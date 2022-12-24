Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlestonTed RiversCharleston, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Related
'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
Frozen pipes plague Lowcountry over holiday weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An arctic front that brought bitterly cold temperatures to the Charleston area in time for the Christmas holiday caused significant issues with many homes suffering frozen or burst pipes from the unusually cold temperatures. The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory with ‘feels like’ temperatures reaching single digits for […]
live5news.com
Charleston plumbers, public works overwhelmed with service calls in cold weather weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After dangerously high pressure on the Charleston Water System, officials say customers aren’t in the clear just yet, but conditions are looking better after a hectic holiday weekend. Laura Clifton, Communications Coordinator for Charleston Water System, says due to pipe leaks and bursts, customers were...
live5news.com
Red Cross helping family whose N. Charleston home was damaged by fire
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross is helping a family of three after a Monday night fire damaged their home. The agency is providing financial assistance for immediate needs like food, clothing and shelter for the North Charleston family whose home on Cedars Parkway caught fire. Red...
live5news.com
Local kids host fundraiser in support of neighbor and Charleston Animal Society
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of kids gathered in Mount Pleasant to raise money for two important foundations on Wednesday. The children raised just over $350 in support of their three-year-old neighbor with an extremely rare genetic disorder, known as Bardet Biedl Syndrome. Some of the money will also be donated to the Charleston Animal Society.
live5news.com
Colleton Medical hosts supply, blood drives for animal shelter
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton Medical Center will host a drive to raise money and supplies for the Colleton County Animal Shelter next week while also collecting much-needed blood donations. The hospital is partnering with The Blood Connection and Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter for the drive on Jan....
live5news.com
Sick dog abandoned, animal society and police search for answers
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the abandonment of a sick dog at the Charleston Animal Society. Officials say three unknown people in a pickup left a sick French Bulldog in a box behind the front gate of the Charleston Animal Society on Dec. 22 around 9:30 p.m.
live5news.com
Charleston officer rescues blue heron from pluff mud
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say one of their animal control officers recently came to the rescue of a blue heron reported to be in distress. Officer Courtney Bayles had to complete a pluff mud dive rescue to save the heron. It was then safely taken to the Center...
Winter giveaway happening Monday in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center in North Charleston will distribute hot meals and winter clothes on Monday. Louis Smith with the Community Resource Center says the goal of the event is to aid the homeless community during the Holiday season’s low temps. Community members will have the opportunity to navigate various […]
live5news.com
Officials: Water main break causes outage for N. Charleston buildings
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Water is flowing again at dozens of North Charleston buildings after a water main break caused neighbors to be without running water for a day. Residents at the Hidden Lakes Apartment Complex off Midland Park Road said they resorted to using bottled water to flush their toilets. They said the water went out at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
FOX Carolina
Upstate man turns water into snow
Staying joyful during the holidays can be difficult sometimes. The largest food bank in South Carolina is under pressure after major cold weather caused the water pipes to burst over the holiday weekend at the Upstate branch. Cold weather causing pipe problems. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey...
counton2.com
Family displaced by fire on Stratton Drive
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) responded to a Monday afternoon fire on Stratton Drive. According to Charleston County Dispatch, the call came in around 2:15 p.m. for a structure fire in a single-story home. The fire was out and crews prepared to clear...
live5news.com
Local pharmacies navigating shortage of children’s cold and flu medicine
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Amid a strong cold and flu season, many parents are struggling to find medication specifically for their children. In the Lowcountry, some local pharmacies say they have noticed the shortage but aren’t completely out of stock. At Plantation Pharmacy, James Island Pharmacy Technician and Manager...
List: Some trash pickup days changed due to holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several local governments are closed for the Christmas and New Year's holidays. That means some trash pickup days will be changed. Here are the changes we know about. City of Columbia. The City of Columbia’s Solid Waste Department will be operating on a regular schedule on...
live5news.com
Authorities looking for missing North Charleston teen
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Police say Kiarra Holt, 17, was last seen leaving her North Charleston residence on Dec. 20. She was wearing black pants, a black Dunkin Donuts work shirt and her hair was in a ponytail, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
Walterboro neighbors concerned about new halfway house opening in the community
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members are concerned about a new ministry that is set to open in the Walterboro area. Shield Ministries, an organization that claims to help convicted sex offenders rehabilitate and re-enter society, will open its doors off Barracada Road near Highway 17-A. About 50 men could be housed at the property […]
counton2.com
Charleston PD searching for missing juvenile last seen in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are working to locate a missing 12-year-old girl. Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) are looking for Janae Brown, who was last seen in the West Ashley area on Monday, Dec. 26. She was reported as a runaway through the Department of Social...
Charleston City Paper
Blotter: Quit while you’re ahead
The Blotter is taken from reports filed Dec. 9 to Dec. 16 with area police departments. Blotter of the week: A combative, drunken patient at Roper Hospital Diagnostics & ER in North Charleston was yelling and screaming Dec. 9 at a security guard and a doctor, according to a North Charleston police report. Officers reportedly had to restrain him and remove him from the hospital. They arrested him for disorderly conduct. Turns out, one of the officers recognized him from earlier in the day when he was passed out behind a dumpster. Small world.
live5news.com
Special delivery: Adopted pets delivered for Christmas morning
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some children got a very special surprise Sunday morning, their new best friend. The Charleston Animal Society alongside “elves” from the Hendrick Automotive Group delivered puppies and kittens to loving homes on Christmas morning. Kay Hyman, director of community engagement at the shelter,...
Comments / 3