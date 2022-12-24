The Government cant stand Texas not being on the national grid. They highlight the 40 year storm as a reason to merge Texas when in fact Texas does way better than the national grid most of the time. The stupid politics is tiring, it's all about control, and merging Texas would greatly improve the resources of the national grid. Texas is extremely smart to buck regulation
Interesting as I just read an article that said the energy grid had more than enough above the need in storage. I just got work like politics it's hard to understand who's telling the truth and what the agenda is.
so it's all about Texas grid. hell check the other grids. power out all over the USA. if you know nothing about power grids. you shouldn't speak.. a power production operator..
Comments / 244