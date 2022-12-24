ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Big Hickory Waterfront Grille closing for good due to rebuilding costs

It has been three months since Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, and the recovery hasn’t been the same for everyone. Some businesses have reopened, but Big Hickory Waterfront Grille in Bonita Springs isn’t one of them. The restaurant posted online saying they won’t be reopening because of the...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

East Naples artist restarts career with help of anonymous WINK viewers

An artist in East Naples who lost all her supplies during Hurricane Ian and no longer had a way to make a living received much-needed help from anonymous strangers who saw her plight on WINK News. Kaata Mrachek’s life work was destroyed by the floodwaters that swept through her mobile...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral hardware store hindered by construction

Construction is causing a big headache for Family Hardware, a Cape Coral business with its front parking lot completely blocked off from road access. Currently, the only way to get to Family Hardware, located at 622 SE 4th Terrace, is by driving through an alley behind the building. The construction along Southeast 47th Terrace started Wednesday morning and immediately halted business.
CAPE CORAL, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Special Residence on Two Full Estate Lots with Ground Overlooking Golf Course and Lake Views in Naples, Florida is Asking for $15.5 Million

4454 Wayside Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 4454 Wayside Drive, Naples, Florida, is built on two estate lots with uncompromising architectural detailing, custom finishes, panoramic vistas, and beautiful lake views. This special residence takes gracious living to a whole new level. This Home in Naples offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 12 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4454 Wayside Drive, please contact David S Braverman (Phone: 239-649-1990) at Downing Frye Realty Inc. for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Mud Bugs Cajun Kitchen reopens on Sanibel

A popular Sanibel restaurant is back open three months after Hurricane Ian hit. Mud Bugs Cajun Kitchen is a staple on Sanibel, and they are excited to be back up and running. The restaurant is opening its doors just in time for the island to reopen to the public next week.
SANIBEL, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Collier County officials reopen Vanderbilt Beach

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — The access point and parking garage at Vanderbilt Beach are now open to the public. “It looks way different …we were talking about it before we left about how the beaches were gonna be … it’s just so crazy how bad it looked on TV and how it looks now,” said Kyle Siniski, who is visiting Naples from the northeast.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Damaged by Ian, Sandman Books roof collapses on owner

A bookstore owner was sent to the hospital after the roof collapsed on him in Charlotte County. Heidi Land and her husband own Sandman Books in Punta Gorda, which suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Ian. While Sandman Books was once considered a popular spot to hang out with friends, it...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hundreds of boats up for auction at salvage yard along Burnt Store Road

Hundreds of boats are lined up, all damaged by Ian, off of Burnt Store Road in Charlotte County. The boats are all up for sale, and people are waiting to buy them. Cooper Capital Speciality Salvage, on behalf of a couple of insurance companies, is facilitating the sale of the boats. It is like a boat show for people who like do-it-yourself projects.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New Year’s Eve events across SWFL

New Year’s Eve is around the corner, which means friends and loved ones will get together and celebrate through midnight to usher in 2023. Fireworks will light up the night sky, champagne will be toasted at midnight, and downtown Fort Myers will be filled with people ready to ring in the new year.
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy