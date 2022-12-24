Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Colts owner Jim Irsay admits he reluctantly gave Frank Reich a contract extension before the 2021 season
While the quarterback situation was in a state of flux as the team had circled through various veteran options, the Indianapolis Colts did seem to have a steady masthead entering last season. After all, the club had locked up both head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard to multi-year extensions just before the 2021 campaign. Just a little over a year later, however, Indy is back to square one at the head coaching spot after firing Reich following Week 9.
CBS Sports
Eagles injury updates: Nick Sirianni updates Jalen Hurts' status; C.J. Gardner-Johnson eligible to come off IR
The Philadelphia Eagles didn't have Jalen Hurts in their Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, failing to clinch home-field advantage and the NFC East in the process. With both still at play heading into Week 17, will that be enough for the Eagles to prompt Hurts back into action?
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Fant (knee) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Last week, Fant missed the first two sessions before capping it as limited and entering the weekend with a questionable designation. He ended up starting and leading Seattle tight ends in snap share (55 percent), and while he scored a TD among his two catches, he ranked behind Colby Parkinson in targets, 4-3. With Will Dissly (knee) going on IR on Tuesday, Fant is the likely candidate to handle most of the team's TE reps moving forward, assuming he's able to suit up on game days.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Trysten Hill: Placed on IR
The Cardinals placed Hill (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday. Hill was carted off the field during the Cardinals' Week 16 loss to Tampa Bay, but he was deemed day-to-day after being diagnosed with a knee sprain. It's unclear if the issue worsened since the diagnosis, or Arizona is simply being cautious. Either way, Hill will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 campaign, as Arizona has already been eliminated from the playoffs. He'll end the season with 13 total appearances (seven with Arizona and six with Dallas), totaling 12 tackles and one sack across 224 defensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 17, 2022: Model says start Cam Akers, sit Kirk Cousins
Championship week has arrived for Fantasy owners everywhere, so the need for the most accurate Week 17 Fantasy football rankings is clearly magnified. With championships on the line, there are tough calls to make when setting your Week 17 Fantasy football lineups. Can players such as Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams be trusted against an elite San Francisco defense that's giving up just 15.3 points per game?
CBS Sports
Why did Tua Tagovailoa stay in Dolphins game with head injury? NFL says QB didn't show or report symptoms
Tua Tagovailoa is on track to sit out the Dolphins' pivotal Week 17 rematch with the Patriots, working to clear concussion protocol for the second time this season. So why didn't the quarterback exit last Sunday's loss to the Packers, in which he sustained the hard hit that presumably led to another head injury? The reason is twofold, according to Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer: Tagovailoa didn't display any immediate symptoms, and he didn't report any to team doctors.
CBS Sports
Braves' Eli White: Dealt to Atlanta
White (wrist/knee) was traded by the Rangers to Atlanta on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. After being designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday, White will now have to try and carve a role for himself in Atlanta. The 28-year-old outfielder's season was cut short in mid-June due to wrist and knee injuries, though he wasn't very productive while healthy -- he slashed just .200/.274/.305 through 117 plate appearances. Given the underwhelming season Eddie Rosario had in 2022, it's possible he and White compete for time in left field.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Gerald Everett: No targets in win
Everett failed to draw a target in Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts. After three straight games with six or more targets, Everett's usage plummeted with little resistance posed by the opposing offense. Typically, Everett has been Justin Herbert's reliable safety net, but the Colts could not contain Keenan Allen, as the reliable wideout drew 10-plus targets in the first half alone. It's possible the offense could play within itself once more in a date with the inconsistent Rams next week.
CBS Sports
Bills' backup QB Case Keenum offered Josh Allen this odd deal to get him to to slide more
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and his backup Case Keenum is willing to go to great lengths to protect him. Earlier this season, Keenum made a deal with Allen in hopes of getting the star quarterback to slide more often when running the ball.
CBS Sports
49ers' Nick Bosa: Sits out practice will illness
Bosa didn't participate in the 49ers' practice Wednesday due to an illness, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. There's no word yet on the nature or severity of Bosa's ailment, though it's at least a positive that the illness came near the start of the week rather than closer to Sunday's contest against the Raiders. The ability (or lack thereof) of the NFL sack leader to return to practice over the next two days should provide clarity about his availability to take the field in Las Vegas in Week 17.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Out indefinitely with toe injury
Maddox suffered a significant toe injury in Saturday's loss to the Cowboys and is now expected to remain out indefinitely, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Maddox is now in line to miss the rest of the regular season after sustaining what has since been revealed as a significant toe injury this past weekend in Dallas. While C.J. Gardner-Johnson (abdomen) is now eligible to come off injured reserve and possibly work in the slot in place of Maddox, the Eagles also have James Bradberry, Darius Slay and Josiah Scott to handle the team's cornerback duties for the time being.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Jets again looking for QB in Round 1 as Zach Wilson era already appears over
There will be 729 days between the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft and the 2021 version, when the Jets took Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick. We mention that because it sure feels like the Jets could again be in the franchise quarterback business. In part because Wilson has struggled, even when you compare him to other QBs from his draft class, but also because -- fair or not -- there's very little room for patience in today's NFL.
CBS Sports
Tyler Badie: Parts ways with Ravens
Badie terminated his practice squad contract with Baltimore on Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log. Badie was taken by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and saw ample opportunity in the preseason, but he failed to make the 53-man roster and was subsequently waived. The Missouri product then signed to Baltimore's practice squad and spent the entire season there before terminating his contract Wednesday. It's unclear if he's found another team, but after rushing for 1,604 yards and 14 touchdowns and adding another 330 yards and four TDs as a pass catcher in his senior collegiate season last year, there figures to be some interest in him from other organizations.
CBS Sports
Broncos fire Nathaniel Hackett: First-year coach dismissed after Christmas Day beatdown
The Denver Broncos have made the decision to fire their lead man, as the franchise relieved first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett of his duties on Monday. A league source told CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson that the Broncos were looking to "blow it up." That process apparently starts with parting ways with Hackett.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Believe It or Not: Derek Carr and Tua Tagovailoa's job security, Cam Akers ADP, and more
After Week 16, more than 80% of teams have been eliminated from contention in 2022. For that reason, we'll focus at least a chunk of Believe It or Not this week on 2023 and beyond. This will be the last version of this article for the season, and so we're going to start with a couple of quarterbacks who are fading hard down the stretch. Could we be approaching the end of their end as a starting quarterback as well?
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Moves to IR
MacKinnon (upper body) was put on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site. MacKinnon, who has been out since Dec. 5, is getting close to being available to return. According to NHL.com, coach Jared Bednar said that the Avalanche forward could be back this week during his Tuesday appearance on Altitude 92.5 FM Denver. If MacKinnon is able to play Thursday against Los Angeles or Saturday versus Toronto then he would be back ahead of schedule from his initial four-week timetable. The 27-year-old forward has eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa has another confirmed concussion; Teddy Bridgewater to start vs. Patriots in Week 17
Tua Tagovailoa played Sunday's entire Week 16 loss to the Packers despite suffering a head injury because the Dolphins quarterback didn't display or report any immediate symptoms, the NFL's chief medical officer said this week. Two days later, Tagovailoa has effectively been ruled out for Week 17's upcoming rematch with the Patriots -- and indefinitely -- with another confirmed concussion, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Catches one pass
Thomas caught one of three targets for 12 yards in Week 16's 37-23 win over the Lions. Thomas broke his three-game multi-catch streak but has still hauled in at least one pass in all 15 appearances this season. He'll strive to keep that mini feat going Sunday versus the Buccaneers.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 17 Running Back Preview: Projections, waiver adds, DFS plays, and more
Welcome to the week of the borderline No. 2 running back. Looking at a combination of my rankings and projections, you'll see about a dozen guys I have a really hard time differentiating between J.K. Dobbins at RB20 and D'Onta Foreman at RB31. Some of these guys, like Foreman, were...
CBS Sports
Bills' Tyler Bass: Struggles in nasty weather
Bass missed his only field-goal attempt -- a 38-yarder -- and was 3-of-4 on extra-point tries in Saturday's win over the Bears. Bass has been locked in all season, as the field-goal miss was his first since Week 9, so this can probably be easily forgiven, though he and the Bills were clearly frustrated with either the kicking conditions or the kicking game, as they went for two points at one point when an extra-point try would have normally been the call. Nonetheless, the team and its kicker got their acts together in the second half, where Bass made three extra-point tries to finish up the day. Bass may not be done dealing with tricky conditions, as the Bills head to Cincinnati in Week 17 before finishing up at home against the Patriots.
Comments / 0