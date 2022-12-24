Read full article on original website
KLTV
Boil water notice issued for Nacogdoches Caro Water Supply
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Caro Water Supply has issued a boil water notice due to a loss of water pressure. The system had an interruption in service from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, and now customers are asked to boil their water until further notice. When the boil water notice...
KLTV
East Texas water systems rescind boil water notices
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas water systems have rescinded boil notices that were issued following last week’s hard freeze. Prairie Grove Utilities Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact Chris Key at 936-632-7795 or 800-282-5634. Cherokee County. Gallatin Water...
KLTV
City of San Augustine issued boil water notice due to malfunction
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of San Augustine was placed under a boil water notice due to a pump malfunction. According to a San Augustine County Chamber of Commerce social media post, the malfunction caused a water outage in the storage tanks. To ensure destruction of all harmful...
KLTV
City of San Augustine asks residents to conserve water after major leak
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - The City of San Augustine is asking residents to conserve as much water as possible after a major water leak. According to the city, there is a 16-inch water main transmission line with a major leak in the City Lake addition. The city said they have crews on the way for the emergency repair. Currently, they are pumping as much water as they can to the towers so customers will have water until they are required to turn the valves off feeding the 16-inch.
KLTV
Boil water notice isued for Gallatin Water Supply customers in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gallatin Water Supply has issued a boil water notice for its customers. Gallatin Water Supply said due to many customer leaks and/or continual running of faucets during the freeze, water usage has exceeded our reserves causing a system wide outage. To ensure destruction of all...
Boil orders issued across areas in Arkansas
HACKETT, Ark. — A boil order has been issued for some residents in Sebastian and Crawford counties over the last few days, whether due to cold weather, consumption or water line issues. Sebastian County. According to officials with James Fork Regional Water, customers were asked to conserve water on...
Loss of water pressure leads to boil order in Hackett
HACKETT, Ark. — Hackett Waterworks customers in Sebastian County are under a boil water order beginning Wednesday, Dec. 28. This comes after freezing temperatures caused water pressure loss, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website. The City of Hackett and Sebastian Lake are under the boil order. It's...
KLTV
Zavalla boil notice still in effect as some residents regain service
ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - Many in Zavalla were without water over the holiday weekend, but more than half the city has been able to get running water again. City Secretary Wauanesa Herrington said crews filled up the water tanks to pressurize the system Tuesday morning. They began by turning on one section at a time, starting on the north side of town to find any remaining leaks.
Boil order issued for some James Fork Water Regional Water customers in Sebastian Co.
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — A boil order has been issued for residents in Greenwood due to cold weather and customer consumption. According to a release from James Fork Regional Water, customers were asked to conserve water yesterday, Dec. 25. Residents in the areas of Sugarloaf and the Lanes of...
Rogers Fire Department responds to senior citizen facility fire
Rogers Fire Department and several units are responding to a second alarm fire at a senior citizen's facility Wednesday morning.
fourstateshomepage.com
Driving to Noel, Missouri? Expect delays on Route 59
NOEL, Mo. — Drivers in McDonald County on Missouri Route 59 can expect traffic delays and more as a road project begins in the coming days. Crews with West Plains Bridge & Grading LLC, will work to stabilize the streambank and make sidewalk improvements along Elk River beginning the week of January 3rd, MoDOT said.
Arkansas faces water troubles in the wake of a winter freeze
CHARLESTON, Ark. — Milltown-Washburn Public Water Authority shut off water for customers in Charleston on Monday night, Dec. 26, but it was restored the next day. Milltown-Washburn Public Water Authority says it started to slowly fill the water tanks Tuesday. The water authority tells 5NEWS the reason for the...
Rescue groups team up to house animals after broken pipe left Springdale shelter without water and electricity
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Over 60 animals housed at the Springdale Animal Shelter have been moved and placed at various local shelters after a broken pipe left the facility without water and electricity. The broken pipe was caused by recent winter weather which brought freezing temperatures and snow into the...
KLTV
Historic Wiley Hotel in Garrison damaged in arctic cold front
GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - The arctic cold front that came through over the holiday left many pipes burst and homes and businesses damaged. The historic Wiley Hotel in Garrison was one of those places that suffered damage. The Wiley Hotel was built in 1888, and it originally hosted railroad workers...
Procession route for Detective Paul Newell's memorial service in Rogers
ROGERS, Ark. — The Memorial Service for Detective Paul Newell will be held on Dec. 28, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Cross Church, 2448 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers, AR. 72758. The memorial in Rogers and the burial in Maysville will be open to the public. The procession route...
kjas.com
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid
Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
KLTV
Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Outages reported by multiple power companies show that thousands of East Texans are already dealing with lost power. Upshur County Rural Electric Co-op’s map shows that more than 1,300 customers in the Souls Chapel area and 1,178 in the Hallsville area are without power. SWEPCO,...
New wood-fired pizza restaurant to open in Fayetteville
"Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom" is set to open in Fayetteville next month on Jan. 8, adding a new option to eat for Northwest Arkansas pizza lovers.
koamnewsnow.com
Christmas Day 2-alarm fire in Downtown Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Just before 11 a.m. Christmas morning Fayetteville Fire were alerted to a structure fire on Spring Street in the Downtown Fayetteville area. A second alarm was sounded for more apparatus and manpower to assist as flames were visible and temps were in the low 20s. “Initial...
KLTV
Justin’s Kindness Project connects families in need with medical equipment no longer in use
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - After the death of 30-year-old Justin Mowery of Diboll, his father, Jerry Mowery, said it was difficult to look at the medical equipment left behind. “You remember what it was used for, and it would remind me of my son. Essentially, it was kind of like a trigger,” said Mowery.
