SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - The City of San Augustine is asking residents to conserve as much water as possible after a major water leak. According to the city, there is a 16-inch water main transmission line with a major leak in the City Lake addition. The city said they have crews on the way for the emergency repair. Currently, they are pumping as much water as they can to the towers so customers will have water until they are required to turn the valves off feeding the 16-inch.

SAN AUGUSTINE, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO