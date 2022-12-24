CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Now that the holiday season is coming to a close, the Capitol Market is continuing a 20-year tradition of recycling Christmas trees. The great thing about live Christmas trees is that they are completely biodegradable and can be turned into garden mulch. While leaving the tree on the curb for the city to pick up is still an option, the City of Charleston is receiving a little extra help from the Capitol Market this year to make the process as easy as possible.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO