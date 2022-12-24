Two Suspects Arrested After Attempting to Hit Off-Duty Officer with Vehicle at Pike & Rose and Leading Police on Chase

Read full article on original website
Bay Net
State Police Searching For Suspect Vehicle In Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Anne Arundel
GLEN BURNIE, Md. – Maryland State Police are searching for the suspect vehicle and driver believed to be connected to a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred this morning in Anne Arundel County. Shortly before 1:55 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to the area...
Nottingham MD
Shots fired during Route 40 road rage incident in Rosedale, rideshare driver involved in Nottingham altercation
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a road rage shooting, an assault, and a burglary that were reported over the Christmas weekend. At just before 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, a driver was traveling eastbound on Pulaski Highway near I-695 in Rosedale (21237) and became involved in a road rage incident with another driver. At one point, the driver of the suspect vehicle fired at the victim’s vehicle. No one in the victim’s vehicle was struck.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigates Shooting After Victim Walks into 7-Eleven With Gunshot Wound to His Leg; Blood Trail Leads to Nearby Apartment Building
Per Takoma Park Police: On December 27, at approximately 2:21 am, an adult male entered the 7-11 located in the 1300 block of University Blvd. suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers arrived on the scene and provided medical aid until fire and rescue arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
foxbaltimore.com
14-year-old allegedly assaults officer after rummaging through vehicles in Severn
ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — A 14-year-old suspect allegedly assaulted a police officer after rummaging through vehicles with a group of people, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police say at about 1:00am on December 23, officers were sent to Citadel Drive and Trafalgar Road for a report...
Hanover woman, daughter, and grandson carjacked after rear-end bump and rob
HANOVER, MD – A woman, her daughter, and grandson were victims of a bump and rob carjacking Tuesday night. They were forced out of their vehicle at gunpoint by two unknown black male suspects. According to police, the carjacking occurred on Swansbury Drive near Timberneck Way in Hanover at approximately 7:40 p.m. “A 61-year-old female was traveling home in her 2021 black Mercedes G Wagon with her 38-year-old daughter and nine-year-old grandson when she encountered a vehicle, a Dodge Charger,” police said today. As the woman parked in front of her residence, the Dodge Charger rear-ended her. The driver motioned The post Hanover woman, daughter, and grandson carjacked after rear-end bump and rob appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Three Suspects Arrested for Armed Robbery and Shooting
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section have arrested and charged 21-year-old Nathan Elijah Barnes, of Washington, DC, 19-year-old Brian Odell Bowen, of Suitland, and 21-year-old Demonte Martez Hewitt, of Washington, DC, for an armed robbery and a separate shooting incident that occurred in June 2022 in Silver Spring.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigate Dollar Store Burglary; Video of Suspect Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Dollar Century Plus in the 8700 block of Flower Ave. in Silver Spring. Detectives have released a video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. At approximately 4:36 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the location for the report of a burglary that just occurred.
Police investigating teen shot during Monday night robbery
A 16-year-old was found in the 3700 block of Mount Pleasant Street with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital and his condition is not known.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Car Crash in Harford County
(As part of our reporting on news in Montgomery County and surrounding communities we sometimes come across happenings, new restaurant brands, and other businesses entering or expanding the wider D.C. Metropolitan area or other areas nearby. While they may not be in Montgomery County, we believe some readers might find this kind of news interesting.)
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Report of Stolen Car
On December 26, at approximately 2:45 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to a call reporting a stolen auto. According to the Takoma Park Police Department, on December 25 at approximately 9:00 pm, the auto was moved by the victim from the 100 block of Lee Avenue to Grant Avenue. When the victim went to retrieve the vehicle at approximately 1:00 pm on December 26, it was gone. The outstanding stolen vehicle is described as a 1995 black Honda Civic, MD Tag #926Z72. Case #220057289.
Man accused of abducting child, prompting Amber Alert, charged with shooting woman in Bowleys Quarters
BALTIMORE - The man accused of abducting a 1-year-old child, prompting an Amber Alert, has been arrested after shooting a woman and stealing her car in Bowleys Quarter.Baltimore County police charged 31-year-old Dariel Williams with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, motor vehicle theft and a gun violation. He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.On Sunday night, police said a woman was seriously injured when she was shot around 11 p.m. in the unit block of Joggins Court. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.Soon after, Williams was sought after 1-year-old Damarie Williams was taken in a 2019 Kia Optima, Baltimore County Police confirmed.The child was located unharmed.
Harford County man killed in overnight crash
A Harford County man died after crashing while driving at "a high rate of speed" in the Churchville area overnight.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Man who sprayed lotion on women in stores in Gambrills tried to flee from officers
GAMBRILLS, Md. — A 19-year-old man is in custody after spraying some sort of lotion on women inside stores in Gambrills, inappropriately touching some of the victims and trying to flee from police, Anne Arundel County police told 11 News. Jamir Madden, 19, of Laurel, was arrested Tuesday, county...
Driver Killed In Accokeek Crash ID'd As 36-Year-Old Upper Marlboro Woman
Authorities in Prince George's County have identified the driver killed in a Friday, Dec. 23 crash as an Upper Marlboro woman. Diega Chartelle Clapp died when she lost control in an SUV heading south on Indian Head Highway near Berry Road in Accokeek and struck a utility pole around 1:55 a.m., county police said. Clapp was pronounced dead on scene.
Man walks into 7-Eleven suffering from gunshot wound, leaving trail of blood to Takoma Park apartment
TAKOMA PARK, Md. — A man walked into a Takoma Park 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning, injured from a shooting, and leaving a trail of blood behind leading police to a potential crime scene. According to the Takoma Park Police Department, around 2:20 a.m. the man walked into the store,...
Wbaltv.com
Fatal shooting victim found in burning car identified as teenager
LAUREL, Md. — Anne Arundel County police identified a teenager who waskilled and set on fire in Laurel in September. County police on Tuesday identified the victim as Marquette Knight, 16, of Washington, D.C., but had no other new information to release. In the late evening hours of Sept....
Police Investigating Stolen Auto, Construction Site Theft
Takoma Park Police are investigating a stolen auto and theft at a construction site that occurred last weekend, according to emailed community advisories:. Stolen Auto: An auto theft report was received in the lobby of the Takoma Park Police Department at approximately 2:45 p.m. on December 26. The victim moved the vehicle from the 100 block of Lee Ave. to Grant Ave. at approximately 9:00 p.m. on December 25. At approximately 1:00 p.m. on December 26, the victim attempted to retrieve the vehicle but it was no longer there. The outstanding stolen vehicle is described as a 1995 black Honda Civic, MD Tag #926Z72. Case #220057289.
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot wounds
BALTIMORE, MD. - Baltimore Police are investigating the homicide of 22-year-old Darius Brockington after a body was found in the 2200 block of Falls Road on Monday afternoon. The Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed that he suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
Baltimore Woman Fighting For Life After Christmas Attack, Suspect Name Released
Police have arrested a man accused of shooting a woman on Christmas night in Bowley's Quarters, reports WBAL TV.Baltimore police say that Dariel Williams, 31, allegedly shot the woman around 11:10 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 25, in the unit block of Joggins Court, the outlet continued.The woman was taken to…
Wbaltv.com
Woman feels 'violated' after assault in Gambrills store, shares story to alert others
GAMBRILLS, Md. — A victim of anassault in Anne Arundel County shared her story exclusively with 11 News on Wednesday. A man is accused of spraying lotion on several women before inappropriately touching some of them. One of the women who said she was touched said she wants to...
