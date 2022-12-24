Iowa plumbers bring the heat to hundreds of frozen pipes

URBANDALE, Iowa — The subzero temperatures that covered Iowa this week turned some water pipes into ice, so plumbers are working overtime into the Christmas weekend to get them flowing again.

Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electrical estimates it received four times as many service calls than usual in the days after the extreme cold’s arrival.

“When you do this for a living, you know what comes with the territory,” said Golden Rule sales manager Bobby Johnson. “When we get super hot or super cold, we know that 40 hour work weeks don’t apply.”

Technicians like Skyler Smith are on the front lines working to clear the water lines.

“We’ve been super busy,” Smith said. “I’ve been to three homes today alone.”

WHO 13 witnessed Smith and a partner thaw a frozen pipe at a home in Clive. Smith said its a harder job than some might expect because many frozen lines are beneath the house and out in the elements.

“This job took probably three to four hours,” Smith said. “We had to cut out insulation just to be able to get to the point of the freeze.”

While plumbers can work to thaw a frozen line, they recommend to keep your faucets by exterior walls running to prevent any freeze.

