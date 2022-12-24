ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Two Suspects Arrested After Attempting to Hit Off-Duty Officer with Vehicle at Pike & Rose and Leading Police on Chase

By Patrick Herron
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Nottingham MD

Shots fired during Route 40 road rage incident in Rosedale, rideshare driver involved in Nottingham altercation

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a road rage shooting, an assault, and a burglary that were reported over the Christmas weekend. At just before 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, a driver was traveling eastbound on Pulaski Highway near I-695 in Rosedale (21237) and became involved in a road rage incident with another driver. At one point, the driver of the suspect vehicle fired at the victim’s vehicle. No one in the victim’s vehicle was struck.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Investigates Shooting After Victim Walks into 7-Eleven With Gunshot Wound to His Leg; Blood Trail Leads to Nearby Apartment Building

Per Takoma Park Police: On December 27, at approximately 2:21 am, an adult male entered the 7-11 located in the 1300 block of University Blvd. suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers arrived on the scene and provided medical aid until fire and rescue arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Shore News Network

Hanover woman, daughter, and grandson carjacked after rear-end bump and rob

HANOVER, MD – A woman, her daughter, and grandson were victims of a bump and rob carjacking Tuesday night. They were forced out of their vehicle at gunpoint by two unknown black male suspects. According to police, the carjacking occurred on Swansbury Drive near Timberneck Way in Hanover at approximately 7:40 p.m. “A 61-year-old female was traveling home in her 2021 black Mercedes G Wagon with her 38-year-old daughter and nine-year-old grandson when she encountered a vehicle, a Dodge Charger,” police said today. As the woman parked in front of her residence, the Dodge Charger rear-ended her. The driver motioned The post Hanover woman, daughter, and grandson carjacked after rear-end bump and rob appeared first on Shore News Network.
HANOVER, MD
mocoshow.com

Three Suspects Arrested for Armed Robbery and Shooting

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section have arrested and charged 21-year-old Nathan Elijah Barnes, of Washington, DC, 19-year-old Brian Odell Bowen, of Suitland, and 21-year-old Demonte Martez Hewitt, of Washington, DC, for an armed robbery and a separate shooting incident that occurred in June 2022 in Silver Spring.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Investigate Dollar Store Burglary; Video of Suspect Released

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Dollar Century Plus in the 8700 block of Flower Ave. in Silver Spring. Detectives have released a video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. At approximately 4:36 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the location for the report of a burglary that just occurred.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Report of Stolen Car

On December 26, at approximately 2:45 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to a call reporting a stolen auto. According to the Takoma Park Police Department, on December 25 at approximately 9:00 pm, the auto was moved by the victim from the 100 block of Lee Avenue to Grant Avenue. When the victim went to retrieve the vehicle at approximately 1:00 pm on December 26, it was gone. The outstanding stolen vehicle is described as a 1995 black Honda Civic, MD Tag #926Z72. Case #220057289.
CBS Baltimore

Man accused of abducting child, prompting Amber Alert, charged with shooting woman in Bowleys Quarters

BALTIMORE - The man accused of abducting a 1-year-old child, prompting an Amber Alert, has been arrested after shooting a woman and stealing her car in Bowleys Quarter.Baltimore County police charged 31-year-old Dariel Williams with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, motor vehicle theft and a gun violation. He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.On Sunday night, police said a woman was seriously injured when she was shot around 11 p.m. in the unit block of Joggins Court. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.Soon after, Williams was sought after 1-year-old Damarie Williams was taken in a 2019 Kia Optima, Baltimore County Police confirmed.The child was located unharmed.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Fatal shooting victim found in burning car identified as teenager

LAUREL, Md. — Anne Arundel County police identified a teenager who waskilled and set on fire in Laurel in September. County police on Tuesday identified the victim as Marquette Knight, 16, of Washington, D.C., but had no other new information to release. In the late evening hours of Sept....
LAUREL, MD
Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Stolen Auto, Construction Site Theft

Takoma Park Police are investigating a stolen auto and theft at a construction site that occurred last weekend, according to emailed community advisories:. Stolen Auto: An auto theft report was received in the lobby of the Takoma Park Police Department at approximately 2:45 p.m. on December 26. The victim moved the vehicle from the 100 block of Lee Ave. to Grant Ave. at approximately 9:00 p.m. on December 25. At approximately 1:00 p.m. on December 26, the victim attempted to retrieve the vehicle but it was no longer there. The outstanding stolen vehicle is described as a 1995 black Honda Civic, MD Tag #926Z72. Case #220057289.
TAKOMA PARK, MD

