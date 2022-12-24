Read full article on original website
zenobia
4d ago
$1200 is not affordable take a look at the homeless population growing because they can’t afford the high rent. Rent $1200 then add the high cost of electricity, sewer. Water it’s higher than $1200 who add they fooling?
8
4d ago
I’ll settle for a 3 bedroom 2 bath house in Vegas for 1200. Just like some of my family members doing. This islands housing crisis is a joke
5
tiny tim
4d ago
Trying collecting your rent from a homeless person. You leaders are making it affordable for the homeless, right!
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City and County of Honolulu schedule for New Year’s
County officials on Oahu and Hawai’i islands have released their holiday closures for Sunday and Monday, Jan. 1-2 in observance of the New Year.
New renewal rules for kūpuna licenses begins soon
The freedom that comes with driving your own vehicle is as much a part of being an American as apple pie.
KITV.com
Chinese company completes sale of nearly 500 acres in Hawaii
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- China Oceanwide Holdings has completed the sale of nearly 500 acres of land near the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu for about $95 million, KITV4 has learned. The buyer is a partnership between a former owner of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake soccer club...
hawaiinewsnow.com
4-year driver’s license coming soon for those 72 and up
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting in the new year, Oahu drivers in their 70s will be able to renew their driver’s license for a longer period of time. The city announced that starting Jan. 3, Oahu residents between the ages of 72 and 79 will be able to renew their license every four years, instead of two years.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion
An altercation severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete surprise given...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Inflation is still high, but there’s good news for your New Year’s sashimi spread
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The price of just about everything is on the rise, but what about fresh fish?. Michael Goto is with the United Fishing Agency and says that strong demand isn’t driving up the price. ”We had a great catch this morning and supply is looking really good...
KITV.com
DLNR: Christmas tree bonfires at Ahu o Laka illegal and disrespectful
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) is reminding everyone it's illegal to burn your old tree or have a tree bonfire at the Ahu o Laka Sandbar in Kane'ohe Bay. DLNR has received complaints about bonfires there in the past.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ahi supply plentiful ahead of the New Year; what you can expect to pay for sashimi
Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. Business Report: Vacation rentals and timeshares data from November. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Howard Dicus breaks down the sales of unit...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Oahu homeowners balk after property tax assessments soar
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Connie Irwin received her real property tax assessments for her Haleiwa home last week, she was shocked. The retiree ― who lives on a fixed income ― said the property tax assessment for her home went from $2,585,000 last year to $3,337,000. Similar increases next year could force her to sell, she said.
hinowdaily.com
Get cash back for your old fridge
HONOLULU (HI Now) - Hawaiʻi Energy has a convenient way for you to recycle your old, high energy-consuming refrigerators and freezers, which will also earn you a $75 rebate. Their Rid-A-Fridge program encourages the surrendering of old, working refrigerators and freezers for recycling, to get these high energy users off the grid and to help residents cut back on their home energy usage.
Thousands of feral chickens are taking over downtown Honolulu
Hawaii faces a significant problem with feral chickens. Hundreds of chickens were released into the wild after Hurricane Iniki’s destruction in 1992. The growing populations are a known nuisance in the suburbs and rural areas of the different Hawaiian Islands, but now across Honolulu, feral chickens have infiltrated the lives of residents.
Oakland-bound Southwest flight diverted back to Honolulu following passenger disturbance
HONOLULU -- A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu bound for Oakland was turned around mid-flight and returned to Honolulu following a disturbance inside the passenger cabin, the airline said.A FlightAware tracker showed Southwest Flight 2050 left Honolulu just after 5 p.m. local time and turned around about an hour and 45 minutes later, arriving back at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport just before 9 p.m.The airline told Hawaii News Now the Oakland-bound flight was turned around because of the "behavior of customers." A spokesperson told KPIX 5 in an email the flight returned to Honolulu "due to a conflict between...
Crack-down on catalytic converter theft and other laws taking effect Jan.1
The new year kicks off in just a few days, and the year 2023 will also ring in some new laws. Here is a look at some of the changes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 28, 2022)
Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. Ahi supply plentiful ahead of the New Year; what you can expect to pay for sashimi. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Along with traveler frustrations, lost luggage piling up at Honolulu’s airport
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Travelers are losing patience with at least 30 flights canceled at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday as a winter storm continues to impact the busiest travel period of the year. And some who arrived days ago are still waiting for their bags. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com
On Oahu’s North Shore, state celebrates a rare success story in battle against illegal seawalls
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Ke Nui Beach on the North Shore, there appears to be a rare success story in the state’s ongoing battle against illegal beach erosion abatement structures. In the fall, homeowner Joshua VanEmmerik created an unpermitted concrete and rebar berm to support a house as erosion...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Show Aloha Land open through Dec. 30
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You have a few days left to visit Show Aloha Land at the Aloha Stadium. It’s open nightly 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. HNN’s Annalisa Burgos stopped by on Christmas with her family and spoke to founder Mike Gangloff about this year’s event.
Sick hiker rescued on Diamond Head Crater Trail
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The dormant volcano that is commonly known as Diamond Head is known to Native Hawaiians as Leʻahi. It is an iconic symbol of Hawai’i drawing millions of visitors each year. The Honolulu Fire Department said that they received a 911 call at 4:35 p.m. regarding a sick hiker on Diamond Head Crater […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD chief signs Oahu’s first license to carry a concealed firearm
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s police chief has signed the city’s first license to carry a concealed firearm on Oahu. The Honolulu Police Department announced the significant development Wednesday. Rules for concealed carry permits were changed following a Supreme Court ruling that broadened gun rights. HPD said there are...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Massive Kalihi home under construction draws flurry of complaints ― and new city scrutiny
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city says it plans to issue notices of violations to the owners of a massive home in Kalihi that includes eight bedrooms, four kitchens and two wet bars. The city Department of Planning and Permitting said one of its inspector conducted a site visit at the...
