NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — The access point and parking garage at Vanderbilt Beach are now open to the public. “It looks way different …we were talking about it before we left about how the beaches were gonna be … it’s just so crazy how bad it looked on TV and how it looks now,” said Kyle Siniski, who is visiting Naples from the northeast.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO