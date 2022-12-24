ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Winter weather has snowball effect on San Diego flights

By Natalie Chuck
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bKE4Y_0jtEukRL00

Some families kicked off the holiday weekend by spending hours stuck at the San Diego International Airport (SAN).

The "frustrating" situation, according to one traveler, was a result of winter weather sweeping across most of the country.

Meanwhile, San Diego remained sunny and about 60 degrees.

According to Flight Aware , nearly 150 flights were canceled at (SAN) before 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

One man, Jake Ryan, traveling from San Diego to Portland, Oregon to see his family said his flight was cancelled five minutes before boarding.

"There is a six hour wait to try to get a new flight for tomorrow through a different airline potentially, and the trains are all booked. I looked into training up there, so I might have to make the 16 hour drive," said Ryan, desperate to see his brother, who is in the AmeriCorps, for the holidays.

The average delay times for both arrivals and departures at SAN fluctuated throughout the day, while the lines for customer assistance stretched into the outdoors.

"We were going to get a connection through Charlotte, but with the weather American (Airlines) advised us to maybe look at other routes, so we then changed it to going through Dallas and then that flight got delayed," said one woman waiting in line to get help.

Travelers said it is unlikely they will get rebooked for a flight before Christmas, if not after.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Rain Arrives From San Diego's First Storm of the Week

“Find the umbrella; keep it handy! You’re going to need it through the New Year,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen warned earlier on Tuesday, and she was right. Mostly light and moderate rainfall will grace San Diego County Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Amazon deliverer drives off with Encinitas golden retriever

Denise Reppenhagen was on a waiting list for a golden retriever puppy in early 2021. She saw ultrasounds of the puppies, and then she saw pics of the newborn puppies, and every two weeks she saw new pictures. Reppenhagen picked Finn out of the litter and took him home as soon as she could, at eight weeks after paying $4000. “So I was involved with Finn since he was in utero,” she testified later, in court, after her dog went missing.
ENCINITAS, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

365-day Licenses go into effect on New Year’s Day

Submit your best fishing photo and every 2 weeks we’ll pick our favorite and run it in this column. Winner will also receive 2 half-day passes plus rod and reel rental ($65–$75 value each) for a sport fishing trip courtesy of the San Diego Sportfishing Council. Dock Totals...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy