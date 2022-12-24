Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida witness describes three silent arrowhead-shaped objectsRoger MarshNaples, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Fast-growing supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNaples, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach continues to make progress 3 months after Ian
The Fort Myers Beach we all know and love will never be the same after Hurricane Ian. People on the island say the last three months have been a struggle, but things are getting cleaned up, and people are coming back. There’s a lot of hope on Fort Myers Beach....
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach man helps reunite people with property lost in Ian
A Fort Myers Beach man is on a mission to help people in Southwest Florida find belongings and boats lost in Hurricane Ian. Benjamin Taber has been going into the mangroves to get any salvageable valuables he can off boats. What often looks like trash is his treasure. “There’s a...
WINKNEWS.com
Big Hickory Waterfront Grille closing for good due to rebuilding costs
It has been three months since Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, and the recovery hasn’t been the same for everyone. Some businesses have reopened, but Big Hickory Waterfront Grille in Bonita Springs isn’t one of them. The restaurant posted online saying they won’t be reopening because of the...
Giant American flag covers side of Fort Myers Beach resort as symbol of strength
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — There’s a beacon of resiliency on Fort Myers Beach that’s unarguably the biggest the island has: a massive, six-story tall American flag. The stars and stripes hang on the side of the Gulfview Manor Resort along the south end of Estero Island.
WINKNEWS.com
East Naples artist restarts career with help of anonymous WINK viewers
An artist in East Naples who lost all her supplies during Hurricane Ian and no longer had a way to make a living received much-needed help from anonymous strangers who saw her plight on WINK News. Kaata Mrachek’s life work was destroyed by the floodwaters that swept through her mobile...
WINKNEWS.com
Café of Life seeks to to extend lease of Leitner Park in Bonita Springs
Café of Life has been serving the Bonita Spring community since the late 1990s. Struggling for years to find a place to efficiently provide services for its growing organization, it provided meals for those in need in an open field on picnic tables downtown off Old 41 Road. “Of...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral hardware store hindered by construction
Construction is causing a big headache for Family Hardware, a Cape Coral business with its front parking lot completely blocked off from road access. Currently, the only way to get to Family Hardware, located at 622 SE 4th Terrace, is by driving through an alley behind the building. The construction along Southeast 47th Terrace started Wednesday morning and immediately halted business.
More Explores: The Shell Factory Nature Park welcomes visitors once again
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Shell Factory Nature Park has re-open!. Hurricane Ian caused significant damage to the Shell Factory property. All of the critters survived, but some enclosures were damaged. The team has been working hard and they’re officially open to the public to enjoy!. The...
luxury-houses.net
A Special Residence on Two Full Estate Lots with Ground Overlooking Golf Course and Lake Views in Naples, Florida is Asking for $15.5 Million
4454 Wayside Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 4454 Wayside Drive, Naples, Florida, is built on two estate lots with uncompromising architectural detailing, custom finishes, panoramic vistas, and beautiful lake views. This special residence takes gracious living to a whole new level. This Home in Naples offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 12 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4454 Wayside Drive, please contact David S Braverman (Phone: 239-649-1990) at Downing Frye Realty Inc. for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
Mud Bugs Cajun Kitchen reopens on Sanibel
A popular Sanibel restaurant is back open three months after Hurricane Ian hit. Mud Bugs Cajun Kitchen is a staple on Sanibel, and they are excited to be back up and running. The restaurant is opening its doors just in time for the island to reopen to the public next week.
Collier County officials reopen Vanderbilt Beach
NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — The access point and parking garage at Vanderbilt Beach are now open to the public. “It looks way different …we were talking about it before we left about how the beaches were gonna be … it’s just so crazy how bad it looked on TV and how it looks now,” said Kyle Siniski, who is visiting Naples from the northeast.
WINKNEWS.com
Construction begins at Habitat for Humanity Kaicasa subdivision in Collier County
One of the largest affordable communities built by Habitat for Humanity is in Southwest Florida. After many years in development, construction at the long-anticipated Habitat Collier subdivision of Kaicasa is officially underway. The neighborhood had its first wall-raising. The home will soon be occupied by a family. Volunteers, staff and...
Forecast: Cool weather remains though the night
Cloud cover will be tough to budge for the rest of today and a few showers linger in Collier County. It’s possible this disturbance could move farther north later today, but rain totals would likely be low. Tonight, cool weather remains though it won’t be quite as cold. Instead...
WINKNEWS.com
Repairing couple’s south Fort Myers home costing nearly $150K after Ian
After the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian, many in Southwest Florida were faced with the difficult decision of packing up and leaving, or staying behind to rebuild. It was a dramatic fork in the road from a simple this-or-that choice, no matter how old you are. When WINK News...
WINKNEWS.com
Damaged by Ian, Sandman Books roof collapses on owner
A bookstore owner was sent to the hospital after the roof collapsed on him in Charlotte County. Heidi Land and her husband own Sandman Books in Punta Gorda, which suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Ian. While Sandman Books was once considered a popular spot to hang out with friends, it...
Two Fort Myers Beach residents lose more than $32K in roofing repair scam
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — It’s a $32,500 mistake two Fort Myers Beach residents said cost them more than just money from their pockets. Giving a contractor money to fix their roof after Hurricane Ian… only to find out it was one big scam. “This for sure...
Street preacher couldn’t snuff ‘Light Up Times Square’ on Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of people packed into the Times Square area on Fort Myers Beach for the ‘Light Up Times Square’ event. The event was the first time since the area was leveled by Hurricane Ian on September 28 that the square was filled with people.
WINKNEWS.com
Hundreds of boats up for auction at salvage yard along Burnt Store Road
Hundreds of boats are lined up, all damaged by Ian, off of Burnt Store Road in Charlotte County. The boats are all up for sale, and people are waiting to buy them. Cooper Capital Speciality Salvage, on behalf of a couple of insurance companies, is facilitating the sale of the boats. It is like a boat show for people who like do-it-yourself projects.
90 percent of Lee Co. traffic lights damaged after Ian
Hurricane Ian damaged about 90 percent of Lee County traffic signals. Now the county is asking for patience during the repair phases.
WINKNEWS.com
New Year’s Eve events across SWFL
New Year’s Eve is around the corner, which means friends and loved ones will get together and celebrate through midnight to usher in 2023. Fireworks will light up the night sky, champagne will be toasted at midnight, and downtown Fort Myers will be filled with people ready to ring in the new year.
Comments / 1