ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wchstv.com

Firefighters welcome warmer weather after battling through icy conditions

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It has been obstacle after obstacle for Huntington firefighters since the temperature dropped below freezing last week. The Huntington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Crestmont Drive Wednesday, hooked up to a hydrant and quickly realized it was frozen. “It ended up being...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Pipes damaged in freezing temperatures continue to cause issues

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — For the crews at Al Marino's Inc. in Charleston who specialize in heating and plumbing it was a busy weekend responding to calls about pipes. Owner Jay Marino said it started Friday with calls about furnaces unable to keep up, then that turned to pipes freezing and busting and now with warmer temperatures, crews are responding to the water damage from the busts.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Water update from Cool Ridge, Flat Top Public Service District

COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — Water issues continue to impact customers in Raleigh County on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The Cool Ridge Flat Top Public Service released the following statement, “We were able to gain water in the Cool Ridge tank and opened up Ghent late last night. During the hours of 3 AM and […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
CHARLESTON, WV
Portsmouth Daily Times

Warming station warms hearts this Christmas

This past Christmas, thanks to the polar vortex and temperatures plummeting below zero, there was a lot more planning going on than what people typically have with family dinners and gift giving. While many were stocking up their own pantries, filling their cars with gas, and winterizing their homes further, a group of locals, led by EMA Director Larry Mullins and Portsmouth City Health Department’s Abby Spears, began thinking of another vulnerable population instead: the homeless.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

I79S reopens after crash near Clendenin, West Virginia

UPDATE: I-79 southbound has reopened after a crash near Clendenin, West Virginia. CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – One lane of I79 southbound is closed near Clendenin after a crash. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 7:34 p.m. near the 17-mile marker of I-79S, shutting down the fast lane. Dispatchers say a […]
CLENDENIN, WV
WVNS

State Emergency Operations Center responded to 2022 Christmas Snowstorm with a hybrid virtual strategy

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Before a treacherous winter storm brought damaging winds, icy roads, and frostbite-inducing temperatures across the entire state, Gov. Justice escalated the existing State of Preparedness and declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties in West Virginia. When that happened the Emergency Management Division (EMD) put their plan into action, coordinating with partners, and preparing […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Capitol Market, Charleston gear up to recycle Christmas trees

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Now that the holiday season is coming to a close, the Capitol Market is continuing a 20-year tradition of recycling Christmas trees. The great thing about live Christmas trees is that they are completely biodegradable and can be turned into garden mulch. While leaving the tree on the curb for the city to pick up is still an option, the City of Charleston is receiving a little extra help from the Capitol Market this year to make the process as easy as possible.
CHARLESTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Electrical lineman killed during Friday snow storm in southern Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — A Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineworker was killed in an electrical contact incident Friday while working to restore power to cooperative members after Thursday evening’s winter storm. Blake Rodgers, 22, Piketon, an apprentice lineworker with the cooperative, died following an incident that occurred just...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Water line break temporarily disrupts service on Christmas Day in Williamson

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An 8-inch water line break that caused temporary service disruptions for some in Williamson has been repaired, city officials said. The water line break was reported near Logan Street and Fifth Avenue on Sunday evening, according to Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield. The break caused some...
WILLIAMSON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy