KKTV
Travelers delayed at the Colorado Springs Airport say they haven't gotten any information
Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County. Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County. Updated: 3 hours ago. WATCH: Broncos hold press conference after firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Updated: 21 hours ago. As airlines catch up after...
Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
KKTV
Nightmare travel for some amid massive delays and cancellations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Millions of Americans are stuck in a travel nightmare. Southwest Airlines is seeing the highest amount of cancellations and delays nationwide. On Tuesday night, the airline’s CEO, Bob Jordan, spoke out about the meltdown. “Our network is highly complex and the operation of the airline...
Problem after problem for travelers on Southwest Airlines
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Travelers at Colorado Springs (COS) Airport shared that the line on Tuesday morning to get to the Southwest Airlines ticket counter was over three hours long. “We had a good time until he got a notification early this morning, about 3:30,” said Colorado Springs Airport visitor, Lisa Torres. “His plane was delayed. […]
How much snow will you get by Thursday morning?
The Front Range had a little break from the cold and snow over the holiday weekend, but another round will arrive Wednesday.
KKTV
Southwest flyers frustrated with lack of communication from the airline
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Travelers trying to get home after Christmas are hitting a few bumps in the road and not because of turbulence. Thousands of flight cancellations have created chaos at the airports. Tuesday, there are 2,800 hundred canceled flights with Denver International Airport getting hit the worse.
weather5280.com
Snow and rain target Denver and Colorado Springs for Wednesday p.m. drive
Tuesday will be quite warm, 60s, ahead of the next weather machine that is set to drop heavy snow on the mountains. Here is an animation of the system moving through the state today through Thursday morning, note we'll have some rain and rain snow mixing at lower elevations:. For...
KKTV
Colorado looks to keep drunk drivers off of the road this New Year’s Eve
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement presence on the roads will be increased from Thursday until Monday as officials crack down on impaired driving during the New Year’s Eve holiday. In an effort to get more people home safely and keep impaired drivers off of the road, both...
Recent college grad among those dead in Colorado Springs amid frigid temps
Last week’s arctic blast appears to be responsible for at least four deaths in Colorado Springs, including that of a 23-year-old college student, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Katelin Anderson, a recent Pikes Peak State College graduate who had been accepted into Colorado School of Mines' engineering...
1 to 14 inches? Here’s why snow totals are uncertain
From an inch to 14 inches, expected snow amounts during this snowstorm are very different. So, why are the snow totals so broad?
KKTV
Holiday travel woes expected to last longer this year
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Even as the holiday season wraps up, the stress of holiday travel isn’t expected to disappear anytime soon. The 11 Breaking Weather Team says the recent winter storms across the nation are wrapping up; however, officials at the Colorado Springs Airport says airlines are still dealing with the fallout.
KKTV
Deadly overnight crash closes a major downtown Colorado Road
WATCH - Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County. An investigation was underway Tuesday morning after a possible explosive device was found in unincorporated El Paso County east of Colorado Springs. Updated: 18 hours ago. A teen was killed in Denver. Updated: 18 hours...
KKTV
Major downtown Colorado Springs road reopens Wednesday morning after deadly crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major downtown Colorado Springs road is back open after being closed for several hours due to a deadly crash. Around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a serious crash that closed down North Nevada Avenue in both directions between Columbia and Del Norte. That area reopened around 7 a.m.
94kix.com
PHOTOS: The Disneyland of RV Parks is in Colorado
When one thinks of an RV park, they likely just of a place full of motorhomes and maybe a little mini-golf course and a pool. However, Colorado's Jellystone Park is more of an amusement park than an RV park and blows all other RV parks completely out of the water, especially if you're a kid.
Construction company hired to build Pueblo steel mill expansion sued for failing to do the work
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The construction company hired on to build the state-of-the-art solar-powered steel mill expansion in Pueblo is being sued in federal court for failing to do the job they agreed to do. A federal lawsuit was filed against Wanzek Construction Inc. based out of North Dakota on Dec. 21 for breaking their The post Construction company hired to build Pueblo steel mill expansion sued for failing to do the work appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Dog stolen in Colorado Springs returned thanks to KKTV 11 News viewers!
Homicide suspect out of Arapahoe County was taken into custody along I-25. Law enforcement activity on the roads will be increased from Thursday until Monday as officials crack down on impaired driving during the New Year’s Eve holiday. Experts say key changes could have saved some homes during the...
KKTV
Water restrictions in Manitou Springs
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews in Manitou Springs asked residents to conserve as much water as possible due to an emergency water main repair on the city’s water tank. The city recommends that residents turn off sprinklers, to not wash sidewalks or cars, avoid laundry and dishwashing, and...
DUI and speed considered factors in North Circle crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a single-vehicle crash in the early morning of Wednesday, Dec. 28. On Wednesday morning at around 12:40 a.m. CSPD officers responded to a single-vehicle crash of the 2400 block of North Circle Drive. According to CSPD, the vehicle […]
KKTV
Homicide suspect taken into custody along I-25 south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Southbound I-25 was closed on Wednesday south of Colorado Springs due to police activity. The closure was announced just before 3 p.m. near the Ray Nixon Road exit. According to Colorado State Patrol, troopers were assisting with the situation that started in the Douglas...
KKTV
Right lane of I-25 in Fountain reopened after vehicle fire
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A right lane of 1-25 northbound in Fountain is back open after a vehicle fire on Wednesday morning. The cause of the fire has not been released but State Patrol is warning drivers to drive carefully. State Patrol posted the following on twitter at 7:29am.
