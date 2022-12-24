ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

Santa pays visit to Hot Springs woman for her last Christmas

By Samantha Boyd
KARK 4 News
 5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Santa Claus made a very special visit just two days ahead of the holidays to someone he said is beyond just being on the “nice list.”

Christi Hall is 39 years old. She has special needs and is nonverbal. On top of that, she was diagnosed with stage four cancer in August. Her mom, Terri Stewart-Ellmore said this is Christi’s last Christmas.

“Her pulmonologist sat down and cried with me, because that’s the last thing we were expecting,” Stewart-Ellmore said. “That’s the day our life changed.”

The cancer started in Christi’s ovaries and has now spread to her lungs. Christi’s mom said their family decided not to pursue chemo for Christi simply because it would be too hard on her.

Now, they are enjoying the time they have left with her, making all the days count — especially her favorite days, which are during the holiday season.

“She loves Christmas,” Stewart-Ellmore said. “She loves Jesus.”

Christi’s Christmas wish was to meet Santa Claus in person.

Blake Woodson of Cabot made that all possible… twice. Every year he dresses up as Santa, and he said this was one of his most meaningful visits yet.

He first came to see Christi a few days ago after learning about her through a friend.

“Her mom may have kept it together, but when I got in the car, I did not,” he said.

After that day, he reached out to KARK/FOX16 about Christi, wanting to share her story.

“I had to tell the story to somebody,” he said.

It is certainly a story worth sharing, especially for Christi’s mom.

Stewart-Ellmore said as a mom, she will look back on this story one day and remember this season fondly. A time she devoted to the girl she said is her entire world: Christi Hall.

“We have tried very hard just to make it all about her this year,” she said. “God will take care of her. He always has. She’s going to have the best Christmas ever.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 14

Torrey Newman
4d ago

she will love a long life can't no doctor tell you when you are going to die it's in God's hand

Reply
9
Theresa Taylor
3d ago

That is so Awesome and God's Grace is given. Thank you Santa too for being in good spirits after a long night of delivering gifts all over the world to visit and deliver. You're a good man.

Reply
2
KARK 4 News

