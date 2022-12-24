ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 8

Sandra Luther
5d ago

well I'm all by myself. I'm a senior. for Thanksgiving I had chicken, for Christmas Day dinner I'm going to have roasted chicken already cooked. I'm not a big turkey person for myself. I've given away a lot of them, because Paul Powell gave me. and I don't do turkey so I gave it away. and almost all the trimmings.

Reply(1)
4
denise douglass
4d ago

I call that laziness...having to cook is the whole process of enjoying it with family and friends..mostly family since those are suppose to he there with you...laughing, talking while everyone is helping..thats where the pure enjoyment comes from. I wouldn't want any different... when people say...oh why cook it..it's more time to spend with family..thats load of B.S. it's saying I'm being lazy, ...and I dont feel like cleaning so many dishes afterwards...thats all. to each it's own...I just feel people are missing out.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Wine, cheese and caviar make great holiday pairings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking for a fun way to present food and drinks over the holiday season, you might consider doing pairings with wine, champagne, cheese, and caviar. The “Caviar Queen” and Forte Tapas owner, Nina Manchev, and Las Vegas’ “Wonder Woman of Cheese” and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Go inside this annual Pahrump Hanukkah party

Marty Greenfield, owner of Marty Greenfield Jewelry next to Smith’s Food and Drug, hosted his annual menorah lighting ceremony on Thursday night, celebrating the fifth night of Hanukkah. Greenfield and his fiancée Liz opened their home to about 25 members of the local and Las Vegas communities. “This...
PAHRUMP, NV
8newsnow.com

Glittering Lights offering discounts, special nights into January

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The drive-through holiday lighting experience at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway offers discounted admission and several promotional nights. Glittering Lights offers a $20 admission per car from Dec. 28 through Jan. 8 for guests who get in line between 4-4:30 p.m. and 9-9:30 p.m. Just mention “Biscuit sent me” to get the discount at the gate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoardingArea

Review: Nobu Caesars Palace Free Caesars Diamond Dinner

I recently just got back from Las Vegas, and was able to use my Caesars Diamond Celebration Dinner Credit, at Nobu Caesars Palace. Both my dad and I have Caesars Diamond, and were able to use the credits to cover about 2/3rds of our meal. Last year, my dad and I used our credits at Hell’s Kitchen and Mr. Chow.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Procession, memorial to be held Thursday for late Henderson fire engineer

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Fire Department announced that a procession and a memorial will be held Thursday for late Engineer Clete Najeeb Dadian. At noon on Dec. 29, personnel from Henderson fire and police departments will escort Dadian’s remains from the Henderson Fire Training Center, 401 Parkson Road, to Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive.
HENDERSON, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy