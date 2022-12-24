ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets beat Bucks, tie longest win streak in Brooklyn at 8

The Associated Press
 5 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 24 points, and the Nets held Giannis Antetokounmpo scoreless in the fourth quarter to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-100 on Friday night, winning their eighth straight to match their longest winning streak since moving to Brooklyn a decade ago.

Nic Claxton made his first nine shots and finished 9 for 10 for a season high-tying 19 points for the Nets, who own the NBA’s longest current winning streak and have won 12 of their last 13 games.

“We just want to keep it up,” Nets guard Kyrie Irving said. “We don’t want to take our foot off the gas pedal.”

After scoring 91 points in the first half Wednesday against Golden State, the third-highest total in NBA history, the Nets had to win a different type of game against a Bucks team that came in with an NBA-leading 22-9 record.

Royce O’Neale scored 17 points and Ben Simmons had 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight of Brooklyn’s 30 assists.

“That shows us a locked-in team right there,” Durant said.

Claxton, Brooklyn’s 6-foot-11 center, came in as the league’s leading shooter at 73.8%.

Antetokounmpo finished with 26 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, but didn’t take a shot in the fourth as neither he nor Durant reached their usual scoring averages that place both in the top six in the league.

Brook Lopez added 23 points, but the Bucks committed 18 turnovers that led to 24 points.

“We’ve got to take better care of the ball,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We’ve got to make better decisions. We can’t just have possessions without shots. It’s on me. I think I’ve got to coach them better and we’ve got to work to take care of the ball better.”

The Nets started 8 of 10 from 3-point range and improved to an NBA-best 9-1 in December. They also won eight in a row in February 2021.

The Nets led 60-47 at halftime, with their 50% shooting nowhere near the 71% they had against Golden State while taking a 40-point lead on Wednesday. But it was an impressive effort against a Bucks team that came in second in the league, holding teams to about 45%.

The Bucks were within 10 nearly midway through the fourth quarter. But Irving, back after a one-game absence, had 14 points in the fourth after scoring four points on 1-of-9 shooting through three quarters and soon it was back over 20 again.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Antetokounmpo appeared to hurt his hand in a fall but Budenholzer said an X-ray came back clean. ... Khris Middleton missed his fourth straight game with right knee soreness. ... Jevon Carter was in the starting lineup for the first time since Saturday. MarJon Beauchamp had filled the spot usually occupied by Middleton in Milwaukee’s last two games.

Nets: Joe Harris missed the game with right knee soreness. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Harris would have been the first sub off the bench before reporting pain.

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAY

Other than 2019, the season he missed with injury, Durant isn’t scheduled to play on Christmas Day for the first time since 2009. He would like a city rivalry matchup with the Knicks in the future but was aware the uncertainty created by his trade request in the summer made the Nets unattractive when this schedule was put together.

“I probably am responsible for us not playing on Christmas with what went on this summer,” he said this week. “But hey, it is what it is. We play on the 26th, that’s close enough.”

Bucks: At Boston on Sunday.

Nets: At Cleveland on Monday.

The Associated Press

It's no typo: 60-21-10 stat line for Mavs' Doncic goes viral

DALLAS (AP) — Include the extra rebound, or don’t. It doesn’t really matter with Luka Doncic’s logic-defying stat line that had current and former NBA stars, along with current and former teammates, buzzing on Twitter. Doncic had 60 points, a Dallas franchise record, a career-best 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a wild 126-121 overtime victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Set up by his improbable tying jumper in the final second of regulation off his intentionally missed free throw, Doncic had the first 60-20-10 triple-double in NBA history.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Jordan Poole has 26 points, Warriors rally past Jazz

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Just weeks ago, the Golden State Warriors might not have pulled off a win like this without their superstars on the court. The backups are making big strides for the defending champions. Jordan Poole scored 26 points and converted a key layup with 1:27 left and the undermanned Warriors rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 112-107 on Wednesday night. Ty Jerome hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5:18 to play after his own steal, then made a key rebound to help set up Donte DiVincenzo’s 3 the next time down as Golden State got another big performance from the reserves.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Associated Press

No. 1 Purdue headlines AP Top 25; Miami leaps, UNC returns

Purdue remained atop The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for a third straight week, while preseason No. 1 North Carolina returned to the rankings and New Mexico cracked the poll for the first time in eight years. The Boilermakers earned 40 of 60 first-place votes in Monday’s latest poll, while fellow unbeaten Connecticut earned the other 20 to sit at No. 2 in an unchanged top. Purdue had never been ranked No. 1 before a one-week stay there last December, and was unranked to start the season. But the Boilermakers made a rapid rise from No. 24 to No. 5 in a one-week span in late November, then climbed to No. 1 on Dec. 12. The Boilermakers’ win against New Orleans last week marked their first home game with that No. 1 ranking.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Associated Press

Williamson scores career-high 43, Pelicans top Timberwolves

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson ducked and smiled as celebrating New Orleans Pelicans teammates poured bottles of water over him. Moments later, Trey Muprhy III pretended to place a crown on Williamson’s head — a fitting gesture after a memorable game which, by the end, had coronation-type energy about it. Williamson scored a career-high 43 points, capping it with New Orleans’ final 14 points in the last 2:44 of the game, and the Pelicans outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. “People remember winners,” the 22-year-old Williamson said. “When you look at some of the greatest of all time, the first thing you go to is championships, what they did in big moments. And that’s what I want to be remembered as — a winner. “I can’t just sit here and say I want to win. I’ve got to show it,” added Williamson, who also credited teammate CJ McCollum for urging him on in the final minutes.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

No. 22 Xavier holds off St. John's for 7th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — After ascending into the AP Top 25 for the first time this season, No. 22 Xavier kept rolling on the road. Jack Nunge had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and the Musketeers won their seventh straight game by holding off St. John’s 84-79 on Wednesday night. The high-scoring Musketeers (11-3, 3-0 Big East) built an 18-point cushion midway through the second half before fending off a late comeback, setting up a showdown against No. 2 UConn at home Saturday. Souley Boum had 17 points, six assists and six rebounds, and Zach Freemantle added 14 points and nine boards. “We held on for dear life, obviously,” said Sean Miller, in the first season of his second stint as Xavier coach. “We hung in there and were able to finish the game.”
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Roberts, No. 3 Houston roll past Tulsa 89-50

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — J’Wan Roberts scored 15 points, Tramon Mark and Emanuel Sharp added 14 each, and No. 3 Houston routed Tulsa 89-50 on Wednesday night in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams. The Cougars (13-1) missed five of their first seven shots as Tulsa took an early 8-5 lead, but were deadly thereafter and finished the game shooting 59% (36 of 61). “Our spacing was good, ball movement was good and the team is unselfish,” Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. “We have multiple guys who can make shots and they don’t care who scores as long as we score.” Mark left the game with 17:51 remaining because of an apparent leg injury and did not return.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Eagles rookie Jordan Davis learns from room of veterans

Jordan Davis was such a difference-maker in the middle of the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive line the first two months of the season that the team needed to sign two former Pro Bowl players to replace him after the rookie injured his ankle. Davis helped the Eagles (13-2) start 8-0 before missing four games with a high ankle sprain. After Philadelphia allowed 152 yards rushing in its first loss of the season, to Washington on Nov. 14, the team signed veteran defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. Joseph and Suh have solidified a deep unit and their presence has helped...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Maple Leafs fined $100K for traveling during holiday break

NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league’s mandated Christmas break. The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game the following day against the Blues. The CBA stipulates no team activities are allowed from Dec. 23-26. The Philadelphia Flyers were fined an undisclosed amount for a similar violation in 2014. According to flight tracking information, the Maple Leafs left Toronto Pearson International Airport at 10:18 p.m. EST Monday and landed in St. Louis at 10:45 p.m. CST.
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

Hilton's quick hit with Cowboys may be spark for larger role

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — T.Y. Hilton took his time before settling on Dallas in free agency after the receiver’s 10-year run with Indianapolis ended. The 33-year-old wasted little time making an impact for the Cowboys, his first catch from Dak Prescott a 52-yarder on third-and-30 in last week’s 40-34 victory over Philadelphia. The game-altering grab in the fourth quarter with Dallas trailing by a touchdown could quicken the process of getting the speedy receiver acclimated with the Cowboys as the playoffs loom. “Coaches have been telling me since I signed here they were going to be taking it slow, be on a pitch count,” Hilton said. “Whenever they’re ready to turn me loose, I’ll be ready.”
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

