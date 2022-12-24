Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive underway
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You not only have the chance to participate in a friendly competition, but also help save a life while doing so. The 27th annual Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive is currently underway. The Sioux Falls Police Department and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue go...
KELOLAND TV
Borrowing toys one box at a time
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of children found new toys under the tree on Christmas. But, one local organization is offering the next best thing and could use your help during the holidays. The Toy Lending Library has its shelves stocked with toy boxes, and borrows those...
KELOLAND TV
Burger Battle, frozen pipes and wintry mix
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with all you need to know to start your day. Authorities in Rapid City are asking for your help to identify a person in connection with a robbery. A broken water pipe that flooded much of the Union...
KELOLAND TV
Where to drop off Christmas trees in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls opened its two Christmas tree drop-off sites. You can drop off your trees for free near the Household Hazardous Waste Facility as well as North Lyon Boulevard. They will be open seven days a week through January 8th. All lights, ornaments, decorations,...
KELOLAND TV
Salvation Army donations needed throughout new year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The holiday season is winding down for the local Salvation Army. The Salvation Army kettles are back on the shelves, the bells in their boxes and the aprons are sorted and ready to be stored away until the next holiday season. This year, the Sioux Falls Salvation Army saw a decrease in donations, due to multiple winter storms.
KELOLAND TV
Yankton couple remembered; Street cleanup; More snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Tuesday. Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know to start your day. Over the Christmas holiday, Gov. Kristi Noem announced commutations for seven people. The leader of Yankton County Emergency Services and his wife both died on the...
KELOLAND TV
Water line break damages Union Gospel; Others reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eric Weber reached for a child’s winter coat from a pile in the distribution center at Union Gospel Mission. He took the sleeve of the coat and twisted it and water poured from the coat. This coat, along with dozens of others, were ruined by a Dec. 26 water line break at UGM’s building at 701 E. 8th St.
KELOLAND TV
Top 10 KELOLAND videos from 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Green sky, wild weather events and a rabbit disease were a few of the most-viewed videos throughout 2022. You can find a top 10 list of the most-viewed KELOLAND Media Group videos from 2022 the list below. You can also read a month-by-month breakdown of the most-viewed stories in 2022.
KELOLAND TV
Deadwood Gaming Association gives back to local communities
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — $17 million worth of gaming revenue in Deadwood is going back to the state of South Dakota and local communities. The City of Deadwood is listed as a National Historic Site, which is why preserving its history is very important. “It is our economic engine...
KELOLAND TV
Train stuck due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been several days since the winter storm stopped in KELOLAND, but the snow is still causing problems. That includes a train apparently getting stuck and tipping over due to the snow. The incident happened just north of Colton in the eastern half...
KELOLAND TV
End to a chapter for Sheriff Thom
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — After 44 years in law enforcement, Pennington County Sheriff, Kevin Thom, is saying goodbye to the role. For just a couple more days, Sheriff Kevin Thom will finish his career after 12 years in the position. “I was fortunate, I inherited a good organization....
KELOLAND TV
Union Gospel Mission flooding brings new arrivals to St. Francis House
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A water pipe break forced the Union Gospel Mission in Sioux Falls to scramble to find emergency shelter for dozens of guests Tuesday. The pipe burst on the third floor of the mission, flooding the women’s center before the water cascaded all the way into the basement. The St. Francis House is stepping up to provide temporary housing for many of the displaced guests.
KELOLAND TV
More Snow on the Way: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, December 28
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are very warm compared to where we were only a few days ago. Sioux Falls is nearly 10° above average instead of the 30° below average we had last week. Rapid City is nearly 20° above average this afternoon. We have light winds across the region. We also have broken clouds letting sunlight melt some of the snow.
KELOLAND TV
Cleanup a group effort at Jones421 following burst pipe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A water line burst at a downtown Sioux Falls building on Christmas Day has meant two closed businesses and damage to six residential units. Zach Dickson lives in the Jones421 building, where he is also president of its condo association. Christmas Day here brought a Grinch of sorts.
KELOLAND TV
Most-viewed 2022 KELOLAND stories by month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were plenty of headlines throughout the 12 months in 2022. From devastating derecho storms to an impeachment of a state official, you will find a list of the most-viewed stories on KELOLAND.com from each month. The story listed with each month is what was considered the most-viewed story during the length of each calendar month.
KELOLAND TV
Crews haul 1,000 loads of snow over the past 36 hours
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All of last week’s snow and the frigid cold temperatures left Sioux Falls streets snow packed and slippery. The warmer temperatures are allowing crews to make progress in clearing the now slushy snow off the roads. The City of Sioux Falls has had...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Powerball ranch sold for $37 million
VALE, S.D. (KELO) — A property recently sold for $37 million near the town of Vale, South Dakota. The Bismarck Trail Ranch sits alongside the Belle Fourche River, and was sold by realtor Robb Nelson of Hall & Hall. He spoke with KELOLAND News over the phone to provide details.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls stayed below zero for 5 days in a row
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While it’s normal to be cold in KELOLAND during winter, last week was an exception to the normal cold. Last week when KELOLAND saw wind chills nearing minus 50, a majority of the country was cold. It is winter and winter means cold...
KELOLAND TV
RCPD searching for 12-year-old
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old. Authorities say Mya Eagle Hawk went missing Wednesday morning. Eagle Hawk was last seen in the unit block of Surfwood Drive wearing a grey sweater, black sweatpants and a backpack.
KELOLAND TV
Fatal Mall of America shooting; Snow on Christmas; Church services
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Holidays! It’s Saturday, December 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police say a 19-year-old man was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America that sent frightened customers at the nation’s largest shopping center racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend.
