ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

NU will give added consideration to companies offering internships as part of bid proposals

By CHRIS DUNKER Lincoln Journal Star
Sioux City Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sioux City Journal

Ransomware attacks hit Iowa schools, including Davenport, although public often left in dark

In the summer of 2019, school Superintendent Devin Embray learned the Glenwood District in Mills County, Iowa, was being held hostage by foreign ransomware attackers. The hackers encrypted student data that included schedules, contact information and demographic information, making it inaccessible to the school’s administrators, Embray said. They demanded $130,000 worth of cryptocurrency from the school district to unlock the data.
DAVENPORT, IA
Sioux City Journal

Lathrop says Nebraska Legislature changed so he's moving on

It has fundamentally changed, Sen. Steve Lathrop says, so he'll be moving on. The Legislature has "slipped more and more into partisanship," Lathrop says, and "it's clearly been more controlled by the governor in recent years." It's not the nonpartisan and more independent legislative body that he served in during...
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Man in prison for assault arrested in 2015 Omaha homicides

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 35-year-old man who was already sentenced to more than 145 years in prison for a different crime has been arrested in connection with two Omaha homicides that took place in 2015. Omaha Police said Cavin Cooper has been arrested on suspicion of two counts...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy