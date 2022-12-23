ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas RB Roschon Johnson to skip Alamo Bowl, declare for 2023 NFL draft

 5 days ago
Just days after Bijan Robinson made his departure, another Texas running back is making the jump to the next level.

Roschon Johnson will follow Robinson’s lead, skipping the Alamo Bowl and declaring for the 2023 NFL draft.

He made his official announcement via social media Friday.

Even in a backup role to the top running back prospect in this year’s draft class, Johnson put up strong numbers for the Longhorns, rushing for 554 yards and five touchdowns. He added another 128 yards and a score on 14 receptions through the air.

