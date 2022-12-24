Read full article on original website
WESH
Central Florida organization helps people living with blindness
It's the season of giving and one nonprofit hopes to reach a fundraising goal. The group, Lighthouse Central Florida, helps local people living with blindness or vision impairment. Simon Bark of Longwood has been busy all his young life with rock climbing, soccer and even martial arts. "He is an...
mynews13.com
Homeless on Christmas Day in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — With another cold night expected, many homeless will be seeking a warm place to stay in area shelters. While the shelters provide a safe home for some, others are not able to get in for one reason or another. What You Need To Know. With another...
WESH
Police: Kissimmee Salvation Army vandalized, burglarized on Christmas Eve
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — New details came to light Wednesday in the search for who stole donations from the Salvation Army in Osceola County on Christmas Eve after it was vandalized. Officials with the Salvation Army say it’s unclear if the vandalism and the burglary are connected. They say...
fox13news.com
Lakeland server gets massive $1,000 tip from local non-profit
LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland server Stacey White just got the biggest tip of her life because of a non-profit. White, who works at Reesecliff Family Diner on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland, is a single mother of three little kids, so every penny she brings home counts. A few days...
WESH
Central Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight
ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
WPBF News 25
7-year-old triplets reunite with Florida garbage collector who was their 'hero'
ORLANDO, Fla. — A mom posted a video that went viral. It shows the love between her three children and their neighborhood garbage collector. This is a story about the reunion of Tony Parks and his friends 7-year-old Olivia, Emma and Axel, who are triplets. It’s a friendship that had a most unusual start, so let’s start at the beginning.
WESH
Manatee feeding program in Brevard County to help species survive through winter
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Year two of the manatee feeding program is underway in Brevard County. Last year was a record year for manatee deaths at just over 1,100 and a large number of those were due to starvation. “We have a little bit of optimism so far going...
Two Fantasy 5 tickets worth $55K sold in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Fantasy 5 players — check your latest tickets!. The Florida Lottery announced that two of the three winning tickets — worth more than $55,000 each — from the Dec. 26 drawing were sold in Orange and Volusia counties. If you bought...
mynews13.com
Orlando homeless couple braces for cold temps on the street
ORLANDO, Fla. — While many people will be able to warm up in those shelters tonight, some people still have nowhere to go. This means some will be sleeping on the streets in freezing temperatures around Central Florida. What You Need To Know. Although there are shelters that people...
Florida Pet Store To Pay Over $200,000 After Allegations Of Selling Sick, Dying Puppies
Monetary relief has been secured for consumers who were reportedly deceived by a Florida pet store that sold sick or dying puppies. A consumer protection investigation against Hoof’s Pets, Inc., doing business as Petland Orlando East and Petland Waterford Lakes, revealed consumer complaints alleging Petland
2 teens found dead in ‘The Compound’ on Christmas Day: Florida officials
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating the shooting deaths of two teenagers in Palm Bay, Florida. WESH reports the teens, ages 14 and 16 years old, were found dead with gunshot wounds on Christmas Day in an undeveloped area of the city known as “The Compound.” According to Florida Today, someone called 911 after […]
WESH
Deputies: 16-year-old boy missing in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teenage boy reported missing. Deputies said Laderrian Frazier, 16, went missing from the area of Wispy Cypress in Kissimmee on Dec. 23. According to the sheriff's office, Frazier was last seen with his family on Thursday...
Packed weather shelters set to close as cold conditions continue
ORLANDO, Fla. — Many people across Central Florida are waking up in cold-weather shelters. Local counties started opening them up last week, to keep people out of the freezing cold. A packed shelter at the Coalition of the Homeless in Orlando is set to shut down Monday morning. The...
WESH
Volusia County still feeling impacts of hurricane during holidays
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The holiday season is upon us, but for many along the Atlantic Coast, it’s just not the same as they work to recover from hurricane damage. “I never made it over the bridges so I had to stick it out here," said James Metzenheim, a Daytona Beach resident.
WESH
Eatonville native launches ‘Land Back’ campaign in opposition to development plans
EATONVILLE, Fla. — If you drive by the historic town of Eatonville this week, your drive may look a little different. New signs lined Kennedy Boulevard and Wymore Road on Wednesday morning. They are part of a grassroots campaign to get the “land back,” as the signs say.
‘Why is it snowing?!’: Parts of Florida woke up to a white Christmas
It's a Christmas miracle! It's snowing in Florida.. well, sort of.
click orlando
❄️Mom captures ‘snow fight’ in Florida during frigid temps
CENTRAL FLORIDA, USA – It was like a Christmas miracle when some Central Florida families woke up to falling sleet and flakes in some areas Sunday. Temperatures were into the 20s and 30s in some parts. Some families captured the snow-like conditions and shared them with News 6 on...
WATCH: Seminole County firefighters extinguish car fire at Sanford Walmart
SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County Fire Department got a call about a fire in Sanford. The vehicle fire happened at a Walmart parking lot on US 17-92 on Monday night. Three firefighters responded to the scene. There is no information on what caused the fire. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
Puerto Rican Food Truck to Soon Open Orlando Brick and Mortar
“We will be adding various plates in this new location, but I’m not ready to disclose details.”
WESH
FDLE: Missing 14-year-old Winter Springs girl found safe
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement gave an update on a missing teenage girl Wednesday morning and said she's been found. The 14-year-old had gone missing in Seminole County. FDLE said she was later found safe Wednesday morning.
