics & ER in North Charleston was yelling and screaming Dec. 9 at a security guard and a doctor, according to a North Charleston police report. Officers reportedly had to restrain him and remove him from the hospital. They arrested him for disorderly conduct. Turns out, one of the officers recognized him from earlier in the day when he was passed out behind a dumpster. Small world.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Special delivery: Adopted pets delivered for Christmas morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some children got a very special surprise Sunday morning, their new best friend. The Charleston Animal Society alongside “elves” from the Hendrick Automotive Group delivered puppies and kittens to loving homes on Christmas morning. Kay Hyman, director of community engagement at the shelter,...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy