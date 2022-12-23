ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correction: Virus Outbreak-China-System Overload story

By DAKE KANG
 4 days ago

In a story published December 24, 2022, about overwhelmed hospitals in China’s COVID-19 outbreak, The Associated Press erroneously referred to the emergency wards of the Baoding No. 2 Hospital and the Langfang No. 4 People’s Hospital as intensive care units. They are emergency wards, not ICUs.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

