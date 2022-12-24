Read full article on original website
Detroit News
40 Metro Detroit bars, restaurants and bakeries we lost in 2022
Close the book on another brutal year for restaurants and other food businesses. Metro Detroit saw bakeries, cafes, bistros and more shut their doors permanently during the past 12 months. Many cited the high cost of doing business. One sector of the industry that was hit particularly hard: vegan places. Sugarbuzz Bakery, Chili Mustard Onions, Inn Season Kitchen and Street Beat were just a few of the casualties.
Detroit's WDIV weather team expands with one new and one returning staffer
Detroit’s Local 4 News on WDIV-TV (Channel 4) has two additions to its weathercasting team. Ashlee Baracy and Ron Hilliard are the newest members of 4Warn Weather, the new name for the station’s weather team. The news was posted on the station's website Monday. They'll be joining current...
Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan
It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
Detroit News
Eminem-themed Detroit-style pizza pop up 'Slim Saucy's' coming to Ann Arbor
A dedicated Detroit-style pizza maker is bringing his new pop-up concept, Slim Saucy's, to Ann Arbor's Homes Campus brewery this week. Joe Maino's Eminem-themed pizza service will be 5 p.m. Friday until around 9 p.m. or all the food sells out. They'll be sold by the super-large square slice at $8 each.
New automotive club coming to Howell: What to know
Ever dreamed of being able to spend a weekend with just you and your fancy ride? Poof. That dream just came true. Michigan is getting a 273-acre automotive club. Motorsports Gateway Howell starts construction Jan. 9, according to a news release. The location is 1 mile from downtown Howell, and it fronts the north side of Interstate 96 and to the east of Highway D19.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Detroit
Detroit might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Detroit.
HometownLife.com
At last! Bad Brads BBQ opens in Livonia after massive delay
Motorists have driven by the new Bad Brads BBQ on Farmington Road for more than a year. They watched as the building renovations were finished, complete with new signage and a fresh new patio. And then, they waited. More than a year after finishing the renovations and two years since...
Gunfire, rats, a crash and more: 5 news stories at a coney island in 2022
Named for the popular Detroit-style chili dogs they serve, coney island restaurants can be found by the dozen all over the city, and its suburbs. Here are five incidents that occurred at a coney island in 2022.
8 of the wackiest crimes, crashes and other attention-grabbing headlines across Michigan in 2022
This year had its fair share of off-the-wall headlines, from strange crimes to bizarre crashes across Michigan and Metro Detroit. These are eight of the wackiest stories we wrote about in 2022.
HometownLife.com
Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan
A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
Detroit News
Detroit Symphony Orchestra presents 'Respect: Film in Concert'
Detroit’s rich musical history and talent spans a range of genres, and Detroiters will have the opportunity to experience two of them combined Wednesday with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s world premiere of “RESPECT: Film in Concert.” The evening will feature a screening of “Respect,” the 2021 MGM biopic about Detroit native and Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, with a live orchestra accompaniment, conducted by Anthony Parnther.
fox2detroit.com
Violent Christmas weekend in Detroit continues into Monday
After a violent holiday weekend in Detroit, police handled even more shootings Monday. In one shooting, a man was shot in the face on the city's west side. On the east side, a tow truck driver shot a man who tried to rob him in what police are calling self-defense.
Did Detroit Medical Center Give Staff Overtime as Christmas Gift?
A recent viral video accuses the Detroit Medical Center of giving mandatory overtime to employees as Christmas gifts. The Nurse Erica has a tremendously successful TikTok channel where she fights for the rights of medical workers. She currently has 462.7 thousand followers and 11 million total video likes. The Nurse Erica uploaded a video four days ago claiming that nurses were given the worst Christmas gift ever. That video has been viewed nearly half a million times.
Detroit News
Niyo: Michigan's Mazi Smith ready to write his own ending to this story
Scottsdale, Ariz. — Mazi Smith knows who he is and what he’s not. He knows his teammates and coaches do, too, which helps explain why he’s sitting here now, in good standing, as one of the captains of an undefeated Michigan team preparing for Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal in the Fiesta Bowl.
Meet a local family of 3 who share the same birthday – a 1 in 133,000 odds
Maril Milton and Maya Daniel were born on the same day, and over the weekend, had a son who was also born on the same day, which is a 1 in 133,000 odds.
michiganchronicle.com
Distinguished Gentlemen — Why These Men Live Out Loud
Local musician Hezekiah Savage moves in boldness through sound. “The world is before you, and you need not take it or leave it as it was when you came in.” Writer and Civil Rights Activist James Baldwin’s apt words about revolutionizing the world couldn’t be clearer – get out there and do the thing, whatever that is you do best.
fox2detroit.com
Longtime Detroit liquor store targeted in smash-and-grab attempt
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit liquor store owner won't need to worry about any lost inventory - but that doesn't mean the robbery attempt at his store Tuesday morning won't leave him with a giant headache. "They did so much damage. It's just senseless," said Ceasar Yaldo, who owns...
Detroit News
Pontiac street renamed after local basketball star Frank Russell
Pontiac ― Friends and family of the late Frank Russell — a basketball star from a famous local basketball family who briefly played in the NBA before becoming a fixture in Pontiac and Oakland County youth initiatives — gathered Tuesday to commemorate the unveiling of a street named after him in his hometown.
It Was So Cold Birds Literally Froze To The Ground Across The Great Lakes
Listen, me and waterfowl haven't always been the best of friends. I make it no secret that geese, in particular, are my mortal enemies - Honking Murder Chickens who will attack me given any opportunity. Never fails. BUT, that said, I still never wish harm on them, let alone exposure...
HometownLife.com
Livonia shop owner will give away clippings from giant schefflera tree named Baby
Brenda Scott, who had hoped to rehome a schefflera tree with 40-foot branches flourishing in her Livonia gift shop, has decided instead to give away cuttings from "Baby" before she moves her business from the building. A story about the plant published in Hometown Life earlier this month drew an...
