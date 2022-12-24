I recently just got back from Las Vegas, and was able to use my Caesars Diamond Celebration Dinner Credit, at Nobu Caesars Palace. Both my dad and I have Caesars Diamond, and were able to use the credits to cover about 2/3rds of our meal. Last year, my dad and I used our credits at Hell’s Kitchen and Mr. Chow.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 16 HOURS AGO