Detroit, MI

Detroit News

40 Metro Detroit bars, restaurants and bakeries we lost in 2022

Close the book on another brutal year for restaurants and other food businesses. Metro Detroit saw bakeries, cafes, bistros and more shut their doors permanently during the past 12 months. Many cited the high cost of doing business. One sector of the industry that was hit particularly hard: vegan places. Sugarbuzz Bakery, Chili Mustard Onions, Inn Season Kitchen and Street Beat were just a few of the casualties.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan

It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

New automotive club coming to Howell: What to know

Ever dreamed of being able to spend a weekend with just you and your fancy ride? Poof. That dream just came true. Michigan is getting a 273-acre automotive club. Motorsports Gateway Howell starts construction Jan. 9, according to a news release. The location is 1 mile from downtown Howell, and it fronts the north side of Interstate 96 and to the east of Highway D19.
HOWELL, MI
HometownLife.com

At last! Bad Brads BBQ opens in Livonia after massive delay

Motorists have driven by the new Bad Brads BBQ on Farmington Road for more than a year. They watched as the building renovations were finished, complete with new signage and a fresh new patio. And then, they waited. More than a year after finishing the renovations and two years since...
LIVONIA, MI
HometownLife.com

Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan

A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
FRANKLIN, MI
Detroit News

Detroit Symphony Orchestra presents 'Respect: Film in Concert'

Detroit’s rich musical history and talent spans a range of genres, and Detroiters will have the opportunity to experience two of them combined Wednesday with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s world premiere of “RESPECT: Film in Concert.” The evening will feature a screening of “Respect,” the 2021 MGM biopic about Detroit native and Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, with a live orchestra accompaniment, conducted by Anthony Parnther.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Violent Christmas weekend in Detroit continues into Monday

After a violent holiday weekend in Detroit, police handled even more shootings Monday. In one shooting, a man was shot in the face on the city's west side. On the east side, a tow truck driver shot a man who tried to rob him in what police are calling self-defense.
DETROIT, MI
1077 WRKR

Did Detroit Medical Center Give Staff Overtime as Christmas Gift?

A recent viral video accuses the Detroit Medical Center of giving mandatory overtime to employees as Christmas gifts. The Nurse Erica has a tremendously successful TikTok channel where she fights for the rights of medical workers. She currently has 462.7 thousand followers and 11 million total video likes. The Nurse Erica uploaded a video four days ago claiming that nurses were given the worst Christmas gift ever. That video has been viewed nearly half a million times.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Niyo: Michigan's Mazi Smith ready to write his own ending to this story

Scottsdale, Ariz. — Mazi Smith knows who he is and what he’s not. He knows his teammates and coaches do, too, which helps explain why he’s sitting here now, in good standing, as one of the captains of an undefeated Michigan team preparing for Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal in the Fiesta Bowl.
ANN ARBOR, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Distinguished Gentlemen — Why These Men Live Out Loud

Local musician Hezekiah Savage moves in boldness through sound. “The world is before you, and you need not take it or leave it as it was when you came in.” Writer and Civil Rights Activist James Baldwin’s apt words about revolutionizing the world couldn’t be clearer – get out there and do the thing, whatever that is you do best.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Longtime Detroit liquor store targeted in smash-and-grab attempt

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit liquor store owner won't need to worry about any lost inventory - but that doesn't mean the robbery attempt at his store Tuesday morning won't leave him with a giant headache. "They did so much damage. It's just senseless," said Ceasar Yaldo, who owns...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Pontiac street renamed after local basketball star Frank Russell

Pontiac ― Friends and family of the late Frank Russell — a basketball star from a famous local basketball family who briefly played in the NBA before becoming a fixture in Pontiac and Oakland County youth initiatives — gathered Tuesday to commemorate the unveiling of a street named after him in his hometown.
PONTIAC, MI

