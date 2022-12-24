ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

OutThere Colorado

Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Nightmare travel for some amid massive delays and cancellations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Millions of Americans are stuck in a travel nightmare. Southwest Airlines is seeing the highest amount of cancellations and delays nationwide. On Tuesday night, the airline’s CEO, Bob Jordan, spoke out about the meltdown. “Our network is highly complex and the operation of the airline...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Problem after problem for travelers on Southwest Airlines

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Travelers at Colorado Springs (COS) Airport shared that the line on Tuesday morning to get to the Southwest Airlines ticket counter was over three hours long. “We had a good time until he got a notification early this morning, about 3:30,” said Colorado Springs Airport visitor, Lisa Torres. “His plane was delayed. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Holiday travel woes expected to last longer this year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Even as the holiday season wraps up, the stress of holiday travel isn’t expected to disappear anytime soon. The 11 Breaking Weather Team says the recent winter storms across the nation are wrapping up; however, officials at the Colorado Springs Airport says airlines are still dealing with the fallout.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Deadly overnight crash closes a major downtown Colorado Road

WATCH - Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County. An investigation was underway Tuesday morning after a possible explosive device was found in unincorporated El Paso County east of Colorado Springs. Updated: 18 hours ago. A teen was killed in Denver. Updated: 18 hours...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
94kix.com

PHOTOS: The Disneyland of RV Parks is in Colorado

When one thinks of an RV park, they likely just of a place full of motorhomes and maybe a little mini-golf course and a pool. However, Colorado's Jellystone Park is more of an amusement park than an RV park and blows all other RV parks completely out of the water, especially if you're a kid.
LARKSPUR, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Construction company hired to build Pueblo steel mill expansion sued for failing to do the work

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The construction company hired on to build the state-of-the-art solar-powered steel mill expansion in Pueblo is being sued in federal court for failing to do the job they agreed to do.  A federal lawsuit was filed against Wanzek Construction Inc. based out of North Dakota on Dec. 21 for breaking their The post Construction company hired to build Pueblo steel mill expansion sued for failing to do the work appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Water restrictions in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews in Manitou Springs asked residents to conserve as much water as possible due to an emergency water main repair on the city’s water tank. The city recommends that residents turn off sprinklers, to not wash sidewalks or cars, avoid laundry and dishwashing, and...
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

DUI and speed considered factors in North Circle crash

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a single-vehicle crash in the early morning of Wednesday, Dec. 28. On Wednesday morning at around 12:40 a.m. CSPD officers responded to a single-vehicle crash of the 2400 block of North Circle Drive. According to CSPD, the vehicle […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Right lane of I-25 in Fountain reopened after vehicle fire

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A right lane of 1-25 northbound in Fountain is back open after a vehicle fire on Wednesday morning. The cause of the fire has not been released but State Patrol is warning drivers to drive carefully. State Patrol posted the following on twitter at 7:29am.
FOUNTAIN, CO

