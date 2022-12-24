ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Southwest travelers scrambling at airports nationwide

SPOKANE, Wash. — Travelers using Southwest Airlines have had a rough couple days after dealing with countless cancelations. After dealing with multiple cancelations, David Jeffrey Lang says he’s ready to give up. “So rather than try one of these other airlines, we think we’re gonna take our chances driving,” he said. “Our flight is Thursday, we showed up today just...
SPOKANE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Alaska Airlines flights resume, updates at major WA and local airports

REGIONAL – Alaska Airlines has resumed flights in and out of Washington but some flyers are still experiencing delays with this and other airlines. Some of those delays have been due to the winter weather, however, some airlines, like Southwest, have been struggling with what is described as a “systems issue.” Alaska Airlines officials said the airline is working to...
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM2

Wind Storm impacts Washington Tuesday night

SPOKANE, Wash. — A powerful low-pressure region spinning off the coast of Washington is creating high winds across the state, with the strongest impacts yet to come for the Spokane and Pullman areas. High Wind Warnings were issued for Pullman and southeastern Washington from 3 p.m. Tuesday to 7...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

No Coeur d'Alene porch pirates this holiday season

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Come Christmas, porch pirates plunder. They wait for a chance to steal packages left outside homes, and they're often successful. According to a recent Safewise report, 260 million packages nationwide were stolen from porches over the past 12 months. That's 50 million more than last year.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

I-90 leaking onto crosswalk in downtown Spokane

Water is falling from I-90 onto a crosswalk at Monroe street in downtown Spokane due to a busted seal on the bridge joint. Crews wont be able to make repairs until all the snow on the viaduct completely melts.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

‘When it strikes it happens quickly:’ Homes flood as Spokane warms up

SPOKANE, Wash. – The warmer weather feels is a nice change of pace, but for hundreds of Spokane families, the warmup has caused serious headaches. The jump from frozen to thawed in a matter of hours has put strain on plumbing across Spokane, with many families waking up to broken pipes and flooded homes on Tuesday.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moose caught on Ring Doorbell camera in southeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A moose was captured Christmas night in southeast Spokane. Homeowner Curtis Hampton, who lives in the area of S. Myrtle St. and E. 17th Ave. said he got a Ring notification just before midnight Sunday, and couldn’t believe what triggered it. There was a full-grown moose that walked through his front yard, munching on something. The moose...
SPOKANE, WA
MIX 106

$3.9M Idaho Barbie Dreamhouse for Sale in Sandpoint

😍 Life is but a dream when you're Idaho Barbie. ⛰️ From her sense of adventure and athleticism, to her appreciation of wild life and free-thinking nature, Barbie is right at home in Sandpoint, Idaho. 🤩 Have the best time scrolling through this stunning Barbie Dreamhouse listed for...
SANDPOINT, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Valley charcuterie business opens just in time for the holidays

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Hosting a New Year’s Eve party this weekend? A new charcuterie business in Spokane Valley just finished Christmas orders and are gearing up to serve spreads for New Year’s Eve events. Graze Craze offers handcrafted charcuterie-style boards, boxes, and tables, perfect for every palate and any size event. Try house-made breads, dips, jams, meats and farm-fresh...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Idaho State Journal

Idaho woman's nutcracker collection is among largest in world

Nutcracker dolls go on display in many American homes each Christmas, then they get packed away. But it’s a holiday wonderland year-round in the house of North Idaho resident C.J. Davis, who keeps her massive collection of nutcrackers out permanently in an upstairs room. There’s a lot of history there, and dusting, among the figures tucked neatly on shelves. “There are between 2,000 and 3,000 nutcrackers; I’d say about 2,800...
HAYDEN, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

2 shot, including Uber driver, in downtown Spokane drive-by shooting on Christmas Eve

SPOKANE, Wash. — An Uber driver and a passenger were recovering after Spokane police said they were shot by someone in a passing vehicle on Christmas Eve. Detectives said the Uber driver had four passengers total in his vehicle, and was heading westbound on Interstate 90 (I-90) near the Thor-Freya exit around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Police said another vehicle pulled...
SPOKANE, WA

