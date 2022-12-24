Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Holiday travel disrupted at Spokane International Airport amid nationwide delays, cancellations
SPOKANE, Wash. – Travelers at the Spokane International Airport are experiencing what so many across the country have been dealing with for several days–flight delays and cancellations. “I have never experienced this, and I’ve never seen airports with this many people,” said Jessica Jackson from Temecula, Calif....
Southwest travelers scrambling at airports nationwide
SPOKANE, Wash. — Travelers using Southwest Airlines have had a rough couple days after dealing with countless cancelations. After dealing with multiple cancelations, David Jeffrey Lang says he’s ready to give up. “So rather than try one of these other airlines, we think we’re gonna take our chances driving,” he said. “Our flight is Thursday, we showed up today just...
Alaska Airlines flights resume, updates at major WA and local airports
REGIONAL – Alaska Airlines has resumed flights in and out of Washington but some flyers are still experiencing delays with this and other airlines. Some of those delays have been due to the winter weather, however, some airlines, like Southwest, have been struggling with what is described as a “systems issue.” Alaska Airlines officials said the airline is working to...
KREM
More long lines, cancellations for post-Christmas travel at Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Monday after Christmas is one of the busiest travel days of the year; that was readily apparent at the Spokane International Airport. “Alright, love you guys," a pair calls to family dropping them off. "Bye”. It was a bustle of goodbyes outside and in. “Oh,...
Wind Storm impacts Washington Tuesday night
SPOKANE, Wash. — A powerful low-pressure region spinning off the coast of Washington is creating high winds across the state, with the strongest impacts yet to come for the Spokane and Pullman areas. High Wind Warnings were issued for Pullman and southeastern Washington from 3 p.m. Tuesday to 7...
No Coeur d'Alene porch pirates this holiday season
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Come Christmas, porch pirates plunder. They wait for a chance to steal packages left outside homes, and they're often successful. According to a recent Safewise report, 260 million packages nationwide were stolen from porches over the past 12 months. That's 50 million more than last year.
KHQ Right Now
I-90 leaking onto crosswalk in downtown Spokane
Water is falling from I-90 onto a crosswalk at Monroe street in downtown Spokane due to a busted seal on the bridge joint. Crews wont be able to make repairs until all the snow on the viaduct completely melts.
14 acres of protection added to Drewes Farm on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Inland Northwest Land Conservancy has announced that 14 acres of land will be added to protect the Drewes Farm on the upper South Hill in Spokane. A YMCA facility is set to be added in the area of the farm. The property is next to a 15-acre parcel that borders the Ben Burr Trail. The farm’s...
WATCH: Christmas Moose Makes Surprise Doorbell Cam Appearance in Washington
A moose paid a visit to a Spokane, Washington, community on Christmas Day, and a homeowner caught the trespasser on Ring camera. Wildlife officials are using it as a way of reminding the public that the animals are common in the area and can be incredibly dangerous. Curtis Hampton got...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘When it strikes it happens quickly:’ Homes flood as Spokane warms up
SPOKANE, Wash. – The warmer weather feels is a nice change of pace, but for hundreds of Spokane families, the warmup has caused serious headaches. The jump from frozen to thawed in a matter of hours has put strain on plumbing across Spokane, with many families waking up to broken pipes and flooded homes on Tuesday.
Moose caught on Ring Doorbell camera in southeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A moose was captured Christmas night in southeast Spokane. Homeowner Curtis Hampton, who lives in the area of S. Myrtle St. and E. 17th Ave. said he got a Ring notification just before midnight Sunday, and couldn’t believe what triggered it. There was a full-grown moose that walked through his front yard, munching on something. The moose...
$3.9M Idaho Barbie Dreamhouse for Sale in Sandpoint
😍 Life is but a dream when you're Idaho Barbie. ⛰️ From her sense of adventure and athleticism, to her appreciation of wild life and free-thinking nature, Barbie is right at home in Sandpoint, Idaho. 🤩 Have the best time scrolling through this stunning Barbie Dreamhouse listed for...
What about the condition of winter driving in Spokane?
Moving near Spokane. I need to commute between my home and Spokane. So I wonder the road condition of winter driving here. How's the ice?
KHQ Right Now
Freezing rain coats roadways in solid ice, crews work to keep cross-state travel open
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a night of freezing rain across the region, many roads are solid sheets of ice, especially in the mountain passes. Despite the holidays, road crews have been working through the night and morning to ensure cross-state travel is possible. Washington Pass Conditions. Courtesy: WSDOT. Mountain pass...
Which restaurant is bad enough that you never go there again in Spokane?
Looking for poor quality, overpriced restaurants to recommend to my enemies.
FOX 28 Spokane
Uber driver, passenger shot in Christmas Eve drive-by
SPOKANE, Wash. – An Uber driver and one of his passengers were shot on the morning of Christmas Eve in a drive-by incident, with no suspect currently in custody. According to The Spokesman-Review, 57-year-old Duane Johnson was driving a group of four passengers from Spokane Valley to Spokane just before 4 a.m. He was driving on I-90 near the Thor-Freya exit when a white SUV pulled up next to his car and shot at the vehicle.
Spokane Valley charcuterie business opens just in time for the holidays
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Hosting a New Year’s Eve party this weekend? A new charcuterie business in Spokane Valley just finished Christmas orders and are gearing up to serve spreads for New Year’s Eve events. Graze Craze offers handcrafted charcuterie-style boards, boxes, and tables, perfect for every palate and any size event. Try house-made breads, dips, jams, meats and farm-fresh...
Where can I find the best burrito in Spokane?
Looking for a large Steak Burrito, need a spot where they cook the flour tortilla a bit too and it has the dark spots on it I don’t like raw tortillas. If anybody has he drop on a place like this let me know please.
Idaho woman's nutcracker collection is among largest in world
Nutcracker dolls go on display in many American homes each Christmas, then they get packed away. But it’s a holiday wonderland year-round in the house of North Idaho resident C.J. Davis, who keeps her massive collection of nutcrackers out permanently in an upstairs room. There’s a lot of history there, and dusting, among the figures tucked neatly on shelves. “There are between 2,000 and 3,000 nutcrackers; I’d say about 2,800...
2 shot, including Uber driver, in downtown Spokane drive-by shooting on Christmas Eve
SPOKANE, Wash. — An Uber driver and a passenger were recovering after Spokane police said they were shot by someone in a passing vehicle on Christmas Eve. Detectives said the Uber driver had four passengers total in his vehicle, and was heading westbound on Interstate 90 (I-90) near the Thor-Freya exit around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Police said another vehicle pulled...
