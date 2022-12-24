Read full article on original website
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold locally
A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million has been sold locally. The ticket was sold in Westmoreland County at the Shop ‘n Save on Willowbrook Plaza.
Mega Millions Winner: Did Anyone Win Tuesday's $354 Million Jackpot?
Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot was worth an estimated $354 million.
An 18-year-old who won a $1 million lottery scratch-off said his grandfather predicted his win weeks before
Dalton Radford was headed to his second job when he made a pit stop at a convenience store and walked out with $1 million lottery prize.
Man buys last two scratch-off lottery tickets in store's roll, wins $4 million
A Michigan man who noticed only two Diamond 7s scratch-off lottery tickets were left at his local store decided to buy both of them and won the $4 million top prize.
Scratch-off Lotto Ticket Wins Large Sum at Office Holiday Party
Looks like someone got the surprise of a lifetime this holiday season—a Christmas miracle, if you will. Imagine winning a six-figure sum from a mere scratch-off ticket at an office holiday function! That's exactly what happened to a Louisville, Kentucky woman last week, and to say we're absolutely jealous (but still happy for her) is an understatement.
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565M; no winner in Friday night's $510M jackpot drawing
The Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565 million after no one won in Friday night's drawing.
A Cape woman claims $10 million in scratch ticket winnings
Helen Cicoria plans to spend her winnings on home improvements and travel. A Buzzards Bay woman recently claimed her winnings from a $10 million lottery ticket sold at a West Wareham gas station. Helen Cicoria bought the winning ticket at a Speedy Mart and claimed her prize on Wednesday, opting...
$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Louisiana, But No One Wins $465 Million Jackpot
If you played the Mega Millions drawing last night and you live here in Louisiana, you might want to check your tickets. One person in the Bayou State is waking up $1 million richer!. There were a total of four $1 million winners across the United States as these tickets...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Wednesday’s $100 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to rise after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Wednesday’s winning lottery numbers:
Mega Millions Results Revealed – Jackpot Estimated $565 Million
The multi-state lottery game Mega Millions has been pretty good to Louisiana's lottery players in recent history. In fact, last Friday's Mega Millions drawing (December 23) produced a $10,000 winning ticket in Louisiana. Last night players from across the Mega Millions footprint were hoping for a post-Christmas miracle or the...
Powerball Jackpot Worth $89 Million
(Undated) -- The Powerball jackpot continues to grow. Lottery officials say no one picked all six numbers in last night's drawing. That means Monday night's jackpot in the multi-state lottery game will be worth 89-million-dollars. Saturday's numbers were 6, 13, 33, 36, 37 and the Powerball number was 7. As for Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot, that's worth 354-million-dollars.
Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs to $565 Million
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $565 million for Tuesday night's drawing. The record Mega Millions prize is $1.536 billion, sold in Oct. 2018. The increase ahead of Tuesday night’s 11 p.m. EST drawing makes the jackpot the sixth-largest in the game's history. Before rushing out to...
Winning numbers: Mega Millions jackpot worth half billion 2 days before Christmas
The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling over since mid October.
Mega Millions jackpot now at $565 million, sixth largest in game's history
WASHINGTON — The holiday shopping season — for Mega Millions lottery ticket buyers, at least — is ramping up as officials say the estimated jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing has surpassed half a billion dollars. As of late Monday, lottery officials estimate Tuesday's prize at $565 million...
The Mega Millions drawing is now worth $500 million—but that’s nothing compared to what the Spanish Christmas lottery ‘El Gordo’ is giving away
Spain’s national lottery ranks as the world’s richest in terms of total prize money.
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $565M after previous drawing yielded no winners
For at least one lucky person, the chance has arrived to change their life, as the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's drawing is set to be an estimated $565 million, lottery officials said. The half-a-billion-dollar jackpot rolled over after there were no winners from the previous drawing held last Friday. The next chance to win will occur during Tuesday's drawing at 11 p.m. ET. If a single person were to win the jackpot, they would be entitled to a lump sum of $293.6 million in cash, the lottery said, which would be the sixth-largest prize in the game's history. The prize money has been...
Mega Millions reward increases to $640 million after no winner declared Tuesday
Whoever wins the next Mega Millions drawing could be in for a great start to the New Year. The reward for the lucky number is now north of $600 million. The prize money increased after there was no winner declared Tuesday night, the most recent drawing, when the reward was worth $565 million, making it the sixth-highest reward from Mega Millions.
7-7-7 lottery drawing results in 12,125 winning tickets in South Carolina
The South Carolina Education Lottery said its Pick 3 drawing paid out more than $3 million in prizes when the numbers came up 7-7-7.
