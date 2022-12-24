ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 244

Zippy Smithereens
4d ago

The Government cant stand Texas not being on the national grid. They highlight the 40 year storm as a reason to merge Texas when in fact Texas does way better than the national grid most of the time. The stupid politics is tiring, it's all about control, and merging Texas would greatly improve the resources of the national grid. Texas is extremely smart to buck regulation

Reply(43)
49
1 BAD BOY
5d ago

Interesting as I just read an article that said the energy grid had more than enough above the need in storage. I just got work like politics it's hard to understand who's telling the truth and what the agenda is.

Reply(5)
19
jim ritter
4d ago

so it's all about Texas grid. hell check the other grids. power out all over the USA. if you know nothing about power grids. you shouldn't speak.. a power production operator..

Reply(14)
27
Related
CBS DFW

Governor Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy following winter weather

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called for an investigation into Atmos Energy following last week's winter weather.The governor sent letters to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Railroad Commission of Texas Chairman Christi Craddick Wednesday, calling on their agencies to investigate the natural gas distribution company's "failure to prepare for the winter weather" and "deliver critical natural gas service to Texans" last week."Leading up to, and during the winter event, State of Texas agencies worked around the clock to mobilize resources and assist utilities in anyway possible," one of the letters says. Gov. Abbott continued to write that Atmos'...
TEXAS STATE
brownwoodnews.com

New Renewable Energy Facilities Underway In The Lone Star State

Texas is known for its oil and gas industry, one of the most prominent in the world. While Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has set his goals for 2023 to build more natural gas facilities, Texas will also be getting several massive renewable energy facilities. The companies listed are global...
TEXAS STATE
KICKS 105

East Texans Who Want Reliable Internet Need to Take Action Now

I've never been a huge fan of that cliche. I don't like to complain because it just seems to be a negative thing to do, and I like to be an optimist. However, sometimes, letting your grievances be known is the smart play, and that is exactly the case when it comes to getting reliable broadband service to your rural location.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

2023 prediction: Big changes may be coming to our housing market

DALLAS — As we close out a wild year in the Texas housing market, we are also looking ahead. First up: Expected changes to the forms we use in Texas to buy and sell homes. GO Management, Keller Williams Real Estate Broker Anne Lakusta predicts, “Almost every form will be changed, becoming effective at the beginning of February.
TEXAS STATE
Hays Post

State recycling fracking wastewater to ease looming water shortage

Fracked wells in West Texas don’t just produce petroleum. Much more than anything else, they spit up salty, mucky water. Typically, companies have discarded that fluid, hundreds of millions of gallons per day, by injecting it back underground, occasionally causing small earthquakes. But as water becomes more scarce, they’re beginning to reconsider.
TEXAS STATE
B93

4 Small Town West Texas Restaurants That Are Worth Trying In The New Year!

Do you sometimes get burned out eating the same fast food and eating at the same restaurants day in and day out? If you are someone who loves to eat out with your family, maybe you are looking for something new outside of Midland/Odessa. I get it. If you don't mind a short drive, I will gladly give you a list of some of the best small-town restaurants that are worth the drive!
ODESSA, TX
CBS Austin

Fishing reopens for freeze-affected areas on Texas Coast

AUSTIN - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will reopen all restricted saltwater fishing areas on the Texas coast. The fishing restriction will be uplifted Tuesday at 12:01 p.m. The closure is meant to help protect resources during recent freezing weather conditions. They ask the public to contribute online with...
TEXAS STATE
brownwoodnews.com

New Poll Reveals Texans Attitudes On Issues Ahead of 2023 Legislature.

A new poll was conducted this month by the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas in Austin, revealing Texans’ attitudes on government, institutions, and certain issues. Polls like this aid in presenting the attitudes of Texans and where they stand when it comes to social, legislative, and institutional issues. The polling was conducted in the early part of December and 1,200 Texans were polled.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

CenterPoint Energy asks customers to conserve natural gas amid arctic blast

HOUSTON — CenterPoint Energy on Friday asked its customers to conserve natural gas as an arctic blast plunged the Houston area into below-freezing temperatures. “Our natural gas system is operating well under these extreme circumstances. As everyone is trying to keep warm, we are experiencing record usage of natural gas and in order to prevent service interruptions, we ask our customers to conserve energy at this time,” CenterPoint Energy’s Vice President of Texas Gas, Tal Centers, said in a news release.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

As the region faces another cold night, energy companies ask Texans to conserve power right now

Hi everyone. Just a quick update this evening to set the table for a very cold night, and to provide what limited information we can on the state’s power situation. The bottom line is that lows tonight will drop to around 20 degrees in the city of Houston, with colder weather in outlying areas, and as temperatures plummet we are likely to see a strain on the state’s power grid. Please conserve energy during the next few hours.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy