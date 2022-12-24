ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diboll, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Boil water notice issued for Nacogdoches Caro Water Supply

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Caro Water Supply has issued a boil water notice due to a loss of water pressure. The system had an interruption in service from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, and now customers are asked to boil their water until further notice. When the boil water notice...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

East Texas water systems rescind boil water notices

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas water systems have rescinded boil notices that were issued following last week’s hard freeze. Prairie Grove Utilities Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact Chris Key at 936-632-7795 or 800-282-5634. Cherokee County. Gallatin Water...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

City of San Augustine asks residents to conserve water after major leak

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - The City of San Augustine is asking residents to conserve as much water as possible after a major water leak. According to the city, there is a 16-inch water main transmission line with a major leak in the City Lake addition. The city said they have crews on the way for the emergency repair. Currently, they are pumping as much water as they can to the towers so customers will have water until they are required to turn the valves off feeding the 16-inch.
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
5NEWS

Boil orders issued across areas in Arkansas

HACKETT, Ark. — A boil order has been issued for some residents in Sebastian and Crawford counties over the last few days, whether due to cold weather, consumption or water line issues. Sebastian County. According to officials with James Fork Regional Water, customers were asked to conserve water on...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Loss of water pressure leads to boil order in Hackett

HACKETT, Ark. — Hackett Waterworks customers in Sebastian County are under a boil water order beginning Wednesday, Dec. 28. This comes after freezing temperatures caused water pressure loss, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website. The City of Hackett and Sebastian Lake are under the boil order. It's...
HACKETT, AR
KLTV

Zavalla boil notice still in effect as some residents regain service

ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - Many in Zavalla were without water over the holiday weekend, but more than half the city has been able to get running water again. City Secretary Wauanesa Herrington said crews filled up the water tanks to pressurize the system Tuesday morning. They began by turning on one section at a time, starting on the north side of town to find any remaining leaks.
ZAVALLA, TX
fourstateshomepage.com

Driving to Noel, Missouri? Expect delays on Route 59

NOEL, Mo. — Drivers in McDonald County on Missouri Route 59 can expect traffic delays and more as a road project begins in the coming days. Crews with West Plains Bridge & Grading LLC, will work to stabilize the streambank and make sidewalk improvements along Elk River beginning the week of January 3rd, MoDOT said.
NOEL, MO
5NEWS

Arkansas faces water troubles in the wake of a winter freeze

CHARLESTON, Ark. — Milltown-Washburn Public Water Authority shut off water for customers in Charleston on Monday night, Dec. 26, but it was restored the next day. Milltown-Washburn Public Water Authority says it started to slowly fill the water tanks Tuesday. The water authority tells 5NEWS the reason for the...
CHARLESTON, AR
KLTV

Historic Wiley Hotel in Garrison damaged in arctic cold front

GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - The arctic cold front that came through over the holiday left many pipes burst and homes and businesses damaged. The historic Wiley Hotel in Garrison was one of those places that suffered damage. The Wiley Hotel was built in 1888, and it originally hosted railroad workers...
GARRISON, TX
kjas.com

Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid

Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Outages reported by multiple power companies show that thousands of East Texans are already dealing with lost power. Upshur County Rural Electric Co-op’s map shows that more than 1,300 customers in the Souls Chapel area and 1,178 in the Hallsville area are without power. SWEPCO,...
HALLSVILLE, TX
koamnewsnow.com

Christmas Day 2-alarm fire in Downtown Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Just before 11 a.m. Christmas morning Fayetteville Fire were alerted to a structure fire on Spring Street in the Downtown Fayetteville area. A second alarm was sounded for more apparatus and manpower to assist as flames were visible and temps were in the low 20s. “Initial...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy