Scratch-off Lotto Ticket Wins Large Sum at Office Holiday Party

Looks like someone got the surprise of a lifetime this holiday season—a Christmas miracle, if you will. Imagine winning a six-figure sum from a mere scratch-off ticket at an office holiday function! That's exactly what happened to a Louisville, Kentucky woman last week, and to say we're absolutely jealous (but still happy for her) is an understatement.
A Cape woman claims $10 million in scratch ticket winnings

Helen Cicoria plans to spend her winnings on home improvements and travel. A Buzzards Bay woman recently claimed her winnings from a $10 million lottery ticket sold at a West Wareham gas station. Helen Cicoria bought the winning ticket at a Speedy Mart and claimed her prize on Wednesday, opting...
Powerball Jackpot Worth $89 Million

(Undated) -- The Powerball jackpot continues to grow. Lottery officials say no one picked all six numbers in last night's drawing. That means Monday night's jackpot in the multi-state lottery game will be worth 89-million-dollars. Saturday's numbers were 6, 13, 33, 36, 37 and the Powerball number was 7. As for Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot, that's worth 354-million-dollars.
Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs to $565 Million

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $565 million for Tuesday night's drawing. The record Mega Millions prize is $1.536 billion, sold in Oct. 2018. The increase ahead of Tuesday night’s 11 p.m. EST drawing makes the jackpot the sixth-largest in the game's history. Before rushing out to...
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $565M after previous drawing yielded no winners

For at least one lucky person, the chance has arrived to change their life, as the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's drawing is set to be an estimated $565 million, lottery officials said.  The half-a-billion-dollar jackpot rolled over after there were no winners from the previous drawing held last Friday.  The next chance to win will occur during Tuesday's drawing at 11 p.m. ET. If a single person were to win the jackpot, they would be entitled to a lump sum of $293.6 million in cash, the lottery said, which would be the sixth-largest prize in the game's history.  The prize money has been...
Mega Millions reward increases to $640 million after no winner declared Tuesday

Whoever wins the next Mega Millions drawing could be in for a great start to the New Year. The reward for the lucky number is now north of $600 million. The prize money increased after there was no winner declared Tuesday night, the most recent drawing, when the reward was worth $565 million, making it the sixth-highest reward from Mega Millions.
