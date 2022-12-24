Effective: 2022-12-28 20:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Hancock, St. Tammany and Pearl River Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp are inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 10.0 feet Saturday, January 07. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.4 feet on 01/07/1942. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS ・ 5 HOURS AGO