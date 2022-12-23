ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

James Harden reacts to tying single game Sixers assist record vs. Clippers

 5 days ago
Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers were able to rally back from a 20-point deficit on Friday night and knock off the Los Angeles Clippers 119-114 in a thriller. Philadelphia completed a 7-0 homestand in order to move forward with some momentum.

The star of the night is James Harden who was magnificent going for 20 points, a career-high 21 assists, and he had 11 rebounds. He was terrific all night long as he was able to get the Sixers into a groove after a very rough start to this one.

In the process, Harden tied a Sixers franchise record in assists in a game with 21. He joins Mo Cheeks and Wilt Chamberlain with the record.

“I wish somebody would’ve told me that! I would’ve tried to get 22!” Harden laughed after the win. “I’m pissed at one of my teammates for missing a layup or an easy shot. Nah, I’m playing.”

“That’s rare company,” Harden reflected. “Mo Cheeks was one of my coaches in OKC and then Wilt, I feel like he has every record. Just always and be in the conversation of some of the best basketball players to touch a basketball is a blessing. Hopefully, I can keep going and get more records.”

Of course, playing with Joel Embiid who had 44 points in the win over the Clippers, always helps. The Harden-Embiid two-man game was absolutely unstoppable all night long as Los Angeles had no clue how to stop it.

“I just do what I do,” Harden added. “Honestly, I feel really good and just trying to get to that paint and they do a really good job of using their length. They’re a really long team, they switch, they do a really good job of switching so I tried to press the paint and really try and find matchups that work in our advantage that really make the game easier for all of us and guys knock down shots, Joel did a really good job of getting to his spots. It was a total team effort.”

