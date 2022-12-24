Read full article on original website
Firefighters welcome warmer weather after battling through icy conditions
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It has been obstacle after obstacle for Huntington firefighters since the temperature dropped below freezing last week. The Huntington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Crestmont Drive Wednesday, hooked up to a hydrant and quickly realized it was frozen. “It ended up being...
Pipes damaged in freezing temperatures continue to cause issues
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — For the crews at Al Marino's Inc. in Charleston who specialize in heating and plumbing it was a busy weekend responding to calls about pipes. Owner Jay Marino said it started Friday with calls about furnaces unable to keep up, then that turned to pipes freezing and busting and now with warmer temperatures, crews are responding to the water damage from the busts.
Spirit of Christmas: West Virginia troopers play Santa for kids in emergency situation
MEADOW BRIDGE, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia state troopers stepped up to play Santa in an emergency involving five kids on Christmas Eve. The children had to be removed from a home due to a situation in Summers County and placed in the care of a relative who lives in Fayette County, Sgt. N.J. Hersman with the Lewisburg detachment said.
Firefighters combat freezing temperatures while responding to house fire in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded to a house fire Wednesday morning in Huntington and had to deal with freezing temperatures in the process, firefighters said. The fire was reported just after 8:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Crestmont Drive, according to Cabell County dispatchers. Firefighters said the...
1 in critical condition after Christmas Day fire in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person is in critical condition after a fire in Fayette County on Christmas evening. The Ansted Fire Department says they were dispatched to a fire at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday. They say all occupants got out, but it took crews on the scene three hours to extinguish the fire. One […]
Water floods West Virginia church after water line break on Christmas morning
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK)—Cleanup continues after a local church was flooded on Christmas morning. Senior Pastor Jeff Davenport told 13 News that a water line broke at First Baptist Church of Hurricane at around 7:30 a.m., and the church was flooded. Dramatic surveillance video shows black water flooding the church....
West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
Water update from Cool Ridge, Flat Top Public Service District
COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — Water issues continue to impact customers in Raleigh County on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The Cool Ridge Flat Top Public Service released the following statement, “We were able to gain water in the Cool Ridge tank and opened up Ghent late last night. During the hours of 3 AM and […]
Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
Warming station warms hearts this Christmas
This past Christmas, thanks to the polar vortex and temperatures plummeting below zero, there was a lot more planning going on than what people typically have with family dinners and gift giving. While many were stocking up their own pantries, filling their cars with gas, and winterizing their homes further, a group of locals, led by EMA Director Larry Mullins and Portsmouth City Health Department’s Abby Spears, began thinking of another vulnerable population instead: the homeless.
Person flown to trauma facility after falling on ice in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Main Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to the football field in Omar, West Virginia, on Monday morning to help establish a helicopter landing zone for an injured person. Responders got on the scene around 6:48 a.m. The patient suffered injuries from falling on ice, Main Island Creek VFD says. […]
I79S reopens after crash near Clendenin, West Virginia
UPDATE: I-79 southbound has reopened after a crash near Clendenin, West Virginia. CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – One lane of I79 southbound is closed near Clendenin after a crash. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 7:34 p.m. near the 17-mile marker of I-79S, shutting down the fast lane. Dispatchers say a […]
State Emergency Operations Center responded to 2022 Christmas Snowstorm with a hybrid virtual strategy
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Before a treacherous winter storm brought damaging winds, icy roads, and frostbite-inducing temperatures across the entire state, Gov. Justice escalated the existing State of Preparedness and declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties in West Virginia. When that happened the Emergency Management Division (EMD) put their plan into action, coordinating with partners, and preparing […]
No heat, water closes West Virginia sheriff’s office Tuesday
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the closure is due to no heat or water in the building. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with an emergency to dial 911. Those who have non-emergency complaints can […]
3 departments battle fire in Cabell County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (7 P.M. Dec. 27, 2022) – Cabell County dispatchers say a fire at a home in Lesage is now under control. There is still no word on if the home was occupied or if anyone was hurt. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Cabell County. […]
Capitol Market, Charleston gear up to recycle Christmas trees
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Now that the holiday season is coming to a close, the Capitol Market is continuing a 20-year tradition of recycling Christmas trees. The great thing about live Christmas trees is that they are completely biodegradable and can be turned into garden mulch. While leaving the tree on the curb for the city to pick up is still an option, the City of Charleston is receiving a little extra help from the Capitol Market this year to make the process as easy as possible.
Water service being restored to Whitesville after two days; boil water notice in effect
WHITESVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — After almost two days without water, pressure was coming back up Wednesday afternoon in Whitesville on the Boone-Raleigh county line, but a precautionary boil water notice remains in effect. At least 400 customers were affected by pump problems and weather-related line breaks in Whitesville and...
Electrical lineman killed during Friday snow storm in southern Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — A Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineworker was killed in an electrical contact incident Friday while working to restore power to cooperative members after Thursday evening’s winter storm. Blake Rodgers, 22, Piketon, an apprentice lineworker with the cooperative, died following an incident that occurred just...
Water line break temporarily disrupts service on Christmas Day in Williamson
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An 8-inch water line break that caused temporary service disruptions for some in Williamson has been repaired, city officials said. The water line break was reported near Logan Street and Fifth Avenue on Sunday evening, according to Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield. The break caused some...
